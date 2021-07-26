Norway's Blummenfelt wins men's triathalon

Athletes dive into the water for the start of the men's individual triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt on Monday won the men’s triathlon in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and four seconds, 11 seconds ahead of Britain’s Alex Yee.

New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde was third.

Blummenfelt is the first Norwegian to medal in triathlon, which combines swimming, cycling and running. He finished 13th in the Rio Games in 2016.

Blummenfelt was in fifth after the 1,500-meter swim and 40-kilometer cycling legs of the race before surging to the win in the final stage.

