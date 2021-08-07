Kenyan Jepchirchir beats heat in Sapporo to win women's marathon

Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo.
Jepchirchir crossed the line in a winning time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds Saturday in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. A smattering of fans lining the course applauded as the Tokyo Games went north for the marathons and race walks. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze.
A race that was moved to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat and humidity in Tokyo found little relief on a winding course through the city. The starter’s gun went off a minute after 6 a.m. local time under sunny skies and with a temperature reading of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius). It climbed to nearly 86 degrees (30) near the finish, with a humidity of around 65%.
There were 88 runners entered in the field and more than a dozen recorded a did not finish. That included world champion Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya. The weather appeared to take its toll on Lonah Salpeter of Israel late in the race. Among the final four with around four kilometers to go, she suddenly stopped and walked to the side of the road. She still finished.
Seidel pretty much forecasted this day since she was a kid. On Instagram, she wrote: “Other kids wanted to be astronauts or firefighters; I wanted to be a runner. Even on the hardest days I try to remember how blessed I am to do the thing my 10-yr-old self only dreamed about."
She screamed when she crossed the finish line and said “Hi, mom and dad,” into the camera.
Volunteers wearing yellow shirts stood along the course with signs that loosely translated into: “Refrain from watching here.” But spectators lined the course anyway, sneaking a rare glimpse of the action at these Olympics where fans have been shut out due to coronavirus restrictions.
The runners tried to stay cool any way possible. Aleksandra Liswoska of Poland grabbed an entire bag filled with water at one stop, quickly drinking one and then pouring another over her head. Andrea Deelstra of the Netherlands had a bag of ice perched on top of her head.
Aliphine Tuliamuk of the United States was returning after giving birth to her daughter in January. She didn't finish.
Some of these competitors got a taste of the furnace-type heat and humidity at the 2019 world championships in Doha. That race was run at midnight and the temperature still hit 88 degrees (31 C). It led to nearly 30 runners not getting to the finish line as Chepngetich captured gold.
Chepngetich was in the mix until late in the race when she began walking.
joffy
When a runner from Kenya doesn't finish (along with 14 others), you know this course was a frying pan.
Molly Seidel's 3rd marathon EVER and wins bronze in these conditions. Amazing!
It was a great race.
Tora
The Kenyans runners mostly live and train up in the cool highlands. In no way are they prepared for furnaces like on what was on offer in Sapporo, so to pull off 1st and 2nd was something!
Reckless
Guess they are prepared for it.
Pakman
Great race. Well done!
William Bjornson
Given what we might expect in the future, there may be a business opportunity setting up training facilities in Equatorial Africa or Northern South America (¡Ecuador!). But wearing a hat, as some runners in the pictures seem to be doing, seems foolish disallowing evaporative cooling and insulating the most heat vulnerable appendage of the Human body, the neurosensory appendage. But, not being an athlete, I can only guess from first principles... and just because a hat is white does not mitigate the other effects.
mz16
Wonderful! Congratulations.
kohakuebisu
fwiw, at 6am in Tokyo today, it was 27.3C, which rose to about 29C when the race finished. With the "cool concrete" or whatever it was we paid to have installed, it may have been slightly cooler than Sapporo at road level. Humidity was much higher though at 80%.
Grumpy Gaijin
When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Congratulations to all those who finished the race despite extreme conditions.
Speed
It looked like a wet t-shirt contest at times! A lot of them were dumping water all over themselves throughout the race.
A lot of runners dropped out or walked but I'm so glad no one died of heatstroke.
Safe running for the men too, I hope.
lostrune2
Great race for the American too - only one to keep up with the Africans
factchecker
Great for everyone, it's nearly all over.
Randy Johnson
Cograts to the Kenyan gals. They were strong from start to finish. Job well done.
And a special congratulations to American runner, Molly Seidel who hung in there. Good job!
lostrune2
And to think, she's a cross country star through high school and college but never ran a marathon
Her first marathon was at the US Olympic trials, where she finished second and secured a spot on Team USA
GBR48
I think they are going to have to move the 'Summer' Games to the spring or autumn, so that nobody dies doing this. I was a little surprised that the tennis courts were not all undercover and air conditioned. It would have created a good facility for players and the public to use, even in the hottest weather, after the Games.
If you are a manufacturer of sporting attire, you need to start flogging caps, tops, bras and shorts with pouches for ice packs. They were stuffing bags of ice cubes down their tops in that race.