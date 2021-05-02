Nurses say they are needed elsewhere, not at Tokyo Olympics

Some nurses in Japan are incensed at a request from Tokyo Olympic organizers to have 500 of them dispatched to help out with the Games. They say they’re already near the breaking point dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Olympic officials have said they will need 10,000 medical workers to staff the games, and the request for more nurses comes amid a new spike in the virus with Tokyo and Osaka under a state of emergency.
“Beyond feeling anger, I was stunned at the insensitivity," Mikito Ikeda, a nurse in Nagoya, told the Associated Press. “It shows how human life is being taken lightly.”
The appeal for more nurses is typical of the impromptu changes coming almost daily as organizers and the International Olympic Committee try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic.
The Olympics are set to open in just under three months, entailing the entry into Japan — where international borders have been virtually sealed for a year — of 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and thousands of other officials, judges, sponsors, media and broadcasters.
In a statement from the Japan Federation of Medical Workers' Unions, secretary general Susumu Morita said the focus should be on the pandemic, not the Olympics.
“We must definitely stop the proposal to send as Olympic volunteers those nurses, tasked with protecting the fight against the serious coronavirus pandemic," Morita said.
“I am extremely infuriated by the insistence of pursuing the Olympics despite the risk to patients' and nurses' health and lives.”
A protest message saying that nurses were opposed to holding the Olympics went viral on Japanese Twitter recently, being retweeted hundreds of thousands of times.
Even before the pandemic, Japanese nurses were overworked and poorly paid compared with their counterparts in the United States or Britain.
Nursing is not only physically taxing but also emotionally draining, said Ikeda, who has been a nurse for 10 years. He said many nurses worry about getting infected themselves, with vaccination rates in Japan reported at only 1-2%.
“It’s hard for any hospital to go without even one nurse, and they want 500,” Ikeda said. “Why do they think that’s even possible?”
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Japan have just passed 10,000.
The British Medical Journal last month said that Japan should “reconsider” holding the Olympics, arguing that “international mass gathering events ... are still neither safe nor secure.”
Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, has said it will be “extremely difficult” to hold the Olympics because of the new variants that are spreading.
He also explained that Japan’s medical community has been stretched while treating coronavirus patients and also doing the vaccine rollout.
“We have heard enough of the spiritual argument about wanting the games,” he said. "It is extremely difficult to hold the games without increasing infections, both within and outside Japan.”
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga suggested that nurses who have quit their jobs could help with the Olympics, although some resignations are tied to the stressful work dealing with coronavirus patients.
“I hear many are taking time off, and so it should be possible,” Suga said last week, in a widely criticized remark.
Athletes will operate in a “bubble” at the Olympics, housed in the Athletes' Village on Tokyo Bay and moved around in designated buses to venues and training areas. Hundreds of rooms are also reportedly being set up outside the village to take in those who fall ill.
Organizers will require daily testing for athletes and other participants, a momentous task for medical staff. It also contrasts with how little testing is being done for the Japanese public.
Public opinion surveys show up to 80% of the Japanese want the Olympics canceled or postponed again. Much of the bill for holding the Olympics, estimated officially at $15.4 billion, falls on Japanese taxpayers.
"The situation is extremely serious," opposition lawmaker Tomoko Tamura said recently. "Nurses don't know how they can possibly take care of this situation. It is physically impossible."
kurisupisu
Nurses just say...NO!
robert maes
An absolute NO to even one hour of one nurse or doctor's time and a definite NO to olympics in 2021 but a yes for 2022
thelonius
Good on the nurses. I support that 100%
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Next week I see some of my doctors and will talk to the nurses and tell them to outright refuse this nonsense.
marcelito
I am extremely infuriated by the insistence of pursuing the Olympics despite the risk to patients' and nurses' health and lives.”
Wish Japanese public would remember at the upcoming autumn election that both Abe and Suga LDP govt put money for their cronies and tatemae Olympics ahead of public,s health and well-being throughout the whole covid19 crisis since last year. If ever a government deserved to be wiped out this is it ...alas TIJ.
expat
"Why would we listen to what a bunch of women say?", asked Mori and Suga in unison.
Howaiti
Let these rich IOC schmucks hire 500 private nurses and doctors. Then have them shipped over to their precious Olympic bubble.
Zoroto
Suga should be the first one volunteering. He's basically doing nothing productive, so he should have plenty of time to help out at the Olympics. He is also one of the very few who jumped lines to get vaccinated.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@Howaito: They are not licensed in Japan so cannot practice. Not sure how that goes with private doctors traveling with teams though.
Fiddlers
Focus should be on vaccinating everyone in Japan then life and the economy can get back to normal. This should be the main priority for this government.
BertieWooster
But, how can this be? Just a couple of days ago, there was this headline, "Japan really want to host the games."
These are Japanese nurses, aren’t they? If Japan REALLY wants to host the games, how come these nurses are dissenting?
Zoroto
If you Google the title of this article, this is reprinted in many leading newspapers.
It is absolutely shameful none of the major countries pulled out so far to put an end to this charade.
I really wonder if the US, Canada or Australia would be so adamant to hold this event.
Michael Machida
Exactly.