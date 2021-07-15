Suga asks Bach to ensure Olympics will be safe, particularly for Japanese public

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, center, bows to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during his courtesy call at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Wednesday.

By STEPHEN WADE

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday asked International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to ensure that the Olympics will be safe, particularly for the Japanese public, of which fewer than 20% are fully vaccinated.

“To gain the understanding of our people, and also for the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games, it is absolutely necessary that all participants take appropriate actions and measures including countermeasures against the pandemic,” Suga told Bach. “As the host of the games, I do hope that the IOC will make the efforts so that all athletes and stakeholders will fully comply with these measures.”

Bach replied: “We’d like to reaffirm all our commitment on the side of the Olympic community to do everything, that we do not bring any risks to the Japanese people. I'd like to humbly ask the Japanese people to warmly welcome the athletes from all around the world who have overcome, like the Japanese people, so many challenges."

Bach told Suga that 85% of the athletes and officials living in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will be fully vaccinated. He said almost 100% of IOC member and IOC staff were “vaccinated or immune.”

The IOC also says between 70-80% of international medial representative were vaccinated.

Tokyo reported 1,149 new cases on Wednesday. This was the highest since 1,184 were reported almost six months ago on Jan. 22. It also marked the 25th straight day that cases were higher than they were a week earlier.

Suga and Bach have both pledged that the Tokyo Olympics will be “safe and secure” despite the games opening with Tokyo and neighboring prefectures under a national government-imposed state of emergency.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, right, speaks to journalists after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via AP

Bach later acknowledged the IOC "always knew that there is this skepticism" among the Japanese people but that they "have to gain confidence" from the protective measures in place.

"You have already seen in the last couple of weeks it's changing slowly but surely," the IOC leader told international media in a conference call. "When the athletes finally compete this will be well-appreciated here by the Japanese people."

Bach also revealed he had doubts "every day" about the games going ahead in the 15 months since they were postponed but to voice them would have disrupted athletes preparing to qualify and compete.

"The challenge was that you could not speak about this," he said. "This could or would have become a self-fulfilling prophecy. They (athletes) trusted us."

The IOC and Tokyo organizers last week banned fans from all venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. A few outlying venues will allow some spectators, and fans from abroad were banned month ago.

The IOC is pushing ahead with the Olympics, despite opposition in much of the Japanese medial community, partly because it is dependent for almost 75% of its income on the sale of broadcasting rights.

About 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of others will enter Japan for the Olympics. The Paralympics will add about 4,400 more athletes.

In Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, city officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak among staff at a hotel hosting Brazilian Olympic team members for pre-games training. Eight hotel workers have tested positive since Monday, the city said. The Brazilian athletes and coaches, whose rooms are in a separate area from other guests, have all tested negative.

Virus case delays refugee Olympic team's Tokyo arrival

Almost all of the athletes from the refugee Olympic team have had their arrival at the Tokyo Games delayed after a team official tested positive for the coronavirus.

Twenty-six refugee athletes from around the world will stay and train in Qatar, where they had been attending a “welcome experience” before a planned departure to Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday.

The unidentified official who tested positive was put into isolation by Qatari authorities. The other athletes and officials have tested negative.

“As a consequence, it was decided that the team would currently not travel to Tokyo and will continue their training in Doha while being tested daily," the IOC said. "The IOC, in cooperation with the Qatar Olympic Committee, is supporting the team and evaluating the situation. The next steps will be communicated once they are decided.”

It’s not yet clear when they will head to Japan.

Three other refugee athletes weren't at the event in Qatar and can travel independently, the IOC said.

The refugee team was created by the IOC for the 2016 Olympics to allow athletes to keep competing even if they have been forced to leave their home country. It had 10 athletes at the Rio de Janeiro Games and is set to include 29 athletes this time in Tokyo.

