Japan denies considering vaccine priority for Olympic athletes

Japan said on Thursday it was not currently looking to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for Olympic athletes, dismissing a media report that sparked a social media outcry since the country's inoculations are trailing other major economies.
Only a million people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine since February, out of Japan's population of 126 million, and the more vulnerable elderly do not even start getting their shots until next week.
New infections have spiked ahead of the Olympics, which are set to start in July. Tokyo saw 545 new cases on Thursday and its governor said she would ask the central government to impose emergency measures in the capital region.
A Kyodo news agency report, citing government officials, said Japan has begun looking into the possibility of ensuring its Olympic and Paralympic athletes are all vaccinated by the end of June.
"Give it to my mother first," one Twitter user wrote, adding: "Athletes are all young and healthy."
While the government has said it will push ahead with the Olympics as planned from July 23, a vast majority of Japanese want the Games to be cancelled or postponed again.
The outrage on social media continued despite Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato denying the report and saying that the government was not looking to give priority to athletes. "This is really weird. Given that we have no idea if even all the elderly will have received their vaccines by mid-June, you're going to have all the athletes have theirs?" a user with the handle "Aoiumi2" posted on Twitter.
Others noted that Japan's original plan gives priority to medical workers, the elderly and those with chronic conditions, with ordinary citizens unlikely to get theirs before the summer.
A number of test events for some sports have recently been cancelled or postponed due to concerns about the pandemic, and on Tuesday leading business executive Hiroshi Mikitani wrote on Twitter that holding the Games was "risky".
"Honestly, I feel that the Olympics this summer are just far too risky. I am against them," wrote Mikitani, the CEO of Japanese e-commerce group Rakuten Inc.
Even so, much of corporate Japan is still mobilized behind the Olympics. Atsushi Katsuki, the CEO of Asahi Group, said he stood by holding the Games and that the leading beer maker had benefited from being a sponsor.
"I want the Olympics and Paralympic Games to be held," Katsuki said in an interview with Reuters.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
18 Comments
Login to comment
cleo
1 million in about 7 weeks.
At this rate hell will freeze over and the cows will come skating home before we get our jabs.
And the government want to give healthy young folk priority.
And they're surprised at the outrage?
Seriously?
AG
It gets better day by day these Olympics 2021.
And it hasn’t even started yet!
natsu823
Lives before games. Period.
thelonius
If only the Japanese people would transfer that fury into throwing these clowns out of office...
vanityofvanities
I cannot agree more with Mikitani. It is stupid to hold the Olympics in such a dire situation.
Mezane
Toss Grandma and Grandpa under the bus.
jeancolmar
Well Japanese and Permanent Foreign Residents we will be brothers and sisters from now on if that scene to inoculate Olympic athletes comes first. We will all be put at the back of the line to get the leftover vaccine, if there are any syringes left. As the athletes peer and prance think of your love ones dying back home.
This Olympic has got to go.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
If the people really want to show their anger, those with tickets should demand their money back and not go to the events. And during TV airtime, don't watch a thing and therefore not watch any commercials.
Bjorn Tomention
Boycott them ace holes, turn off the TV dont buy the sponsors products and never ever vote for these politicians again.
Thomas Goodtime
I thought people here didn't want the vaccine? Make up your mind
warispeace
So China offers to vaccinate all Olympic athletes and Japan rejects this, because....??? opting instead to let unvaccinated participants into the country, and then considers letting its own athletes jump the starting gun on the rest of the public, who are left in the dust of government confusion over vaccine regulation and roll out. This would make great theatre.
Reckless
Couple of hundred of athletes at most, so what is the big deal. We spent 2 trillion yen for arenas and housing for these same athletes. Obviously we think that they are special.
wanderlust
So any deaths of unvaccinated Japan residents after these Olympics can be laid at the feet of the Tokyo Organising Committee, the Japan Olympic Committee and the IOC.
Of course, they'll be busy counting their gold, silver and bitcoin medals!
ClippetyClop
It is inevitable that athletes will be vaccinated before the majority of the population, there is too much riding on these games to take that chance.
Japan will argue that the inocculation of the athletes will not come at the expense of the people who are in line. They will probably be right, but it leaves a bad taste. Nobody likes queue jumpers.
gakinotsukai
That confirms the "all for Olympics" theory already seen in the testing strategy.
zichi
It's out of order. I don't know a single person vaccinated. One million since the beginning of the year. 30 million UK citizens first jab. 5 million second jab.
The athletes should be getting their jabs in their own countries and well prior to travelling to Japan.
ClippetyClop
I think it only applies to Japanese athletes, not foreign athletes.
TheReds
The government don't represent the people. They represent Dentsu and IOC and whoever holds the most money.