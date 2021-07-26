Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Athletes dive into the water for the start of the men's individual triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
tokyo 2020 olympics

Norway's Blummenfelt wins men's triathalon

2 Comments
TOKYO

Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt on Monday won the men’s triathlon in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and four seconds, 11 seconds ahead of Britain’s Alex Yee.

New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde was third.

Blummenfelt is the first Norwegian to medal in triathlon, which combines swimming, cycling and running. He finished 13th in the Rio Games in 2016.

Blummenfelt was in fifth after the 1,500-meter swim and 40-kilometer cycling legs of the race before surging to the win in the final stage.

Did a triathlon once. The problem is transitioning between bicycling (which uses hamstrings, thus shrinking calf muscles) and running (which does the opposite). Got off my bike preparing to run and almost fell over. It's the transition that you've gotta focus on.

This is the event that was forced to restart after a boat blocked nearly half of the swimmers when the start siren went. The other half had already jumped in and started swimming! Complete chaos! They restarted 10 minutes later and nearly half the athletes had used up energy already! Pathetic organizing skills from the officials! On top of all that they swam in the polluted Odaiba marine park area…wtf!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

