Organizers unveil Tokyo Paralympic symbol to mark 100 days to go

The Paralympic symbol was unveiled at the Tokyo metropolitan government building on Sunday to mark 100 days until the opening of the global competition for disabled athletes.

The "Three Agitos" symbol comprises three arc-shaped elements in red, blue, and green. These represent Para athletes constantly inspiring and exciting the world with their performances and their never-give-up spirit, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic organizing committee said. "Agito" is Latin for "I move."

The event took place amid a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo as Japan deals with the challenges of staging this summer's games during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will continue to prepare for a safe and secure games where athletes can deliver their best performances, which will become a light of hope for many people," Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said at the event.

"Please support and watch over our athletes" who are training in difficult circumstances under the pandemic, organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto added.

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo delivered a traditional Japanese kabuki performance as organizers seek to build momentum toward the opening of the games.

Other participants included Tamayo Marukawa, minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Mitsunori Torihara, president of the Japanese Paralympic Committee.

Tokyo is one of nine prefectures currently under a state of emergency after three additional prefectures, Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima, came under the expanded state of emergency Sunday in another effort to contain coronavirus infections.

The Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 and from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, respectively, after they were postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

