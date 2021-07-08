IOC chief Bach arrives in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo on Thursday for the Olympics as the Japanese capital battles a spike in coronavirus infections and the likelihood increases that there will be no spectators in the stands when the games start in just two weeks' time.
The IOC president arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport, a day after the Japanese government informally decided to place the capital under another state of emergency until Aug. 22, amid rising concern that the Olympics could trigger a further surge in infections.
With the decision, which is to be formally approved by the government later in the day, Japanese organizers are moving toward staging the games without spectators at venues in and around Tokyo.
Bach is expected to hold a meeting with representatives of the Japanese bodies, including Seiko Hashimoto, who heads the organizing committee, and Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, as early as Thursday evening to decide on a new spectator policy.
Having already barred spectators from overseas in March, the organizers decided late last month to allow up to 10,000 local fans per venue during the Olympics on the assumption that the coronavirus situation in the capital improves.
However, Tokyo on Wednesday reported 920 new infections, registering the highest daily count since mid-May, while medical experts continue to warn of the dangers of going ahead with the games when many countries are grappling with the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.
According to the Japanese organizing committee, Bach will quarantine at his hotel for three days. He is set to visit the athletes' village in Tokyo's Harumi waterfront district and hold meetings with the organizing body, both in person and remotely.
The IOC is also arranging for Bach to visit Hiroshima, which was devastated by an atomic bombing in the closing days of World War II, on July 16, the starting day of an Olympic truce adopted by the United Nations.
IOC Vice President John Coates, who arrived in Tokyo earlier, is planning on the same day to visit Nagasaki, the other Japanese city hit by an atomic bomb in 1945.
Coates drew criticism in Japan in May for saying that the Olympics can be held even if Tokyo is under a state of emergency.© KYODO
19 Comments
Addfwyn
I still do not understand the three-day quarantine, what does that accomplish? If he gets special VIP deferential treatment anyway, don't bother with the quarantine if you are going to half-ass it that much. There is no point of doing a quarantine for just three days, either do it right or just skip it.
Tobia
This man and his corrupt elite should not be welcomed to a country in the midst of a pandemic. He must be counting the $$$$$ . GREED and INCOMPETENCE.
Fighto!
Go away Bach, pack up and take that rubbish superspreader event with you.
Tokyoite
Welcome to Japan Mr Bach!
Tristis Quepe
It’s currently grey and rainy in Tokyo. Well, in Shinjuku at least.
Seems appropriate for his visit.
jason
14 day quarantine like the rest or go home!
Vreth
The uncaring face of greed.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Go back where you came from!!
nonu6976
look at him waving - thinks he's the queen!
tamanegi
Welcome to Tokyo Mr President! Tokyo Olympic is near!
Oxycodin
Thumbs down
Jim
Laughing all the way to his bank!!!
"People in Tokyo have to make sacrifices for Olympic" - this is the quote this joker said last time
How true it has come to be - Tokyo residents stay home under emergency but we will party and enjoy the high stakes life at your cost - disgusting...
Northernlife
Pubs again need opening now no more crappy state of emergencies....
as_the_crow_flies
... and usually in this kind of shot, isn't the perp is the back seat, glimpsed blurrily between the faces of the two policemen in front? (Always policemen, This is Japan).
Sven Asai
Welcome. And let him quickly sign the cancellation papers before he falls asleep from flight jet lag.
P. Smith
Quarantine for 14 days like the rest of us have to do.
wanderlust
He should be visiting the Fukushima and Tohoku areas, as demonstrating recovery from the earthquake and tsunami being one of the main reasons that Japan was able convince people to give them the games, along with envelopes of cash through a one-room office in Singapore.
He'll have plenty of time to showboat in August when the full Hiroshima/ Nagasaki victim memorials are held.
quercetum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQZWzgUZnHA
Euphoria at Tokyo chosen over Instanbul Sep 2013.
Tokyo-Engr
Bach - you are narcissistic and selfish and certainly do not care about the citizens of Japan. We go under another State of Emergency but you are welcomed with only a 3 day quarantine.
80% of Japanese do not want you here right now.
Tora
Welcome to Japan mate. And not to worry, it was only 896 today in Tokyo. In your meeting tonight, do mention to Seiko that the numbers have peaked and you guys should recommend allowing spectators in.