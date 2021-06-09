Japan leans toward holding Olympics with domestic spectators: report

Japan is leaning toward allowing domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics despite the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, with organizers planning to monitor the movements of foreign media to prevent spread of the virus.
More Japanese government officials and 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizers are in favor of holding the Games with domestic spectators as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out and case numbers decline, the Asahi newspaper reported, without citing sources.
This is in contrast with their position about a month ago when there was an atmosphere among Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration that the Games, starting July 23, needed to be held without spectators, the report said.
The Summer Games has seen strong opposition from the public and medical experts over concerns the event could lead to more infections and overload medical facilities, despite assurances from Suga's administration that the Games can be held safely.
Organizers will finalize plans for spectators before the end of this month after consulting with the Japanese government, as well as the Tokyo administration, media quoted Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto as saying.
Foreign spectators are already prohibited from the Olympics and Japanese may also be kept away from what organizers promise will be a sanitized "bubble" event to minimize contagion risk.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
klausdorth
Yes, no, yes, maybe, consider, leaning towards (what??), and so on.
The typical flip-flopping concerning any and all aspects.
Make up your mind and make a firm decision!
Bobo
No vaccines for the voluntees I hear, just pack’em in collect the coin
Jobim
Things are bad enough that they need to track journalists via GPS, but good enough to have domestic visitors fill the stadiums?
The Japanese government have created a racist narrative that will be hard to bring the populace back from at this rate. And I hope the country pays dearly for it through its tourism. That the world has let Japan have its cake and eat it too is ridiculous. We have to accept Japanese people in our countries, but spouses of Japanese people can't enter the country? Japan sped up their vaccinated process for their students that need a vaccine for their host country, but they won't accept students from other nations?
Enough of foreign governments playing nice with this bigoted place already.