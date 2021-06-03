Olympics chief says cancelation unlikely with 50 days to go

The Tokyo Olympics chief on Thursday said the Games would only be canceled in extreme circumstances.
Exactly 50 days before the opening ceremony, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said the show would go on unless the pandemic stops a majority of teams from traveling.
"If various countries around the world experience very serious situations, and delegations from most countries can't come, then we wouldn't be able to hold it," she told the Nikkan Sports daily. "But conversely, unless such a situation emerges, the Games will not be canceled."
The 2020 Games, due to open a year late on July 23, remain beset by doubts and low public support as Japan battles a fourth virus wave with much of the country, including Tokyo, under a state of emergency.
Late on Wednesday, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers -- vital to the smooth running of the Games -- had quit, largely over coronavirus concerns.
Others dropped out after the Games were postponed, or in protest at sexist remarks made by Hashimoto's predecessor who was forced to resign, Muto told Japanese media.
However, Muto said the reduction in volunteers would not affect the Games because the event has been scaled back, so fewer people are needed.
Overseas fans have already been barred, and a decision on whether to allow domestic spectators is expected after the state of emergency in Tokyo ends on June 20.
The number of overseas officials and participants has been cut by about half, to around 78,000, with calls for further reductions.
Polls show 80 percent of Japanese oppose hosting the Games this year. But surveys among the population of Tokyo have found a more even split between those in favor and against.
Hashimoto said she believed the tide of public opinion could be turning as Japan's initially slow vaccine campaign begins to speed up.
"We are hearing more and more voices from people saying 'if this is the case, the Olympics may be able to take place,'" she said, reiterating that the Games will be safe for all.
Australia's softball team this week became the first Olympic athletes to arrive in Japan, a major step forward.
But in a sign of the challenges ahead, a member of Ghana's Under-24 Olympic soccer team tested positive upon arriving in Japan for a friendly late on Wednesday, the Japan Football Association said.
All of Ghana's team, who will play Japan's U24s on Saturday, tested negative in the 72 hours before their departure.© 2021 AFP
6 Comments
Login to comment
OlympicSupport
Good Job! I can't wait to see my favorite Olympians compete in person!
Aly Rustom
y'know- all we hear every day is how the Olympics are not going to be cancelled.. they keep repeating it like its a mantra or a chant...
Methinks they are edging closer and closer to cancellation, and THAT'S why its always in the headlines that the Olympics are on.. the Olympics will not be cancelled.. and then one day, just like that we'll wake up to find them cancelled.
but of course I have been wrong before. I'm just saying that is what its starting to look like TO ME.
robert maes
Shame shame shame.
Japan will never be able to wipe out the damage these games will do.
George Townes
But in a sign of the challenges ahead, a member of Ghana's Under-24 Olympic soccer team tested positive upon arriving in Japan for a friendly late on Wednesday, the Japan Football Association said.
All of Ghana's team, who will play Japan's U24s on Saturday, tested negative in the 72 hours before their departure.
This will not be the last time this happens. We will have to deal with every Greek alphabet variant before all is said and done.
Vreth
How many days in a row has someone come out to say the games definitely aren't cancelled? Feels like everyday there are articles like this.
And why do they always say how safe and secure the games will be when having dinner at Gusto after 8pm is considered too dangerous? Is it the case where if you say someone enough times eventually you will believe it?
'It's not a lie if you believe it' - George Costanza.
snowymountainhell
No surprises, .... yet!
Elvis is here
Say the same thing often enough then people might start to believe it.
This is a new one. Despite the general belief the vacc program is too little to late.
Eisenach
I can' wait until the games start!!! I look forward to seeing Japanese win gold medals and the Japanese Flag fly above all others and the Kimigyo being played.
Nippon! Nippon!!!
Objective
Hashimoto basically says it is up to the participating countries to decide if the games go ahead. The big players are all in (USA, China, Russia, Australia...) so it looks like the 50 day countdown continues. Vaccinations are ramping up daily (currently 500K and growing) which will bring Japan to 50M (at least first shot) by the start of the games... That is a little more than half the eligible population who want it. Things will slowly improve. Support your local merchants!
gaicuckojin
I second that, the only olympic thing i care about is women’s beach volley ball and hopefully I can watch that in an air Conditioned bar while drinking a beer.