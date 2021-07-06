Japan pushes back release of Olympic ticket lottery results to Saturday

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday it will push back the release of the results of a fresh ticket lottery to Saturday, as the capital continues to grapple with a surge of coronavirus infections and the likelihood is high that the number of spectators to be allowed at each venue will be reduced.
The committee, which was initially planning to release the results on Tuesday, and other organizers of the Olympics are expected to hold a meeting possibly this week to review the policy of permitting up to 10,000 spectators per venue.
In related development, the governor of Hokkaido on Monday asked the organizing body to consider staging marathons and race walk events in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost main island, without roadside spectators in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
Hokkaido Gov Naomichi Suzuki met with officials of the committee, including Vice Director General Hiroshi Sato, asking that they implement strict anti-COVID-19 measures and prevent people from gathering on the roadside for the events between Aug 5-8.
Due to a resurgence of infections in Tokyo, driven by highly contagious variants of the virus, the organizers are expected to review the spectator cap agreed on late last month, which allows venues to be filled to 50 percent of capacity with a maximum of 10,000 people.
The fresh lottery has been held among ticket holders to determine those eligible to attend 97 sessions, including the opening and closing ceremonies. They make up over 10 percent of the total sessions.
If the organizers decide to stage the Olympics, set to begin on July 23, without fans in the stands, Suzuki said he wants the policy to be applied to all venues, not just those in Tokyo.
He became the latest governor to urge the organizers to tighten their spectator policy. The governors of Tokyo's neighboring Chiba and Saitama prefectures have called for events after 9 p.m. to be staged behind closed doors.
Suzuki said he wants the organizers to encourage people to watch the marathons and race walks on TV instead of appearing along the routes.
The Olympics will take place in 10 of Japan's 47 prefectures. The men's and women's marathons and race walk events were moved to Sapporo in 2019 due to concern over the capital's extreme summer heat.
About 40 percent of sessions, or time slots, of the Olympics are expected to be held without spectators if those after 9 p.m. will be staged behind closed doors and the current attendance cap of 10,000 people per venue is lowered to 5,000, according to officials involved in the planning process.
The current ceiling was set in line with the Japanese government's policy on spectator limits for major events in the country on the premise that Tokyo will no longer be under a quasi-state of emergency beyond its last day of next Sunday.
However, Japan is leaning toward keeping the quasi-state of emergency covering the Tokyo metropolitan area in place during the Olympics, government officials said Sunday.
Under the emergency, the number of people allowed at sports and other big events is restricted to 50 percent of venue capacity with an upper limit of 5,000 people.
The five organizing parties, including the International Olympic Committee, and the central and metropolitan governments, could hold a meeting as early as Thursday to review the attendance cap.
On that day, the government could formally decide on the extension of the quasi-state of emergency and the IOC president is scheduled to arrive in Japan.
Japan's border controls in place for Olympic delegations and workers from overseas have also been under public scrutiny after two members of the Ugandan team and a Serbian athlete tested positive for the virus.
Olympic delegations have started to arrive in Japan en masse since the beginning of this month and about 1,000 people are expected to enter the country in the seven days until Sunday.
On Monday, a total of 46 athletes and staff from Uzbekistan arrived at Narita airport, near Tokyo, for a pre-Olympic training camp in the capital's Suginami Ward.
They are the first group to land in the country for a training camp in Tokyo, according to the Cabinet Secretariat.© KYODO
divinda
Eventually, they will delay the ticket and spectator cap decisions until September.
GdTokyo
I don’t think they have clue 1 what to do.
Eyeblack
Oh good, build up the fantastic anticipation. Who gets tickets? I can't wait!
P. Smith
What a circus.
klausdorth
Will be the saddest Olympigs for the past decades.
Now it's too late to cancel, should have considered and done it long time ago!
rowiko68
If they cut attendance to zero, there won't be any need to release lottery results at all...
snowymountainhell
Miraitowa-kun looks really distressed! (photo) Perhaps from ‘swimming in too much controversy’ about Tokyo’s continuing Games.
obladi
This is a no-brainer: don't allow spectators to 2021 Olympics.
virusrex
It has become too obvious that most of the actions from the organizing committee go against the recommendations of health experts, trying to shoehorn as much economic profit (for a few people) as possible no matter how much this increases the risk is now the default position.
enolagay
It’s just pathetic. They’re stalling and desperately clinging to the hope that foreign entities like the IOC will decide for them. When that happens japan can say it wasn’t their fault.
bass4funk
This is so such a huge mess...smh...
Chico3
Well, me vale madre! (loosely translated: Who cares.) @ bass4funk - It definitely is a huge mess, that will only get worse. But hey, the IOC just wants to push forward, no matter what. Just get rid of the "so-called" lottery and cancel the spectators. The IOC, Koike, Suga, and Bach have done enough damage to the Olympics, while destroying any cheers, excitement, or anticipation (maybe except for the athletes, of course).
Kblakers
I'll patiently wait a few more days to see if I get my 4 tickets. Still looking forward to the event.
Wait for this to get downvoted into oblivion.
Jim
The main reason for this postponment is -
On Thu 8 Jul Suga is scheduled to announce that Tokyo Chiba Kanagawa Saitama will continue thier Manbo/quasi SOE for one month till 11 Aug (after olympic ends)
They cannot announce return to emergency as its bad optics in front of world inspite Tokyo clearly exceeding stage 4 norms (all know how important in Japan it is not to lose face)
After this manbo extension announcement on Thu they will do internal lottery on Fri & announce to public on Sat - I predict all events scheduled to happen after 9pm (including opening & closing ceremonies) will be without any spectators. But they will still allow upto 5,000 spectators which they will claim is norm for other sports events in Japan
It will create further chaos for current ticket holders outside of Tokyo as they will have to scramble to cancel thier hotels and travel tkts etc - not sure if the cancellation charges of the same will be reimbursed or just olympic tkt cost is reimbursed
Its a self inflicted wound which should have been avoided by making a decision much in advance by the organizers
Antiquesaving
The news keeps going on about the above but I have not been able to fine this same repeating over the Singapore team having to give a press conference and the JAPANESE cameraman attending later testing positive for Covid!
Guess the idea that a Japanese could spread infection to visiting foreigners isn't something the government and Japanese news wants. Best to keep pushing the foreigners are the danger not the locals.
wanderlust
@antiquesaving - this positive testing from Shizuoka was reported on NHK radio news 2-3 days ago.
Singapore team has now moved to reject all media interviews with press. Details below:
https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/japanese-cameraman-tests-positive-for-covid-19-was-involved-in-interview-with-singapore-table
shogun36
Did they mix up the Olympics tickets and Corona Vaccine vouchers again?
Is that why everything is being delayed again and again?
bokuda
LOL, it's funny 'cause is plausible.
smithinjapan
The get on your knees and pray method doesn't work, Japan. Action is actually required.
anon99999
Jim you hit the nail on the head. It is a done deal, the quasi SOE will be extended. Full SOE is impossible for the bad optics for holding the Olympics and also they can get away with some spectators like the 5000 rule.
The question is though what happens if Tokyo numbers keep rising like to above 1000 daily or whatever, and/or hospital numbers go up and no hospital beds stories start again.
I think the government will be doing it best to keep the tests low ( exclude reporting of private test numbers?) and asking the Japanese media to ‘cooperate’ in their choice of stories.
Some dude
I think the government will be doing it best to keep the tests low ( exclude reporting of private test numbers?) and asking the Japanese media to ‘cooperate’ in their choice of stories.
”That’s a real nice newspaper you have there. Be a shame if anything happened to it”.
Antiquesaving
@wanderlust
I didn't say it wasn't reported, I am saying why doesn't it get mentioned in every article on the Olympics like the other 2 are?
In every article concerning the Olympics they will repeat.
Over and over again but not the reverse where a Japanese tested positive risking infecting a visiting team.
Tokyoite
Fingers crossed! Wish me luck everyone!!
Some dude
The get on your knees and pray method doesn't work, Japan.
The first part does if Thomas Bach is standing in front of you and you want to host the Olympics.
tamanegi
Fingers crossed people will be allowed to purchase tickets and we can get minimum 50% capacity at all venues. The spirit and hopes of the people needs to be kept in mind also as we move to the light of the post covid world.
Tokyoite
Is that logic to be applied to all events where people gather (trains, colleges, shops, bars), or just the Olympic events?
bogva
What is an Olympic without spectators?
1000 infected for whole Japan and we are still in quasi emergency? I'm getting tired!
Not a fan of the modern Olympics which turned away from all the principles the movement started with, but this is just too much. The atmosphere will be a total disgrace - chasing for the infected all the time and pored with 'sensations' about athletes missing competitions because of bans, etc.
Antiquesaving
Actually yes. But without government support all those you mentioned are essential to living and surviving daily.
Now if you don't go to the Olympics, will your rent not be paid? will you no longer get a salary? will you lose your job? Will you no longer have food in your house?
These are called necessities ( except the booze and bars). Now the Olympics rank somewhere below news paper to line the bottom of a birdcage.
kohakuebisu
So if you applied for tickets to cheer on someone from your old high school's athletics team in Shiga prefecture, you will have two weeks to make arrangements to go. That includes taking time off work (not a given), getting permission to go to Tokyo during a pandemic from your boss (not a given) and wife (not a given if she cares what the neighbours think), and to sort out some accommodation.
I think the Olympics now have very strict rules about people cheering on roadsides. Even if no special Covid rules are used, just standing where you like along the course, as you might with an ekiden, was probably not possible even before Covid. The road cycling test events two years ago were very strictly marshalled.
GenHXZ
In the picture, that mascot looks like it's in trouble in the water.
Antiquesaving
Try more like 1000 NEW cases yesterday based on Sunday's low low low testing.
Tokyo tested 1820 and came back with over 300 cases.
Wait and see what yesterday's testing results will show today now that private testing has resumed.
Officially despite the refusal by the government to test there are over 16,000 active cases in Japan.
In all probability that is at least 10 times lower than what is really out there.
Simple example is my daughter's company, 2 had covid, the government refused to test the other employees that worked with these 2. So the company paid to have the rest tested and found 2 more had covid, that was 4 out of a group of 10 and had the company not paid for private testing it would have been more as well as possibly members of their family members like mine.
therougou
You post this same story a lot, as if the government should test everyone from your daughter's private company with my tax money. If the company knew that 2 people were already infected they should take the proper precautions, as it seems they did. They are grown adults and don't need to be babysat.
Antiquesaving
Not everyone 10 people that worked closely with 2 that were sick in hospital with Covid and any other intelligent government would have not only tested them but insisted on testing them.
Itvis called logic!
Making excuses like your tax money to cover up government incompetency is hilarious.
Think how much more it will cost had even more gotten the virus and ended up in hospital paid for by the government.
Antiquesaving
@therougou
If you are so worried about your tax money then petition the government not to test at the Olympics, or have any of the pre Olympics events, now there is a major waste of tax money.
Tokyoite
How low do the death numbers need to go before you stop panicking?
Here's the latest:
1st July - 24 deaths
2nd July - 25 deaths
3td July - 9 deaths
4th July - 6 deaths
didou
All sports events right now in Japan have spectators. So why the Olympics should be done without spectators?
Just allow spectators as it is done now.
It makes no sense to organize the Games without spectators
Antiquesaving
@Tokyoite
Funny how that is the 3rd time you posted that but again forgot the 19 deaths yesterday.
Oops.
David Van Cleef
Makes sense to wait a few more days until all relevant decisions are in and only have to handle refunds under a single consistent policy rather than take applications for lottery loser refunds, then a few days later have to process refunds for all events in their entirety if that's what's decided.
Both my wife and I should be (just barely - by 5 days for me and from the day before for her) fully vaccinated by the time of the event we've got tickets for, so still contemplating going if its possible.
Sheikh Yerboaby
why don't they just have the marathon out in the Hokkaido countryside then? There is no one there anyway, it wouldn't disrupt Sapporo citizens lives by closing off roads and the IOC can still count on their fat envelopes being delivered
Flute
Did anyone got a rope ? I think Miraitowa-kun is drowing.
@Jim
The problem is official &co. Like telling Ms Biden that, she can not attend the opening ceremony or in the contrary telling her, she can attend when Japanese people are bared from. I think Mr Macron is also going.
Some dude
The Qld premier despite locking down her state for days over a couple cases, denying people in quarantine to hold their new born baby or seei dying parents is also going, Can’t deny her attending anyhow.
She said it would be a disaster for their 2032 Olympic bid not to (take the junket to a highly covid infected area)
I saw that news too. It’s like nobody’s even trying to hide the “one rule for the plebs and one for the rulers” line now.
I’d respect people like that more if they were at least honest: “I hold a position of importance. You don’t. So I’m going to do whatever I want and I don’t care in the slightest what you think”.
Tokyoite
Well facts don't change, so there's a good chance I'll post the same facts again.
1st July - 24 deaths
2nd July - 25 deaths
3td July - 9 deaths
4th July - 6 deaths
5th July - 19 deaths
So, back to the question. How low do the death numbers need to go before you stop panicking?
Lionel Lyyn
@Tokyoite,
Sure the number of deaths is low, but anyone dying of covid without being tested before will not count in the number of deaths because there is not such thing as autopsy in Japan.
Brian Wheway
Here is a solution! why dont we not allow any spectators into the venues, to give the real feel of an audience they (the IOC) buy lots of manakins ( sex doll) and place the around the stadium just like Korea did! result! then they could sell them off to people after the Olympics,
Tokyoite
That sounds dangerously close to a conspiracy theory.
Is this a deliberate ploy to hide the number of Covid deaths, or have they somehow missed out on what the rest of the world knows?
Hello there
Hoping to see team USA dominate in basketball. Fingers crossed for those tickets! Too bad no more alcohol will be served at the arena. Fully Unvaxxed and ready to enjoy some live sports!