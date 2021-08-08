IOC gives itself more power to removes sports from future Olympics

The IOC has given itself more power to remove sports from the Olympic program.
The decision voted in by International Olympic Committee members Sunday comes during prolonged issues with the leadership of weightlifting and boxing.
The IOC can now remove a sport if its governing body does not comply with a decision made by the Olympic body’s executive board or if it “acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement.”
Weightlifting could lose its place at the 2024 Paris Olympics because of long-term doping problems and governance issues. The International Weightlifting Federation was led for two decades until last year by longtime IOC member Tamas Ajan.
Boxing at the Tokyo Games was taken out of the International Boxing Association’s control in 2019 after doubts about the integrity of Olympic bouts and IOC concerns about its presidential elections.© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SarcasmOnly
Ok
lostrune2
That'll hurt China and Cuba
GW
I have a better suggestion, the IOC should REMOVE itself from SPORT!!!
There fixed it!
P. Smith
*The IOC can now remove a sport if its governing body does not comply with a decision made by the Olympic body’s executive board or if it *“acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement.”
Like Russian athletes being doled to the gills?
The Olympics have become a joke. Sad for the athletes.
dan
IOC is soooo corrupt
tooheysnew
@smith
Russian athletes doped to the gills - yes, agree
Joeintokyo
Please remove ping pong.
HBJ
Yeah you know, the totally upstanding, immaculately run, scandal free Olympic movement.
snowymountainhell
Ah! That was one of the reasons to insist on going forward with Tokyo. Seizing more powers for to garner future revenue from those who will pay. -
snowymountainhell
Modern day Piracy - “Cap’n, yer crew’s plundered all da booty we can muster and ARRRe scuttling this derelict. The watchman’s spotted another banner on the horizon.” -
mstaana64
The Philippines just got our first Olympic gold medal in weightlifting and 2 silvers and 1 bronze in boxing, now they want to remove these sports in 2024?? Better remove IOC management of the Olympics.
snowymountainhell
More reasons to boycott these carpetbagging profiteers. No longer “an Olympics for the people”, of the people, by the people.
Some dude
On a purely semantic level, how can an organization which considers itself omnipotent give itself more power?
ulysses
I hope the decision of the IOC to hold the games at the peak of the Japanese summer is questioned.
It was irresponsible, dangerous and luckily no one died, otherwise it would have been criminal.
That doesn’t take away the corruption in Boxing, there are plenty of questionable decisions driven by mostly incompetence but sometimes partisanship!!!
Antiquesaving
Please the IOC can't have poor countries winning medals, they just don't bring in the big TV bucks.
I mean the 30 top countries could only get 75% of the medals so I guess they can't politically remove poor countries but they can eliminate the sports those countries have a chance at winning a medal.
ShortMemories
A group of people voting themselves more power
What an surprising outcome
snowymountainhell
Understood yet, perhaps you meant “*altruistic” *@Some dude 2:49pm:
They ARE making themselves “omnipotent” with such actions. (ALL powerful)
Kag
Are the artistically judged sports really sports?
Is training horses to do your bidding sports?
Some dude
Understood yet, perhaps you meant “altruistic” *@Some dude 2:49pm:*
They ARE making themselves “omnipotent” with such actions. (ALL powerful)
No, I did mean “omnipotent”. They already act that way (look at their attitude towards Tokyo), so it just seems odd that they would feel the need to give themselves any more power.
“Altruistic” is jus about the last word I would use in relation to the IOC!
GdTokyo
Great, because what an unelected quasi state needs is MORE power....
Some dude
Please the IOC can't have poor countries winning medals, they just don't bring in the big TV bucks.
I mean the 30 top countries could only get 75% of the medals so I guess they can't politically remove poor countries but they can eliminate the sports those countries have a chance at winning a medal.
It would make future medal tables much simpler, though:
USA
China
Host country (token gesture)
Other
Jim
Ofcourse they did this - because they can and no one can challenge them for this
Fighto!
Like it or not, Karate, Softball and Baseball have already been axed.
Which ones are next?
drlucifer
What a joke, it is just like a dictator running an election, winning with a landslide and claiming it was fair and clear.
Some dude
The next summer games are in Paris. Maybe they should replace whichever events they discard with something French, or French-ish. Pétanque, savate, jai alai. No stranger than some of the events we’ve seen in these ones.
I mean… the Inordinately Oligarchic Committee seem determined to turn the event into their own private sports club, so at least have a little local flavor.
Jessie Lee
Please add Dodgeball in honor of Patches O'Houlihan. Remember the 5 D's of dodgeball, dodge, duck, dip, dive, and ...... dodge
Jessie Lee
So they have more power to remove sports but not to add them? Won't there eventually be zero sports left?
snowymountainhell
Perhaps they will @JessieLee, if someone doesn’t ‘throw a wrench’ into the IOC’s machinations.