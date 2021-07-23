Japan beats S Africa 1-0 in Olympic men's soccer opener

Japan's Ritsu Doan, left, and teammate Reo Hatate, second from left, celebrate a goal from Takefusa Kubo (7) during their soccer match against South Africa in Tokyo on Thursday.

An empty stadium is not how Japanese athletes imagined competing for the first time in Tokyo at their home Olympics.

At least the men's soccer team won on Thursday — a day before the opening ceremony of the pandemic-impacted games.

Takefusa Kubo scored the only goal with a curling strike off the post in the 71st minute that clinched a 1-0 victory over South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium.

Kubo is a 20-year-old forward signed up to Real Madrid who has yet to play for the Spanish giants while gaining first-team experience elsewhere in La Liga.

BRAZIL 4, GERMANY 2

In Yokohama, the jig of joy seven minutes into his Olympic debut showed just why Richarlison was so determined to be allowed by Everton to come to Japan.

Even if it meant doing double duty with Brazil and extending the season even further and delaying his entry into the new English club Premier League campaign.

Wearing the famed golden No. 10 Brazil jersey, the 24-year-old forward isn't wasting time with his Olympic opportunity.

Just 11 days after losing the Copa America final to Argentina in Rio de Janeiro and now 10 time zones away with Brazil’s under-23s team, Richarlison scored a hat trick inside the opening half hour against Germany on Thursday.

It helped Brazil open the men's soccer tournament with a 4-2 victory.

And it started in the 7th minute by netting the rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Germany goalkeeper Florian Müller before leading his teammates into a dance.

It needed the players to create as much atmosphere as possible with only artificial crowd noise in Yokohama as the pandemic shut spectators out of this 70,000-plus capacity stadium.

Richarlison didn't wait long to celebrate again — heading past Müller in the 22nd and curling in a third in the 30th.

It was a cushion that ensured Brazil withstood Germany's attempt at a comeback in the second half when Nadiem Amiri and Ragnar Ache reduced the deficit to 3-2. There would be no equalizer with Paulinho's goal deep inside stoppage time completing Brazil's victory.

MEXICO 4, FRANCE 1

In Tokyo, Alexis Vega scored the first of four second-half goals for Mexico in a 4-1 victory over France.

Mexico, which won gold at the 2012 Olympics, had the better chances in the first half but the game was scoreless at the break. Vega scored first in the 47th minute and Sebastian Cordova added a second in the 55th.

Andre-Pierre Gignac, who plays for Mexican club Tigres, scored from the penalty spot in the 70th minute to narrow the gap for France, which won the Olympic title in 1984. But Uriel Atuna put Mexico ahead 3-1 in the 80th and Eduardo Aguirre added a goal in stoppage time for El Tri.

While the Olympics is for under-23 squads, coaches are able to name three players born after 1997. So teams in Tokyo are dotted with stars, including Florian Thauvin, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and also plays for Tigres.

Mexico’s team featured goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, a 36-year-old veteran of four World Cups, and Club America teammate Henry Martin at forward.

SPAIN 0, EGYPT 0

In Sapporo, starting with six players who rushed from the European Championship to the Olympics, Spain was held to a 0-0 draw by Egypt.

Spain's best chance to score at the Sapporo Dome came when Dani Ceballos hit the post. The 24-year-old Real Madrid midfielder, who got injured at the end of the first half and had to be taken out, is one of three overage players permitted in the squad.

The players in the starting lineup who were also part of Spain's run to the Euro 2020 semifinals two weeks ago were goalkeeper Unai Simón, defenders Eric García and Pau Torres, midfielder Pedro, and forwards Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Egypt picked players from domestic clubs except Saudi-based Ahmed Hegazi, the team's captain. Liverpool would not release striker Mohamed Salah for the Olympics with the Premier League season starting in three weeks.

AUSTRALIA 2, ARGENTINA 0

In Sapporo, two-time Olympic men's soccer champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game.

In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales' tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome.

Marco Tilio secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game.

The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia's best showing was fourth place in 1992.

NEW ZEALAND 1, SOUTH KOREA 0

In Kashima, Chris Wood's goal gave New Zealand a 1-0 victory over South Korea at the start of the men's Olympic soccer tournament on Thursday.

The Burnley striker scored in the 70th minute with his team's first shot on target at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium where a few hundred fans were permitted because it is just outside Tokyo and not in the same state of emergency as Tokyo.

The 29-year-old Wood is one of New Zealand's three overage players permitted in a squad comprised largely of players under the age of 23.

ROMANIA, 1, HONDURAS 0

In Kashima, Romania made a winning return to Olympic men's soccer after 57 years.

A 1-0 victory over Honduras was clinched by Elvin Oliva's own goal on Thursday at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. Honduras finished fourth in the competition at the 2016 Olympics.

IVORY COAST 2, SAUDI ARABIA 1

In Yokohama, Franck Kessie scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute and Ivory Coast beat Saudi Arabia 2-1.

Ivory Coast was making its first Olympic appearance since the 2008 Beijing Games, when the team advanced to the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia hasn't been to an Olympics in soccer since 1996.

Ivory Coast went ahead 1-0 late in the first half after an own-goal from defender Abdulelah Alamri, but Saudi Arabia rebounded when Salem Aldawsari scored in the 44th minute.

Kessie, who plays for AC Milan, scored off a pass from Manchester United forward Amad Diallo.

The two teams are in a tough group at the Olympics with Brazil, the gold medalists from the 2016 Games, and Germany, the silver medalists who lost to the Brazilians on penalties at the Maracana Stadium.

