tokyo 2020 olympics

SoftBank's Son raises fresh doubt over Tokyo Olympics

8 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

SoftBank Group Corp founder and CEO Masayoshi Son on Saturday expressed fresh doubt about Tokyo's delayed Summer Olympics going ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Currently more than 80% of people want the Olympics to be postponed or canceled. Who and on what authority is it being forced through?" Son wrote in a Twitter post in Japanese.

The billionaire last week said he was "afraid" of holding the Olympics during the pandemic. Polls consistently show most Japanese people oppose holding the Games as planned.

The Reuters Corporate Survey on Friday showed that some 70% of big Japanese companies also want the Games delayed or canceled, after the authorities postponed the event in 2020 for a year due to the pandemic.

But a top International Olympic Committee official said on Friday the Games would "absolutely" go ahead even if the capital were still under a state of emergency, given "all of the plans we have in place to protect the safety and security of the athletes and the people of Japan."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Hey Son, What are you doing to help? Are you going to give the Tokyo 15 billion, if there no games. Talk is cheap. You are all talk.

-11 ( +2 / -13 )

I think a lot of Japanese people don’t like Son because he’s ethnically Korean and richer than all other Japanese.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Thank you , Mr Son. And Mikitani san.

we have to go for postponement, not cancellation to put IOC checkmate

13 ( +13 / -0 )

Agree with Robert Maes. The Japanese govt should insist on postponing. If the IOC balks start legal action. We are in the middle of a pandemic. It’s time the world pushed back in these IOC bozos.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

The speaker of the truth, must ride a fast horse.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

we have to go for postponement, not cancellation to put IOC checkmate...

The 2032 slot is open.Just give it to Japan.The Turks must be still thanking their God every day for Japan's greed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

〉I think a lot of Japanese people don’t like Son because he’s ethnically Korean and richer than all other Japanese.

this ignorant comment by Peter Smith is a typical gaijin"s(NOT foreigner) perspective about Japan.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

TOKYO 2032

1 ( +1 / -0 )

