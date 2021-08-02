Official: Belarus sprinter receives Polish humanitarian visa

A Belarusian Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group said Monday, after the athlete alleged that her team's officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she wouldn't be safe from an autocratic government that recently was accused of diverting a plane in order to arrest a dissident journalist.
Athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya received a humanitarian visa from the Polish embassy in Tokyo, according to a Polish Foreign Ministry official. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation told The Associated Press that the group has bought her a plane ticket to Warsaw for Aug 4.
The current standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team - setting off a massive backlash in state-run media back home, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government critics. Tsimanouskaya said on her Instagram account that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never raced in the event.
Tsimanouskaya was then apparently hustled to the airport but refused to board a flight for Istanbul and instead approached police for help. In a filmed message distributed on social media, she also asked the International Olympic Committee for assistance.
"I was put under pressure, and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent," the 24-year-old runner said in the message.
The rapid-fire series of events brought international political intrigue to Olympic Games that have been more focused on operational dramas, like maintaining safety during a pandemic and navigating widespread Japanese opposition to holding the event at all.
Belarus' authoritarian government has relentlessly targeted anyone even mildly expressing dissent since a presidential election a year ago triggered a wave of unprecedented mass protests. And it has also gone to extremes to stop its critics, including the recent plane diversion that European officials called an act of air piracy.
In this context, Tsimanouskaya feared for her safety once she saw the campaign against her in state media, according to the sports foundation, which she also contacted for help.
"The campaign was quite serious and that was a clear signal that her life would be in danger in Belarus," Alexander Opeikin, a spokesman for the BSSF, told the AP in an interview.
Athletes seeking asylum at global sporting events is nothing new. It was especially frequent during the Cold War but has also happened occasionally in the decades since. As many as 117 athletes defected at the Munich Olympics in 1972, for instance, according to reports at the time. At least four Romanians and a Soviet associated with the Olympics defected at the Montreal Games in 1976. And Cuban athletes have frequently done so.
Underscoring the seriousness of the allegations, several groups and countries say they are helping the runner. Poland and the Czech Republic offered assistance, and Japan's Foreign Ministry said it was working with the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Olympics organizers.
The IOC, which has been in dispute with the Belarus National Olympic Committee ahead of the Tokyo Games, said it had intervened.
"The IOC is looking into the situation and has asked the NOC for clarification," it said in a statement.
Many critics of Belarus' government have fled to Poland. Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter that Tsimanouskaya was granted a humanitarian visa Monday. "Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her to continue her sporting career. Poland always stands for Solidarity," he said.
Outside the Polish embassy Monday, two exiled Belarusian women who live in Tokyo offered the runner support. They waved a flag that was a mix of the opposition's banner and the Japanese flag.
Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek also tweeted that the Czech Republic has offered her asylum.
"If she decides to accept it, we'll do our maximum to help her," he wrote.
The Belarus National Olympic Committee has been led for more than 25 years by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and his son, Viktor.
Both Lukashenkos are banned from the Tokyo Olympics by the IOC, which investigated complaints from athletes that they faced reprisals and intimidation during the crackdown following the wave of anti-government protests over the last year.
A spokeswoman for the Belarus Olympic team did not respond to a request for comment.
In May, Belarussian authorities diverted a passenger plane to Minsk - and pulled journalist and activist Raman Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend off the flight.
The elder Lukashenko maintained that there was a bomb threat against the plane and that's why a fighter jet was scrambled to force it to land, but the move was roundly criticized by Western leaders.
Pratasevich, who ran a channel on a messaging app used to organize demonstrations against Lukashenko's rule, left his homeland in 2019. He has been charged with fomenting mass unrest and is under house arrest while he awaits trial.
Amid Monday's drama, Tsimanouskaya missed the Olympic 200-meter heats that she was due to participate in. She already competed for Belarus on the first day of track events Friday at the National Stadium in Tokyo. She placed fourth in her first-round heat in the 100 meters, timing 11.47 seconds, and did not advance.
kurisupisu
Seems like a hissy fit to me.
Mickelicious
Well handled, Haneda cops.
mz16
So, judging from numerous articles, she refused to participate in the relay that her organising team put her in (without asking her), got offended, then the organising team got offended and decided to send her home, then it suddenly got escalated to her seeking asylum? Am I missing something?
Fighto!
Good for Japan.
So much for them being heartless about those seeking asylum.
lostrune2
if that's true, then that's poor form on the national federation. At the very least they should've asked her - ya don't just put a runner unknowingly where she may not be trained for
In running especially, ya don't put a shorter-distance runner to a longer distance race that she never trained for (it's easier to do it the other way around - putting a longer-distance runner to a shorter distance race)
A 200m runner being put on a 400m race she hasn't prepared for, requires a lot more effort on her part. Add to that she has her own 200m race to do
What they should had done, if they don't already have an alternate, is ask one of their longer distance runners (maybe a 800m runner) to go down to 400m. But by trying to sabotage their 200m runner, this sounds more like a setup to get her to fail in both the 400m relay leg and her own 200m race
finally rich
You silly..
Do you think Japan suddenly became an altruistic, understanding, compassionate white country?
World's eyes are on Japan right now, in other circumstances, she would've been persuaded to enter into that plane, or forced to stay at Shinagawa Immigration Detention Center until they calm her down and find her the next flight available. Kind japanese cops sheltering a foreigner in distress seeking asylum, ha!
The Avenger
zichi
She has entered the Polish Embassy and she will be given political asylum.
zichi
Today, her husband managed to escape to Ukraine.
Randy Johnson
We all have no idea what's going on, but for the time being, well done by the Poles who have had a hard history done to them and are now getting steadily getting back on track.
Xulux
Poland was found to have violated several articles of the European Convention on Human Rights.last year in an asylum case,, so nice that country is making amends.
u_s__reamer
Good on the Poles, and now if they would only show the same humanitarian spirit to the descendants of Polish Jews who were robbed of everything by the Nazis and who are now desperately seeking redress as the Polish government drafts special legislation to nix all claims on confiscated Jewish property.
Sven Asai
Very strange… She simply couldn’t have any such sports career or even participation at the Olympics, if she wouldn’t have strongly supported the Lukashenko dictatorship regime there. They check in detail such outstanding citizens, their background, also their whole family. Then, second, seeking asylum and fleeing directly into the neighboring country, where it is easiest for Belarus state security agents to reach out and harm her as well as the family members… It might be really a tragic case, of course, but personally I lay some more probability on that case being quite a fake or cheaply staged propaganda.
Mark
Nothing the freedom real Democracy offers, living in the free world is a blessing for sure.
Mark
Nothing like the freedom real Democracy offers, living in the free world is a blessing for sure.