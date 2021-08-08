Tokyo Olympics draw to a close

The Tokyo Olympics drew to a close Sunday night after more than two weeks of competition held amid extraordinary restrictions and mostly behind closed doors, with athletic feats performed for a world still struggling against the coronavirus.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared the closing of the Games at the National Stadium.
Hundreds of athletes gathered in a nearly empty stadium to bid farewell to the largest global sporting event since the start of the pandemic early last year and to a games that looked like no other in history.
The Olympic flag that was raised at the 68,000-seat stadium during the opening ceremony was lowered. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike handed it to Bach, who in turn passed it to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, handing the baton to the host city of the next Summer Games in 2024.
Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, attended the ceremony, where the flame lit in Greece before the unprecedented postponement of the games in March 2020 and that burned in the sphere-shaped cauldron throughout the games will be extinguished.
During the ceremony, titled "Worlds We Share," Ryo Kiyuna, who claimed Japan's first karate gold medal, carried the flag of the host country into the stadium that was transformed into a grassy space resembling a park in Tokyo to allow athletes, who were unable to go out to see the sights, to get a virtual taste of life in the capital.
Athletes, wearing face masks, walked together into the stadium en masse, while observing physical distancing. Video footage submitted by fans from around the world who could not attend the venues was played on big screens.
The five Olympic rings were created by swirling lights, before live music, including hit song "Sukiyaki," made internationally popular by the late Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto in the 1960s, and dance performances rocked the stadium.
Since opening on July 23, about 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries and regions competed in Tokyo and some other parts of Japan while following anti-virus rules such as taking daily COVID-19 tests and limiting their movements largely to venues and the Olympic village.
The Olympics featured 33 sports made up of 339 medal events, with karate, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing making their debuts.© KYODO
Japantime
Was there any translation available for the foreign athletes during the speech in Japanese?
O'Brien
Bye, games. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
Actually, let it.
Randy Johnson
All things considered, job well done.
factchecker
Good riddance.
Kutan
That was honestly the most boring and ‘mottainai’ ceremony I’ve ever seen.
tooheysnew
Didn’t take long for the anti Olympics crowd.
Whatcha gonna moan about from tomorrow ?
Michael O’ Dereiter
Best spin I can put on these games: they will serve as a cautionary tale to the next hosts. "Yo, Paris. Vet the people involved very carefully. If you have someone who bullied a disabled kid to the point of flat-out psychopathy, and then bragged about it, they probably shouldn't be involved in the games, yeah?"
falseflagsteve
What a wonderful games, thanks to all the organizers especially Mr Bach.
Celebrating on my balcony with my partner having some cold beers., what a glorious time to be alive.
So many will have been inspired by the games, especially the children. Hopefully it can encourage more to exercise and take up sports to help end the worlds obesity crisis.
Everything was done with safety put first and the fear mongers now have to find another things to bawl about.
John
Haters well happy now
Katheryn
Advice to Paris: double check the Force Majeure clause in your contract
u_s__reamer
We can be happy for the athletes who trained so hard for the Games, but now they and the rest of us will need time to count the real cost of holding the Olympics in this time of Corona.
Meiyouwenti
The closing ceremony was just as embarrassing as the opening ceremony. Thank God it’s over.
Mr Kipling
I really thought they would struggle to come up with a ceremony as boring as the opening but I was wrong. Very wrong. Shocking stuff.
Reckless
I am crying tears filled with coronavirus. I see in the last month the number of coronavirus patients self treating at home has increased from a few thousand to over 20 thousand.
GdTokyo
China yapped about their gold medal “supremacy”. The US beat them out by 1 with 1/3 the population and whipped them in the total medal count.
Tristis Quepe
Celebrating on my balcony with my partner having some cold beers., what a glorious time to be alive.
Gotta hand it to you, your absolute self-centeredness never wavered for a second throughout.
Septim Dynasty
Japan gets a huge bill that it will never pay back.
Jim
Worst Olympics ever by miles! So many mishaps even without having to deal with spectators. From the intense heat which broke many athletes to poor officials who made mistakes after mistakes. To name a few the boat at the beginning of Triathlon blocking almost half the participants and officials seeing this still started the race, official removing a participant from her bicycle and assaulting her to the ground, officials running on the BMX warm up track and causing injurious accident with player, officials placing relay runners in wrong places for baton changes and so on! So many scandals leading up to the Olympics and the corrupt IOC turning a blind eye! Worst still was the heat factor which made it clear that Tokyo during summer was the wrong choice for hosting the Olympics! Some Olympics fanboys commenting here will be sobbing from tomorrow returning to their f up life since they have nothing else apart from the Olympics while the rest of us go on living happily.
socrateos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdsYpWRjFFU
Tristis Quepe
Advice to Paris: double check the Force Majeure clause in your contract
And advice to Bach, or whoever is in his role come the Paris games: the French are a lot more feisty than the Japanese and could well end up setting half of Paris on fire if you push your luck.
ClippetyClop
The Tokyo Ska Paradise bit was pretty good. A bit more bon odori would have been nice; dish out some sake, get the athletes involved. A dignified end to an unexpectedly fine couple of weeks. The Paris Olympics are going to be absolutely amazing, almost the perfect place for a summer sports event.
Glad they didn't get too weird with the anime & otaku angle.
Osaka_Doug
A very backward-focused theme. Left me thinking the government feels we should remember the success of the Showa generation and try to repeat it - by obeying the elders? Definitely out of sync with the world.
Look forward to the French to show us the future.
Tokyoite
Don't worry they'll blame everything and anything on it for months.
They'll be more happy than anyone if Sapporo wins the winter Olympic bid.
RonriiUrufu
Considering how anti-Olympics I felt at the beginning I'd just like to say I watched more and more of the Games as they went on and I really liked the closing ceremony. Great music mix - ska, brass band, folk, taiko, "Ue wo muite", Woodkid and finally Tomita's perfect version of "Clair de Lune".
Looking forward to the Paralympics now. :)
drlucifer
The thousands of people here in Japan who cannot afford a decent meal will be inspired after learning that everyday the organizing committee trashed lunch boxes in total 130K lunch boxes meant for volunteers rather than give it to the unfortunate or homeless. Very inspiring indeed dumping 120M Yen in trash bins over the course of 2 weeks.
Tokyoite
Quarantine for 10 days minimum, then go see a doctor.
Tokyoite
Apart from that, they were fab!
I'm impressed you watched so much of an event you don't like. Each to their own.
dagon
Should have let with the picture of a dozing, sedated looking Suga sitting in the grandstands.
mz16
Koike must have felt second hand embarrassment smiling as the camera was on half-asleep Suga next to her.
Finally it's over.
Tristis Quepe
Should have let with the picture of a dozing, sedated looking Suga sitting in the grandstands.
So, basically the way he always looks?
louisferdinandc
A moment of solidarity for the technicians and artists who created an amazing light effect to launch the closing ceremony creating the Olympics circles and saw it quickly transformed into a glorified Kōhaku, Red vs White singing and grandpa on the sofa sucking crab in slippers.
Then a French astronaut plays La Marseillese on saxophone from the International Space Station while thousands of vaccinated people celebrate together under the Eiffel Tower and we are suddenly reminded that the rest of the world doesn’t live in Showa anymore.
michaelqtodd
Athletes nearly all walked out of the most boring Olympics Closing Ceremony ever.
Terrible music and choreography. Cannot think of how it could have been less designed for audience participation. Was it trying to be a copy of 1964?
Why not just put on a rock concert?
0rei0
Not to worry, we've still got you and your gang to keep us entertained.
Anything is more entertaining than Japanese opening or closing ceremonies, that much I can be sure of; they certainly bring new, deeper meaning to the word 'Dour'...
Tristis Quepe
Then a French astronaut plays La Marseillese on saxophone from the International Space Station while thousands of vaccinated people celebrate together under the Eiffel Tower and we are suddenly reminded that the rest of the world doesn’t live in Showa anymore
I’m going to watch that later. Literally the only part of the whole thing I will have seen.
NOMINATION
Socially distanced, masked Opening Ceremony to free-for-all Closing Ceremony. Then showing Paris with people packed in like sardines with most not wearing masks including returning athletes. Oh and France averages 22,000 cases per day.
tooheysnew
@jim
for someone who hated the Olympics so much, you sure watched a lot of the Olympics
You’ll be sobbing from tomorrow returning to your boring life since you have nothing else apart from complaining about the Olympics
drlucifer
Thank god, the sports showcase called Olympics for rich nations to display their nationalism is over.
tooheysnew
0rei0Today 10:45 pm JST
you need to get out more dude
Reckless
Suga-san is an empty cartridge, absolutely spent with no recharge possible. He can thank Abe-san for handing him this flaming terd. Meanwhile where is Abe-san?
smithinjapan
I was going to say reality is going to really hit home hard tomorrow, but I think those for whom it SHOULD hit home hard are just going to live stuck in the glory of a few gold medals. Typhoon coming, more than double the cost of the bid -- which will be paid in taxes, the government not revealing the Lambda variant was known to be present days before the Games began but choosing not to tell us, vaccines at an extremely low level, Tokyo with daily record outbreaks (and the nation on the whole), extreme heat, and that's for starters.
The distraction is over.
MASSWIPE
Beijing Winter Olympics start in less than six months, on 4 February 2022. Appalling and ridiculous that China will be allowed to host a major international sporting event. Some people compared Beijing 2008 to Berlin 1936, but 13 years ago I did not think that comparison was fair. Times have changed. The Chinese government's initial denials about and bungling of the coronavirus in late 2019 and early 2020 have put it in a class by itself of regimes undeserving of any positive attention coming from hosting the Olympics.
Texas A&M Aggie
A fabulous two-week event of showcasing the world's elite athletes. Wished it could have continued longer, but all good things must eventually come to an end. Congratulations to the IOC and the Japanese government's outstanding leadership for staging such a fabulous multi-faceted sporting event. It was indeed well worth waiting the extra year to see it.
Chico3
Bugger off Bach!
Chico3
Advice to Paris - Don’t allow Bach in charge. He only thinks about himself and his salary.
Kentarogaijin
Well, considering all the problems, the Olympics were a success, a great effort to do them in the middle of a pandemic, they should have postponed at least a couple of months for the summer and while vaccinations increased more, but as Trumpyclown once said: "it is what it is"..
Thank you very much Tokyo and Japan for your effort, no one could have done better in the middle of the pandemic.. It not were perfect but it was good..
Comparing the results of these games and the previous one in Rio, the big winner was Japan, Japan set a record of medals and improved his sporting level to the world, the US won this olympics, nothing new, even boring, but just for one gold, and compared to Rio US reduced his number of medals, but China improved and get more medals..
The world is transforming, and soon there will be a big change in the world order, US is no longer the world superpower from the cold war and China continues its unstoppable advance in the economy, technology, social and sports progress, the world will see the rise of the Grerat Red Dragon again like centuries before and by 2030 this world will be different, the changes are good and necessary..
Well, the Olympics are over, the whiners can rest and tomorrow will be Monday, so this is over, let's move forward and life goes on..
Thanks Japan !!..
Thanks Tokyo !!..
Best city of the world !! ..
LOOOOL !! .
bass4funk
Watched the ceremonies on NBC, NHK and the smaller screen and translator as just annoying the crap out of me, don't why they would broadcast it like that instead of using CC.
Overall, it was ok, not the best of games, but given the fact that we had all this crap to deal with and minus the huge spectators, it wasn't THAT bad actually.
Reckless
Pull your head out of your behind man! China is a global menace. The reckoning is coming. China won't jeopardize its upcoming corona Olympics, overcoming a problem it caused, then it may invade Taiwan and cause world havoc.
itsonlyrocknroll
No celebration of human endeavor or achievement, it was a dour procession to lay the corpse of the IOC to rest in the throughs of a pandemic.
0rei0
In an SOE? Wouldn't that be irresponsible?
And risk missing your erudite posts to boot?- perish the thought.
Kurukuru
Seriously! What a joke!
Peter14
Tokyo 2021 was the best games that could be possible during a world wide emergency. Congrats to those who worked hard with little or no fanfare. Congrats to those who trained for years and competed in these games.
A little sunshine for many nations in need when they scored a medal at these games. Proud moments that for a time buoyed people the world over.
Thank you Japan for your dedication and efforts holding the world games. I for one appreciate it.
BitHed
The moth was the best part :D
Peter W.
In Europe, many athletes express their gratitude to their hosts, in particular the volunteers, that they could live their life dream at the Olympics despite the Corona pandemic. Having lived for many years in Japan I am disappointed by many notoriously negative comments in this forum. I have enjoyed the broadcasting from Tokyo & Enoshima AND the closing ceremony.
Thank you, Japan!
Kentarogaijin
One more thing.
Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are coming !!..
The anti-China trumpyloser crybabies will whine again, love to see that ..
See you there ..
GO JAPAN !! ..
GO CHINA !! ..
LOOOOOOL !!
itsonlyrocknroll
No!!!
it must be stated, the J Government have thrown $billons at this craziness.
And what have the J government and People got back in return, debt for generations to come.
No!!!
The IOC, parasitically siphon off billons in broadcast rights, the J people pay and at the same time suffer the poisonous after affects of the pandemic
It is a flipping outrage.
falseflagsteve
Peter W
Great post, points well made
Anyone else notice that those that despise the Olympics are also the Covid Conspiracy Theorists? Those that said the Olympics would be a super spreader and have been saying apocalyptic times are ahead since the start of Covid.
I’m sure they will still find outlandish things to believe in and comment on daily, it’s quite entertaining in a way, but also very sad.
Brent Forrest
Bob
Under the circumstances, a wonderful and inspiring Olympics.
Thomas Goodtime
As long as you're around falseflagdick, there will always be plenty to criticise.
Yeah, what a glorious time to be alive. On a balcony, in August, in Osaka. Akin to Paris in springtime.
Hiro
All things considered it was a pretty good olympic so far. But i wish the article also go into more about the whole event. There is a lot more than what is said here. About the volunteers joining in and being thanked. This article didn't even give credits to all those who made this event happen. Volunteers who work in the heat and rain to make everything go smoothly. Cleaning up and making sure everything is provided for the athletes. The real heroes are the volunteers. I saw just how hard some of them hard work during these weeks.
Bradley
It was a really good closing ceremony considering the times. A lot of people here have the goldilocks syndrome. A really well run and safe Olympics. A remarkable job. So happy that the Japanese public opinion changed and that in the end they mostly welcomed the games and the athletes. In the end sportsmanship is the winner. Thank you to the Japanese people for all your efforts.
falseflagsteve
As predicted one of them appears, hello Mr Goodtime
straight out abusive remarks as per the usual level. People, are commenting on the great time had by normal people. Please take your abuse elsewhere.
Seesaw7
Samishii......
Jimizo
That was quite funny.
Come on, Steve. You are a Brit, aren’t you? Remember to be able to laugh at yourself.
Were you on the Happoshu from Costco in Osaka rather than a Napoleon brandy or a fine Chardonnay near the Champs Elysees?
Remember you are a footy fan. Banter and all that.
ClippetyClop
The Tokyo Olympics saw more nations win medals (86) and more countries win gold medals (63) than previous Olympics, which can also be said of Rio & London.
American, Russian & Eastern European dominance of the track & field events has largely disappeared. More nations are competing for the big prizes in the big stadium.
The UK won medals in 25 events, more than any other nation.
Thomas Goodtime
Take your life elsewhere Steve.
marcels
A fantastic successful Olympics no other country could have pulled this off considering the circumstances
NOMINATION
Cool, thanks for confirming that people that are anti-Trump support China. Grab a bottle of champagne and a flight to Xinjiang to celebrate the greatness of China with the locals.
Jimizo
Not good. We need more athletically gifted people focused on club football and not trivial Olympic nonsense
falseflagsteve
Jimizo
Actually I have to have a sense of humour, I support Crystal Palace.
Not on Costco Happoshu tonight, bit classier, some Asahi Super Dry from Family Mart.
Antiquesaving
After living through the Olympic disaster of the 1976 Montreal games, I never imagined I would be living through an even bigger disaster, more corrupt and bigger financial debt and once again my taxes would be paying for it.
But here I am in Tokyo living through a disastrous games that make Montreal's games look like they were a roaring success.
Jimizo
An aristocrat by Osaka standards.
falseflagsteve
12.27am poster
Never mind mate, we all have to go through things we don’t like in our lives.
Tomorrow is another day as they say, onwards and upwards!
Antiquesaving
And how did your children like the Olympics, seeing they will be paying for them for years?
You just buy your beer now, you got what you wanted and that's all that counted!
BackpackingNepal
I see here many are against the Olympics but why these haters Not against the World Cup?
We all know the winner between European and South America team but majority of Asians still watch it but for what outcome?
falseflagsteve
12.32 am poster
They are fine financially for sure thanks. They have funds for further education already provided and both will receive a considerable sum of money on their 21st Birthdays.
Always good to make plans in advance in case of anything, which is the way I always lived my life.
Maybe better at planning than Mr Bach, lol
Oxycodin
Finally GOOD RIDDANCE!! Now i dont have to listen to the news all day about olympics anymore Yahoo!!
Antiquesaving
Because this is the Olympics not the world cup.
And the criticism on the Qatar games started years ago as did massive complaints and criticism of FIFA.
So come back in 2022
Jimizo
Come on, sport. As we know, football is the only sport that matters.
Also, the World Cup is held all over the host country or countries. The joy of the beautiful game is spread around multiple cities.
I was here for the 2002 World Cup. This trivial nonsense wasn’t on the same level.
I have deep reservations about the Qatar World Cup as mentioned by Antiquesaving.
ClippetyClop
I think a few of those boxing / taekwando medalists would slot into Everton's midfield quite nicely.
therougou
Didn't watch it as I wasn't expecting much, but judging by SNS and yahoo japan comments, Japanese are pretty angry and embarrassed about this. Dentsu pretty much took all the money and ran, leaving some garbage crumbs behind.
John Kudlacek
Virtual taste of life in the capital. 555 !!!
therougou
Can't speak for all Asians, but last World Cup Japan played 4 matches, so that is a good amount for the average Joe to watch. It's exciting to see first if they can get out of the group stage, and then if they can get past the round of 16 for the first time. And there are many "soccer otaku" that watch La Liga and other European soccer regularly, so these people will keep enjoying the World Cup even after Japan gets kicked out.
Muratafan
Reading the comments on here, I can't help but think the majority of posters are not Americans. The American media has been quite favorable towards the Japanese management of the Games. You should have seen the coverage of Rio. The Rio games will be remembered in America for the squalid, standing water and the Ryan Lochte 'incident'. Rio's image took quite a beating. Tokyo, on the other hand, enhanced its reputation and all of Japan. People already knew that Japan - for the most part - is efficient, clean and orderly (and I know that there are many here who correctly note the inefficient business environment of fax machines and too many meetings, I agree...but that's a different context), but Japan pulled off a pretty Herculean (in difficulty and thanklessness) task quite admirably. Many an American has said to me 'there's no way the U.S. could've pulled it off, there probably would have been protests, scalping and probably a little violence to boot.'
Yes, the Tokyo games cost quite a bit of money, but if it wasn't for Covid, these games probably would have made money. Remember, pre-Covid, the biggest complaint was the inability to get tickets (and the demand to supply ratio was 10-to-1). And most posters here were griping about how bad the crowds were going to be.
In terms of those who say Tokyo lost a ton of money, keep in mind much of those stadium costs were sunk costs by the time Covid hit.