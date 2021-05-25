Japan sees no impact on Olympics from U.S. travel advisory

Top Japanese officials said on Tuesday they did not expect a U.S. advisory against travel to Japan due to coronavirus concerns to affect the Tokyo Olympics - less than two months away - and that U.S. support for the Games was unchanged.
The U.S. State Department's "Do Not Travel" advisory and guidance for Japan on Monday did not mention the Olympics specifically but warned against visiting the country now.
"At present, we can see no particular impact," Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa told a news conference. She noted that the advisory did not ban essential travel and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee had said planned mitigation practices would allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), which oversees Team USA, said in a statement to Reuters that it was aware of the updated State Department advisory on Japan.
"We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff by both the USOPC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, coupled with the testing before travel, on arrival in Japan, and during Games time, will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer," the statement said.
Ruling Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai also said he saw no direct impact on the Olympics from the U.S. travel advisory but added that there were important practical issues that remained to be resolved.
Japanese and Olympic officials have pledged the Games will go ahead as planned on July 23 after being postponed in 2020, even as surveys show a majority of Japanese want the Games cancelled or postponed due to worries over coronavirus.
An online "Stop Tokyo Olympics" campaign had collected 387,000 signatures as of Tuesday, organizers said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japan was in close contact with the U.S. government.
"There is absolutely no change in the United States' support for Japan's decision to hold the Olympics, we believe," Kato said.
In its new guidance, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said travelers should avoid all travel to Japan.
"Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," it said.
Australia has also advised against travel to Japan due to health risks from COVID-19 and disruptions to global travel.
The governor of Osaka said on Tuesday the prefecture would seek to extend the emergency beyond the current end-date of May 31.
Japan's slow vaccination roll-out has added to coronavirus concerns.
The country, which has recorded 715,940 infections and 12,308 deaths from the virus, has delivered vaccinations to just under 5% of its population, the slowest among the world's larger, rich countries.
International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan to attend the Games but a decision has yet to be made on domestic viewers.
Banning overseas spectators will cut the economic boost from the Games by 151.1 billion yen ($1.39 billion) while a full cancelation would mean a lost stimulus of 1.8 trillion yen, or 0.33% of GDP, the Nomura Research Institute said in a report.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
GdTokyo
Nothing to see here.... “REMAIN CALM! ALL IS WELL!”(Fom Animal House)
GdTokyo
I got this mail from the Embassy literally the moment I commented above. I submit it for its comedic timing.
Updated Travel Advisory for Japan
On May 25, the Department of State raised the Travel Advisory for Japan to level four, “do not travel.” This adjustment was based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Advisory can be read here. U.S. citizens are strongly discouraged from traveling to Japan.
>
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Really? Because foreigners havnt been able to enter for over a year?
No impact now, but wait until after the olympics...
Reckless
Border is closed to most foreigners anyways.
Vreth
When countries start pulling out of the undokai it might have an impact.
robert maes
No, a brain is needed to evaluate correctly that this has an impact even if only imagewise.
no brains were available on the assembly line for the bureaucrats running this country.
, luckily a lot of sawdust was in stock
Yukijin
Ostrich/sand
rainyday
Well, if the government is so oblivious can't even see an impact from 12,000 of its own citizens dead and its medical system being pushed past the breaking point then yeah, I can see why it wouldn't consider a travel advisory having an impact either.
At this point a meteorite could vaporize the Olympic stadium and they'd still be telling us everything was okie-dokie.
onedragon
Japan is living in a dream world.
Yubaru
REALLY? No impact? What are you going to do if the US team decides to "listen" to the advisory and not come?
Laguna
Just friggin' hold the Olympics without spectators. It's the sports I want to see, not the fans.
elephant200
The Japanese government is playing a very dangerous game! Their nation is a high risk zone but keen to do such a senseless thing! I think they were extremely selfish!
Cricky
I want to see the opening ceremony, that’s going to be icing on the cake.
Scarce
Of course.....If there is no affect...if COVID itself hasn't stop this suicide mission then banning travel will not.
shogun36
Shocking...............hey Japan, despite what you're thinking, that you are a major player in the world, other countries have more important issues to worry about, instead of the olympics or the joke of a prime minister at the helm.
Actually your own country has more important issues as well, like corona and the soon to be, said future ex-prime minister.
Step into reality Japan, the only people really interested in this is your gov't and the IOC. Everyone else couldn't give a single damn, whether the olympics takes place or not, or your travel bans.
Just get the vax roll out, that should number 1 and number 2, number 3 to number 100 on your priority list.
anon99999
Of course it has no effect as no Americans can come into Japan anyhow, except those that live here or the Olympic team, hanger ons , IOC officials and guests, dignitaries and media, and they are all exempt from any quarantine or advisories anyhow for the Olympics.
expat
See all those people not arriving? Hard to understand, particularly if you refuse to accept the reason you don't see them.
iraira
Takahide Kiuchi, an executive economist at Nomura Research Institute and a previously a board member of the Bank of Japan stated that if the Olympics turns into a super-spreader event and another SOE has to be enacted, the financial costs will exceed the $16Billion that Japan stands to lose if the Olympics are simply canceled outright.
From the below article, ""These calculations suggest that the decision of whether to hold or cancel the Games should be made from the perspective of infection risk rather than economic loss," he concluded."
https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/japans-losses-covid-19-curbs-072532252.html
Yohan
During the last years before covid-19, tourists from the States counted only for about 5.5 % out of all international arrivals. Not really a very significant number anyway. If they come or not, up to them, I see not so much difference. However likely it is safer in Japan than in USA, if you look up the present number of infected people and the reported deaths in both countries.
718.864 infections in Japan vs. 33.922.937 infections in USA,
12.344 deaths in Japan vs. 604.416 death in USA....
Pukey2
Is this advice also aimed at Americans who work at the military bases in Japan and Americans who are residents of Japan?
I find it just as strange that Japan bans visitors from HK, Australia and NZ when these places have the pandemic under control and it's not unusual for them to have near-zero daily positive cases. Who knows, maybe it's to protect these people from getting the virus in Japan. Very thoughtful of the government.
Yohan:
Very nice of you to give us the total numbers over the past 1.5 years.
What's the situation now? Per capita, I don't think even the 'official' stats from Japan look so stellar. And the US numbers are decreasing as vaccinations are increasing.
But nice try.
gogogo
Head in sand syndrome
Pukey2
cricky:
Abe Shinzo in a Mario costume and wearing an Abenomask, tap-dancing. That's all.
A Canadian
It's not like Americans, or anyone else, is flocking here in droves anyhow, but surely it's a sign that the US doesn't view Japan as safe, so how can holding the Olympics be safe??? 100K+ athletes and officials cannot be contained, especially when the Olympic officials view themselves so highly and think they can get away with anything.
Mark
Ignorance is bad, Denial is worse, Hypocrisy is the worst.
WilliB
I dont know what that is supposed to mean... have they not decided to shut the border for visitors anyway? So what does a US travel advisory have to do with anything?
Chris Case
Being unwilling to lose the trillions of yen from broadcast rights, accommodation income, souvenirs, etc. that cancelling the Olympics would occasion, Japan is rumoured to be considering holding them, but without athletes.
Yotomaya
Reality hasn't had an impact on the Olympics for a while now.
Yohan
Pukey2Today 06:13 pm JST
Is this advice also aimed at Americans who work at the military bases in Japan and Americans who are residents of Japan?
The US-military bases are not counted as Japanese territory.
Yohan:
718.864 infections in Japan vs. 33.922.937 infections in USA,
12.344 deaths in Japan vs. 604.416 death in USA....
Very nice of you to give us the total numbers over the past 1.5 years.
*What's the situation now? Per capita,** I don't think even the 'official' stats from Japan look so stellar. And the US numbers are decreasing as vaccinations are increasing.*
No problem, as far as I see today, plenty of information on the internet.
BTW, in Japan the number of patients is also decreasing and vaccinations are increasing...
Japanese source: 日本呼吸療法医学会 Japanese Society of Respiratory Care Medicine
63.779 acute cases in Japan (last count 2021-05-24 19:37)
US source: (Our WorldinData)
(worldometers.info) 5.754.591 acute cases in USA May 24th, 2021
Daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people, May 24, 2021
in USA 75.16 vs Japan 38.17
Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million people, May 24, 2021
deaths in USA 1.72 vs. Japan 0.86
kwatt
It seems to me regular sightseers only Do Not Travel to Japan. Athletes just go to games and go back home soon after done. They don't fool around Tokyo for days.
Antiquesaving
@Yohan
I am not going to compare the USA or any other place.
But we had several articles about people not being able to get into hospitals others on problems getting tested.
In Japan it is near impossible to get tested in a public health centre, just look at the numbers, every weekend the testing drops dramatically as private testing drops.
So people without the money for expensive private testing and unable to get public testing are not counted.
My daughter's friend cares for his disabled bother, who has been sick for over a week, now he is also sick.
He tried all last week to get his brother tested and the public health centres wouldn't.
On Friday he paid for private testing and the results came back yesterday and his disabled bother has covid, he to is sick probably covid but cannot afford to pay for a private test for himself.
He had been trying to get his brother into a hospital and no luck.
So basically a Covid positive disabled man is in his home sick with another sick person caring for him and the other cannot get tested so will never show up on Japan's covid stats.