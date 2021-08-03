Irie wins women's featherweight boxing gold

Japan's Sena Irie, right, celebrates after defeating Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines to win the women's featherweight 60-kg boxing title match at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Japan's Sena Irie captured the first-ever women's boxing featherweight gold medal, sweeping aside world champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

Irie's unanimous victory in the 54 to 57-kilogram division final at Kokugikan Arena sees the 20-year-old become the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic boxing gold.

"I don't remember anything about the bout, before I knew it I was getting changed," said Irie, who lives in Tokyo. "I feel like I am in the middle of a dream. It hasn't sunk in yet, I just want to keep gazing at this medal."

The Japanese got off to a fast start, her left jab landing often and effectively. The judges read it that way, too, handing her the first round unanimously 10-9.

Petecio worked her way into the bout in the second, upping the pace and rushing forward but Irie responded and finished the round with a sweet right that landed flush.

One judge gave the second round to Irie, but the rest went for the Filipino, meaning the Japanese had to convince just two of four judges in the last.

The third was a messy affair, both fighters frantic in their pursuit of the inaugural Olympic title in the division and it was Irie who ended the stronger, convincing all the judges she deserved the crown.

The gold medal is third ever in the Olympics for Japanese boxers, the previous two coming in men's events.

Takao Sakurai won the bantamweight title at the 1964 Tokyo Games and Ryota Murata took the middleweight crown in London in 2012.

Earlier Tuesday, Ryomei Tanaka guaranteed himself a medal in the men's 48 to 52-kg flyweight category when he scored a quarterfinal win over Colombian Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas.

The 27-year-old Tanaka defeated Martinez Rivas on a split decision, winning 4-1 to set up a meeting with Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the semifinals on Thursday.

Tanaka has earned at least a bronze medal on his Olympic debut as both semifinal losers are awarded the medal. Kiyoshi Tanabe was the last Japanese man to win an Olympic flyweight medal, taking bronze at the 1960 Rome Games.

Tanaka's win means Japan is guaranteed to win at least three medals in the men's and women's boxing competitions in Tokyo, the most ever by the country at an Olympics.

