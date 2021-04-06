North Korea's sports ministry said on Tuesday that it will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics this year to protect its athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was made at a meeting of North Korea's Olympic committee on March 25 including its sports minister Kim Il Guk, the ministry said on its website called Joson Sports.
"The committee decided not to join the 32nd Olympics Games to protect athletes from the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus," it said.
The meeting also discussed ways to develop professional sports technologies, earn medals at international competitions and promote public sports activities over the next five years, the ministry said.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
11 Comments
Login to comment
James
Were they even invited?
virusrex
When North Korea seems to be taking the pandemic more rationally than the Olympic host there must be something seriously wrong.
Obviously this is just an excuse and the real reasons are more political than health related, but Japan is not in a position to discredit the reasons used while in a situation where the spreading is increasing and there are no measures in sight that could actually guarantee the safety of the visitors (nor the population of Tokyo).
Tom Young
Relieved. Worried they were coming.
bokuda
Yes! That's the spirit!
Septim Dynasty
RIP Suga's plan of meeting Kim Jong Un
NCIS Reruns
There had been talk about the two Koreas fielding a joint national team, but that's not going to happen, obviously. Some people in South Korea have also been campaigning for a boycott for political reasons, some stemming from complaints about Japan refusing to ban spectators from waving the Rising Sun flag at the Olympic venues.
Michael Machida
"N Korea says it won't take part in Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns"
Or, maybe the North Korean Athletes don't want to be hit by one of North Koreas ballistic missiles in Tokyo?
AG
First of many?
Goodlucktoyou
This made me laugh. This site has many NK bashers, but it seems NK is the most smartest country in the world.
anon99999
i don’t think much of NK, but on this issue they have got it totally right
Pukey2
With another wave starting in Japan, NK won't be the first to avoid coming here.
Monty
Obviously this is just an excuse and the real reasons are more political than health related
I agree!
But unfortunately that is sad.
The athletes want to show their skills to the world.
Especially nobody knows much about Sports in North Korea, so for the North Korean athletes the olympics would be a good chance to show their sports and skills to the world.
Politics and Sports should be separate.
Reckless
Good.