"Koike says Tokyo Olympics will rekindle hope like 1920 Games after war, Spanish flu"

The Tokyo Olympics will give hope to humanity in its battle against COVID-19 just as the 1920 Antwerp Games brought people together in the aftermath of World War One and the Spanish flu pandemic, Tokyo's governor Yuriko Koike says.
Tokyo is hosting the July 23-Aug 8 Games after they were pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 3.1 million people worldwide.
"We are approaching the newest edition of the games at a time when humanity suffered heavy human losses, with some people completely losing hope," Koike told beIN Sports.
"A century ago, in 1920, the Olympic Games were held in Antwerp, Belgium, while the world was just out of two major formidable events in which millions of people died: World War I and the Spanish Influenza.
"As the first global sport event to be held after those two catastrophes, the Antwerp Games brought back hope to many people. We hope the Tokyo Olympics will send the same message and prove to be a turning point, restoring hope for people."
While Japan is in the midst of a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, Koike said they could not set a condition for allowing only vaccinated athletes to compete.
"The way the vaccine is handled differs between one country and another. So it cannot be assumed that vaccination will be necessary," Koike said.
"Taking regular tests and maintaining a good health is what we want all athletes to observe.
"Also, we can benefit from the experiences of many international tournaments that have recently been organized. Given these successful experiences, I believe we can hold Olympic Games in a safe environment."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Zoroto
Where are the promised 60k tests, you inept "leader"?
Donald Seekins
Koike's comment is by far NOT the dumbest given by Japan's political caste about the absolute necessity of carrying on with the Olympics. At least she knows a little history. My prize for the dumbest remark goes to Seiko Hashimoto for: "your smile will make the Olympics succeed."
Beren_g
And attempt to maybe justify the unjustifiable..... Doesn't anyone in the government have the sligltest grain of decensy on them?
Mr Kipling
Ah yes, the Antwerp games. They were great!
Said by absolutely nobody!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Rekindle? Which wave...the 5th, 6th, or 7th?
limespider
A big difference: World War I and the Spanish Flu were finished by the time of the 1920 Olympics. The Covid-19 situation in Japan is far from over and is getting worse.
thelonius
Ironically, by the time the Olympics start, many countries will be done with covid 19, while Japan will still be struggling.
Monty
Also, we can benefit from the experiences of many international tournaments that have recently been organized
On April 24th, the UFC will conduct UFC 261 in a full sold out packed arena in Jacksonville Florida!
15.000 Spectators. Sold out!
@Mods, this comment is related to your article!
Michael Machida
And I am SuperMan!
robert maes
Miss Koike, I am from Antwerp. The 1920 games did NOT celebrate the end of the Spanish flu but the end of the 1st t world war. They were not a grand event but yes, people were glad to celebrate. it was a new beginning, a modest one.
But they did come several years AFTER the Spanish flu pandemic FINISHED. Japan stil has the worst to come.
8T
Japan needs to cancel the Olympics or the world may soon cancel Japan.
Monty
by the time the Olympics start, many countries will be done with covid 19
What do you dream about during nights?
But I hope you are right!
rowiko68
Poignant detail: The article mentions that the Antwerp Games were held 'in the AFTERMATH of World War One and the Spanish flu', i.e. the Spanish flu had been over for 4 months when the Games were held. Hardly what can be said about the current situation, with Covid still raging around the world, and with less than 100 days to go till the start of the Games. Maybe this gives us a clue why the Tokyo Olympics cannot be compared to 1920...