Tokyo Olympics Tennis
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns to Viktorija Golubic, of Switzerland, during second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
tokyo 2020 olympics

Osaka into 3rd round of tennis tournament

TOKYO

Naomi Osaka is into the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament.

The host country’s superstar stepped up her game when she needed to in a 6-3, 6-2 win over 49th-ranked Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland to reach the last 16 at Ariake Tennis Park.

The second-ranked Osaka will next face either 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic or Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania.

