Tokyo Olympic spectator cap set at 10,000 or 50% capacity per venue

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizers on Monday agreed to allow up to 10,000 spectators to enter each games venue, provided it does not exceed 50 percent of a venue's capacity.
During an online meeting, representatives of five organizing bodies, including International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, finalized a policy on spectator limits, having already barred those from overseas.
They are expected, however, to leave open the option of holding the games without spectators in case the infection situation worsens before or after the Olympics begin on July 23.
Since the games' one-year postponement in March last year, organizers have been reworking preparations in hopes of holding the major international event safely amid a global health crisis.
The Japanese public remains unconvinced that it is possible to stage the Olympics and Paralympics without complications, despite repeated reassurances from the government and organizers.
A nationwide survey conducted by Kyodo News over the weekend found that around 86 percent of people in Japan are concerned about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases if the games are held.
In his opening remarks, Bach said he looks forward to hearing a policy regarding spectator limits formulated by the Japanese organizers, saying he is "absolutely sure" it will be "a decision to best protect the Japanese people and all participants."
"Because of this full trust in you, I can already tell you now that even before having heard your decision that the IOC will fully support your decision, and will fully contribute to making these games as safe and secure for the Japanese people and for all participants," he said.
Bach added that "well over 80 percent" of athletes' village residents will be vaccinated.
The Japanese organizers had initially sought to set the policy by the end of spring, but the schedule was delayed as Tokyo has been under COVID-19 states of emergency for most of this year due to multiple waves of infections driven by highly contagious coronavirus variants.
Organizers have said they will apply the Japanese government's policy on spectator caps at large events to the Olympics, implying they will allow 50 percent of venue capacity or up to 10,000 fans, whichever is smaller.
For the Olympic opening ceremony at the National Stadium, which can accommodate 68,000 fans, the spectator cap is expected to comprise both ticket holders from the general public and officials related to the games, according to officials familiar with the planning.
Organizers were considering allowing about 20,000 spectators in total, but they have been trying to cut the number of games officials, possibly by several thousand people, the officials said.
They may decide on spectator limits for the Paralympics later as the games do not begin until Aug. 24, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as a formal decision has yet to be made.
Tokyo shifted to a quasi-state of emergency from Monday, a day after a third state of emergency since late April ended. But medical experts, including Japan's top COVID-19 adviser, have called for the games to be held behind closed doors.
Ahead of the five-party online meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the Olympics may be held without spectators if the COVID-19 situation in the country worsens and he has to declare another state of emergency.
Koike also highlighted the point at the meeting, saying she thinks the organizers should consider the possibility of staging the games behind closed doors if the situation of the pandemic and the country's medical system change.
Under guidelines drafted by the organizing committee, spectators are advised to travel to and from venues directly without stopping anywhere to limit the movement of people and thus reduce the risk of spreading the virus. They will also be required to wear masks at all times while attending events.
The committee has sold tickets for 42 percent of the total seats in venues. But tickets purchased for some events have topped 50 percent of venue capacity.
The committee is considering holding a lottery to determine who will be allowed to watch in person, according to officials familiar with the matter.
Olympic competitions will be held in about 40 venues located in Tokyo and other prefectures. Other large capacity venues include the International Stadium Yokohama, which seats roughly 72,000, and the Tokyo Stadium, which can hold up to 48,000 spectators.© KYODO
blvtzpk
Ready, set, DECIDE!!!
Elvis is here
All things considered, who would want to go to any events?
Monty
What would be interesting to see is, if they allow spectators but nobody is going.
Tom Doley
TOC still going on with this nonsense.
Vinke
Elvis is here
Well, me? As long as the spectator limit is set to 1/3 or at least 1/2 of the full capacity. Have tickets to three different events.
AG
Still deciding on this?
Just do not allow anyone to attend.
Two reasons: the obvious pandemic that was never in control in Japan and, having only one nationally attending an event where supporters from more than 150 countries were suppose to attend?
Slightly awkward maybe?
Michael Machida
Limit the Japan Olympics to ZERO!
Elvis is here
Vinke:
Good for you. I wish I had the courage. Just going to the supermarket is an ordeal that I don't enjoy. I hope that everything is fine and hope you can get a refund if the events get cancelled. Have a great three events.
Hideomi Kuze
until May, focus was "should be hold Olympics or not" in also Japan.
but it was gradually changed to talking about "should accept spectators or not, and now, it changed to talking about "how many spectators?".
Japan's authorities avoid straight explanation or debate, make accomplished facts one after another, produce social atmosphere as if Olympics is unavoidable, and urge to give up opposition.
This is typical Japan's "Nashikuzushi
N.M.
Following logic, it should be at most 1/3.
The goal is to force social distancing, but having only one seat empty every two seats is meaningless if the row behind and in front of you are also half occupied: those people would be too close to the other in front or behind. To enforce proper distancing and limit the risk of virus transmission, there are only two configurations:
-- either one seat every two seats on an used row is occupied, and one full row is empty between two rowsor one seat every three seats on a row is occupied, with the next row having the occupied seat shifted one place
That brings the total capacity to between 1/4 and 1/3 max, depending on configurations. Anything higher is just pretending to care.
LifeAlertAus
Imagine living in a country trying to make a decision makes the gov't look like they are fighting their way through a wet paper bag.
Vinke
Elvis - I understand and also fret the supermarket trips (which is why I avoid going to them during the weekends or during the rush hour). I'm however hoping to have at least the 1st vaccine jab by the events I have the tickets to, and in addition 2 of them are outdoors, making them safer in my opinion. All of the events have assigned seating, so it won't be the same as crowded supermarkets, where people are moving around indoors, bumping into each other, touching stuff. (Of course, entrance/exit/commute may be an issue.)
I can't say that I wouldn't be nervous at all, going to the events, though - I am. That's why I have visors, gloves, disinfectants etc prepared, hoping they'll offer at least some additional protection to myself and others.
Also hoping we'll get full refund in case we're not allowed to go - thanks.
therougou
If they allow the media/officials and students, basically nobody can go...
jiji Xx
didn't they 'decide' no spectators yesterday? the plan changes every day..... and.... the whole world's watching.
therougou
no, they said they might switch to no spectators if there is a SOE
therougou
looks like it is official now.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/acc9d885b07a613b0837c8193cbde1930064b3e3?tokyo2020
bokuda
oooh!! 10,000 spectators.
That's an unexpected decision.
wanderlust
Does that include the Olympic VIPs, guests, sponsors, friends of the IOC, etc., all over here for a free jolly?
Tristis Quepe
Bach doesn’t care about in-person spectators. It’s the TV audience which makes him his filthy lucre.
bokuda
John Oliver is talking just now about the Tokyo Olympics.
https://youtu.be/KH-zKOPMuq4
Objective
10000 fans in the Olympic stadium is a bit low. For an outdoor stadium, 20000 seems more reasonable.
klausdorth
Just 80 percent? What's with the remaining 20 percent? Don't see, don't hear, don't speak? This will be interesting!
Cricky
Ignoring expert health people, gold medal. I can think of a medal under bronze.....
therougou
Unfortunately these "health experts" only think of the worst case scenario and aren't fit for running a country. What's worse is they do nothing to help improve the situation - lack of testing and lack of hospital beds, etc., and only seem interested in political warfare.
David Van Cleef
I'll (just in time) be fully vaccinated by the time the one event I have tickets for rolls around, so I'll probably go if I'm allowed since at this point I doubt they're gonna refund anyone.
tamanegi
Great news! Let's prioritize tickets for the people of Tohoku for whom the Olympic is being held. The light post covid will burn bright!
Good luck Tokyo 2020!
vendingmachinemusic
Wait, why do they have on their masks? I thought they thought everything was fine...
Oxycodin
Who cares can’t wait for all this covidlympics to be over and zero future articles