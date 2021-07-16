Missing Ugandan athlete was due to return home on Tuesday

A missing Ugandan athlete in western Japan has missed qualification for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and was due to return home on Tuesday, the team's head said Friday.

Beatrice Ayikoru, the chef de mission of the delegation, said the team is cooperating with local officials to try and locate Julius Ssekitoleko, a 20-year-old weightlifter, who went missing in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture.

Ssekitoleko was not found when a city official tried to locate him to receive his sample for coronavirus testing. He was last seen at his accommodation at around 12:30 a.m. by a teammate, according to city officials.

The development may fuel concerns over the anti-virus measures in place by the Olympic organizers, which have said athletes will only be allowed to go to limited locations and will not come into contact with locals.

The Ugandan delegation arrived at Narita airport near Tokyo on June 19 as one of the first teams to come to the host nation for the games, but two members have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

All members are required to submit their samples for COVID testing in the morning, but the official did not receive Ssekitoleko's sample by noon, according to the city.

Following the two COVID cases on the team, Ugandan athletes only started training in the western Japan city last week after they had refrained from doing so.

© KYODO