Organizers unveil Tokyo Paralympic symbol to mark 100 days to go

The Paralympic symbol was unveiled at the Tokyo metropolitan government building on Sunday to mark 100 days until the opening of the global competition for disabled athletes.
The "Three Agitos" symbol comprises three arc-shaped elements in red, blue, and green. These represent Para athletes constantly inspiring and exciting the world with their performances and their never-give-up spirit, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic organizing committee said. "Agito" is Latin for "I move."
The event took place amid a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo as Japan deals with the challenges of staging this summer's games during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We will continue to prepare for a safe and secure games where athletes can deliver their best performances, which will become a light of hope for many people," Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said at the event.
"Please support and watch over our athletes" who are training in difficult circumstances under the pandemic, organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto added.
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo delivered a traditional Japanese kabuki performance as organizers seek to build momentum toward the opening of the games.
Other participants included Tamayo Marukawa, minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Mitsunori Torihara, president of the Japanese Paralympic Committee.
Tokyo is one of nine prefectures currently under a state of emergency after three additional prefectures, Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima, came under the expanded state of emergency Sunday in another effort to contain coronavirus infections.
The Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics are scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 and from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, respectively, after they were postponed for a year due to the pandemic.© KYODO
CaptDingleheimer
Looks ableist to me; back to the drawing boards, fellers!
Mr Kipling
Why isn't the mascot in a wheelchair? or at least with a limb missing?
TokyoTelegraph
Are those the three c‘s?
SurivanihC
Awww! How cute!! Burn it with fire, and cancel the Olympics!
V.M.
Here we go again.
ifd66
At least they didn't waste too much of our taxes on the stage. Looks like its from a small kindergarten show.
dagon
Cloning the Nike swoosh? How original, somebody got paid though.
With a helping of hazy, maudlin sentimentality from the leaders indifferent to the daily suffering of the public.
Darius
Wow! Another effortless symbol. Make an effort why don't you.
JeffLee
organizers are now playing up the para-games, in a pathetic bid for public sympathy. Para athletes were on NHK News 7 last night, etc.
snowymountainhell
With *this: “**Nearly 60% say Tokyo Olympics should be canceled: poll**” staring the IOC boldly in their faces? - ***Headline from Today 6:32am.
P. Smith
How much money was wasted on this?
Derek Grebe
I wonder how many medical staff, or indeed rehabilitation professionals for the recently disabled, could have been funded with the amount of our money Dentsu got thrown at them for daubing three curved lines on a plain background?
And how soon it will be after this heist is over that cuts "have to" be made to facilities for the disabled because there is suddenly no money left?
This is shameful.