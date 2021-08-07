Japan beats France 87-71 to reach women's basketball final against U.S.

Japan will play for gold in the women’s basketball tournament at the Tokyo Games for the first time ever.
Just as coach Tom Hovasse predicted when he was hired in 2017.
Himawari Akaho scored 17 points, and Japan beat France 87-71 Friday night to advance to the women's title game on Sunday.
Japan will play the United States, a 79-59 winner over Serbia, also as Hovasse forecast back in 2017. He said beating the Americans will take the best game the Japanese have ever played.
“We need to be cooking on all cylinders from the jump to the end of the game,” Hovasse said. “We have a shooters chance. We definitely have a chance. They are contrasting styles. Can we stop them inside? No. Can they guard us from outside for 40 minutes? We’ll see.”
This victory continues an amazing run for the host nation, which came into the Tokyo Games ranked 10th in the world. Even with no fans allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers and other supporters found their way into the stands at the Saitama Super Arena to witness this historic moment.
The fans stood and started applauding in the final seconds, though the players' celebration was more muted than after their victory in the quarterfinals. Players hugged before huddling on the logo at midcourt, where they danced before turning and bowing and applauding their supporters. They then posed for photographers at their end of the court.
Hovasse said his players believe they can win and they're improving with each game.
“Everyone is clicking right now,” Hovasse said. “We’re just confident. We’re not overconfident at all. We’re not nervous. I didn’t see nervousness at all.”
Just reaching the semifinals was a first for Japan, which is playing in the country's fifth Olympics. Hovasse, the first foreign-born coach and a native of Durango, Colorado, was hired as head coach in 2017 after being an assistant with the team that finished eighth at the 2016 Rio Games.
This semifinal was a rematch of the Olympic opener for both teams that Japan won 74-70.
This one was not that close as Japan took control in the second quarter once the 3-pointers started falling. Japan finished 11-of-22 from 3-point range. When France tried to defend the long shots, the Japanese players continued to make cuts to the basket and running past French defenders.
“We let them play their game with the 3 points,” France forward Endene Miyem said. “We knew about it but still we couldn’t stop it.”
Japan improved to 6-1 all-time against France, including 3-0 in the Olympics. Japan’s only loss to France came at the 1994 world championships in the semifinals.
Yuki Miyazawa had 14 points for Japan, which had 10 players score against France. Rui Machida came into the game leading the tournament averaging 12.8 assists; she set the Olympic record with 18.
“Isn’t that beautiful?” Hovasse said. “Now she’s ranked 1-2-3 in the history of the Olympics, 18-15-14.”
Sandrine Gruda led France with 18 points. Marine Fauthoux scored 13.
France, the 2012 silver medalist, will play Serbia for bronze on Saturday. Coach Valerie Garnier said now her team must focus on a game with only 17 hours to recover and refocus before tipoff. She wants all frustration funneled into that game with bronze on the line.
“Of course, we're going to give it our all because that's the goal,” Garnier said, “to end this competition with an Olympic medal.”
The teams took turns driving to the basket early in the game for layups, and France led 22-14 after the first quarter. Japan, which missed five of six 3-pointers to start the game, made 5 of 6 from beyond the arc in the second — outscoring France 27-12 for a 41-34 halftime lead.
Japan led 68-50 in the third and extended its lead to as much as 27 in the fourth.
Now Hovasse and Japan get what they wanted, a shot at the U.S. for the title.
Kentarogaijin
GO AKATSUKI !!..
michaelqtodd
Incredible performance from Machida and all these women. Loved the Japanese instructions from the coach. Japan are only ranked number 10 in the world how can this be? They thrashed France last night http://www.fiba.basketball/rankingwomen
Fighto!
I'll let you in on a secret - sport doesnt strictly follow rankings. That's the beauty of it, and why we watch.
Good for Japan. Now, show them Americans how to play!
Jsapc
They put the ball in the basket more times then the french women did.
NOMINATION
Machida is an amazing PG. She had 18 assists last night and averaged like 13 assists per game these Olympics. Her court vision is excellent and she breaks ankles like Kyrie. Though she may be short, I hope that WNBA teams take a look at her.
The team is also well-coached. His offensive plays work well with Machida on the point and 3 point plays. He is also very defensive-minded. Even if the U.S. team is far superior, making it this far is their Gold medal and will be big for women's basketball in Japan.
Iron Lad
Only one goal left, beat the USA.
Numan
I am kind of surprised, but the US should put a serious spanking on them.
noriahojanen
It may be an Olympic fluke, but it's still great. Good luck!
Japantime
Unfortunately, all the attention goes to the Men’s basketball team from Japan. Never heard anyone mention the female team who seem to be of a much higher ability than the men’s team.
Chris
Well done but....... I can't help wishing it was the women's volleyball team instead.
EBP
I wanted to watch this in relative peace. Now we get Dramatic Japanese Sports Announcer Guy. How many of those guys are there? It's like they found one for every event with a Japanese athlete.
soudesu ne, sore wa atarimae desu yo neee.. SHUUUTOO!!!!!!
EBP
^ should say I wanted to watch the US women's team win gold in relative peace. Although they might not have even broadcast the final it if it was US–France.
mountainpear
@EBP If it bothers you so much why don't you just turn the sound off. This is Japan, you know. Hence the Japanese announcers!
Pakman
"Now we get Dramatic Japanese Sports Announcer Guy. How many of those guys are there? It's like they found one for every event with a Japanese athlete."
and American sports announcers are not dramatic? Really? Someone hit the delate button. Please.
Pakman
Japan is having a great Olympics. First, we beat China in Table Tennis. Second, We beat Korea in Archery. Tonight, we will beat America Baseball and on Sunday, We will beat America in Basketball.
Nippon! Nippon!
Slayer
That will never happen.
drlucifer
And 3 years later in France you will beat everybody and top the table in golds.
lostrune2
Japan's gonna have to shoot the lights out of the 3-pointers - that's their best chance against the US
garypen
What's with the "we"? Are you on any of those teams you mention? No? Than, the correct word is "they".
John Noun
Forever in China's shadow though eh.
And only loads of golds because there were so many weights added to judo.
And you have a massive team.
Look at UK-much smaller team, but more medals, total.