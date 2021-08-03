Japan concerned over S Korea's Olympic food site

Japan has expressed concern to South Korea over its delegation's setup of its own food service at the Tokyo Olympics to prevent athletes from eating meals containing ingredients from Fukushima, home to the 2011 nuclear accident, Japanese government sources said Monday.
Japan urged South Korea late last month to take action over the matter, saying that launching such a food station at a hotel near the athletes' village in Tokyo causes further reputational damage on Fukushima products, which have been tested for radiation levels and proven safe, the sources said.
The South Korean government has said that it has not instructed the delegation to set up such a food service.
The development adds tensions to already frayed ties between the Asian neighbors, stemming from disputes over wartime history and compensation issues.
"We want the South Korean government to instruct (the delegation) so that it would not become another political issue" between Japan and South Korea, said one of the sources.
The delegation started providing food boxes to athletes, with the officials cooking at the hotel and instructing the Olympians not to eat meals containing ingredients from Fukushima at the athletes' village.
The delegation has also been screening ingredients they use for radioactivity.
Japan also expressed concerns to South Korea about local media being critical of bouquets using flowers from Fukushima that are given to medalists at the Olympics, the sources said.
South Korea continues to ban imports of fishery products from Fukushima and nearby prefectures, more than a decade after the earthquake and tsunami disaster that triggered the nuclear crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi power station.
It is also strongly against Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water accumulating at the Fukushima Daiichi complex into the sea.© KYODO
kurisupisu
The Koreans can do as they please, can’t they?
Monty
This is just another political BS between Korea and Japan.
I support Fukushima since many years with buying their very delicious 日本酒.
kurisupisu
I wouldn’t knowingly eat food from Fukushima either-I totally agree with them.
Concerning Fukushima, the Japanese public has been lied to many times.
I don’t care how many times the food has been tested or considered ‘safe’ by Japanese authorities.
oldman_13
I think they need to let this go already. For the most part the South Korean delegation has been well behaved throughout the games. One of the most memorable moments was South Korean judo athlete Cho who was gracious in defeat, repeatedly hugging and congratulating his victorious Japanese opponent Wolf.
Asiaman7
Even people residing in Japan have concerns about Fukushima produce, which is generally cheaper and is often presented with the origin somewhat hidden on the box or packaging.
jiji Xx
「(°ヘ°)
Hello Kitty 321
I have read that the South Koreans always provide their own catering, as I am sure the Japanese teams do when they are abroad. If anyone is making this a political issue it is Japan, not Korea.
snowymountainhell
Shouldn’t be a problem. Friend working in The Hotel say a senior IOC brought their own foods, claiming “dietary restrictions”.
Mark
All the lengths the Korean team went to are petty and pointless. One of the athletes even shared a picture of himself eating in the Olympic village with the message “It’s delicious.”
Peeping_Tom
"Cho who was gracious in defeat, repeatedly hugging and congratulating his victorious Japanese opponent Wolf."
Only because he knows Wolf is part American?
I would love to see what he would have done were it not the case.
snowymountainhell
Wary of having a George H. Bush, Sr moment on camera and having the J media relentlessly show it again & again. J comedians even trained a monkey to mimic the state-sponsored, royal dinner alleged food-poisoning incident on JTV for weeks. (Mr. Bush had a stomach-flu prior to his arrival.)
BackpackingNepal
I haven't heard any Japanese doing protest in South Korea.
Koreans are doing good business in Japan which Japanese doesn't bother and even buys more Korean beauty products, buys Kpop concert tickets, merchandise, albums etc and eats Korean bbq than Yakiniku (although i prefer latter one)
This doesn't happen with Japanese business in South Korea, does it? Infact, Koreans vandalise Japanese products, restaurants in Korea, remember?
Fiddlers
Childish behavior as usual from the South Koreans.
Gorramcowboy
This country never fails give douche chills. Neverending whinging and protest and basically anything and everything to put Japan in a bad light.
Mark
I don't think that is the reason, I think the S.K. are just trying to intimidate the Japanese.
Kentarogaijin
Korea, I like you, but sometimes you act so pathetically, if you are scared by everything, bring your own food and stop doing so much drama and bad propaganda against Japan, behave, stop being the crybabies of East Asia..
Don't like it, don't eat it..
Without drama..
Mag
Everyone has a right to choose what they want to eat. If the shoe was on the other foot Japan would have done the same. As a matter of fact the Japanese sportspeople who travel abroad for competitions also choose their own food. IOC executives have been wining an dining properly in hotels so why should athletes suffer by eating food from Fukushima which might have some level of radiation. Those who support the Japanese stance on this one, you should try eating food from Fukushima for every meal continuously for 2-3 weeks! It’s a big lie if any foreigner here commenting that they support Fukushima food can eat it continuously day and night! Nobody would be stupid enough to do so!
Hiro
Is revenge for what happen in 2018. Japan teams had brought their own food during the 2018 South korea winter games. They still remember this grudge. Many koreans reminded us about that event and say we cannot judge them for doing the same thing.
Deep inside we all know there is nothing wrong with the food. Is more about settling the debt that happen during 2018.
Luddite
They van eat what they like. The host country should not be dictating to athletes what they can and can’t eat.