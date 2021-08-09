Tokyo counts cost of $15 billion pandemic Olympics

Tokyo awoke to a huge bill and soaring coronavirus cases on Monday after pulling off a mid-pandemic Olympics that at times looked impossible and had a mixed reception to the end.
Olympic officials have been predictably bullish, saying the Games offered hope and uplifting moments, and went off without any major coronavirus outbreaks.
"These Olympic Games have been a powerful demonstration of the unifying power of sport," International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said at his closing press conference.
But it will take longer for Japan to reckon with a Games that were highly controversial and unfolded as virus cases exploded in Tokyo and elsewhere.
The Asahi Shimbun daily, which had called for cancellation despite being a sponsor of the Games, said the nearly $15 billion event was a "gamble" with people's lives.
"This gamble went ahead, making the situation worse," it said on Monday.
A poll conducted by the paper over the last two days of the Games found 56 percent of Japanese supported holding the event, with 32 percent opposed. Just 32 percent said they felt the Games were "safe and secure", with 54 percent unconvinced.
Tokyo's 2020 Olympics were unlike any other, starting with last year's historic postponement that upturned years of planning for athletes.
Restrictions at the Games themselves meant masks for all, cheering for none, and fans banned from almost all venues for the first time.
Despite everything, as the Games opened there were signs that Japan's public might be having a change of heart.
Thousands flocked to the Olympic Stadium for a glimpse of the opening ceremony fireworks and a chance to take their photo in front of the Olympic rings.
When the sport got under way, people defied requests to stay away from events held on public roads, and snapped up Olympic merchandise in stores across Japan.
"If you see these athletes running in front of you, you can't help but cheer for them," Hirochika Tadeda told AFP along the route of the triathlon, which passed in front of his home.
Tributes to the athletes were a key theme of editorials in Japan on Monday, with the Yomiuri Shimbun offering "high praise for competitions into which they poured all their efforts."
There had been concerns about what the pandemic and the postponement would mean for sport at the Games.
But despite some high-profile disappointments, performances remained impressive, with world records broken and the successful introduction of several new sports including skateboarding and surfing.
The coronavirus cast a long shadow over the Games from the start, and several athletes' Olympic dreams were shattered by the results of a PCR test.
Most though were just happy the Games went ahead at all.
"Mid-pandemic they successfully held an amazing Olympics. Always greeting us with a smile and so much kindness. Thank you," wrote Australian soccer player Alanna Kennedy on Twitter.
"The Games have been held in the most challenging circumstances imaginable and the organizers have excelled," added Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association.
The Olympics were also a triumph for Japanese sport, with a record 27 gold medals in everything from baseball to skateboarding.
Japanese Olympic officials said they felt the gold rush drove public support for the Games, pointing to the families who brought children to venues to cheer outside or hung flags in their windows.
But behind the cheering, there is a looming sense of crisis over the sharp rise in virus cases during the Games.
Tokyo and many other parts of the country are under virus state of emergency, and only around a third of the country is fully vaccinated as the Delta variant fuels surging infections.
The issue could weigh on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's political future, as he faces a leadership race and then a general election by October.
For some though, the sporting highlights swept away concerns about the pandemic.
"It's true that I was a little worried," 21-year-old university student Reita Goto told AFP. "But in the end the Olympics has brightened up not only Japan but also the world."© 2021 AFP
Kev James
15 billion dollars - wow!
I am happy for the athletes that they could enjoy their Olympics, but it really was just for them. It certainly wasn’t for the benefit of the local economy or the taxpayer. That money could have been better spent in other areas, other fields such as the medical field.
Can Japan recoup any of this, half of this? I hope so because it’s otherwise it’s been a very expensive sports day for us to watch on TV.
Jsapc
Still waiting for my tickets to be reimbursed. Where's my money Bach?!
nonu6976
don't you mean $30 billion?
Jim
Welcome to ground reality - there is a limit to how far one can bury your neck in sand and ignore reality - it will come back to haunt everyone with increased taxes as the hangover of these shiny medals wear off....
Suga was disparately hoping that the strong showing of Japan with record medal haul will shift public opinion in his favor for upcoming elections but recent poll shows his approval ratings at 29% which is lowest ever till date - so that gamble he took has failed for him
Now he will try to prolong elections as much as possible with only hope that vaccinations will help control the spread of corona cases otherwise he is toast - personally still believe LDP will win with Komeito support but lose super majority, Suga will be made a scapegoat, get a fantastic golden/platinum parachute but nothing will change and we will see more of the same.....
Gin-sensei
These Olympic Games have been a powerful demonstration of the unrelenting power of greed.
Simian Lane
Tokyo can hold its head high, it was pulled off very well considering the circumstances
Sven Asai
That’s quite a price for an orchestra on the Titanic.
MarkX
So doing a little math, that means each gold medal Japan won cost all of us $555,555,555.5556. I don't think that is a good return on our investment.
Gaijinjland
NYT reported last week that the total price was over $30 billion and Japan is now further in debt than when they started and will not recoup any of the losses. The IOC will at best break even. Such a waste of public funds.
Asiaman7
Mostly agree. The LDP is expected to lose seats in the election but it is unlikely to lose a majority in the lower house together with its coalition ally Komeito.
All these rants about the LDP being ousted because of the Olympics or COVID-19 or whatever are knee-jerk reactions from people who may not be aware of the nation’s true political landscape.
The main opposition party — the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), led by Yukio Edano — is too weak to make a viable challenge and not willing to cooperate with the Japanese Communist Party to form an alliance. And let’s not forget why Edano’s former party, the Democratic Party of Japan, was ousted from power in 2012 — its poor response to the main event of that time, the 3/11 earthquake/tsunami/nuclear disaster.
Unfortunately for the Japanese public, the CDP is generally recognized as a party that is generous with criticism but lacking in viable, workable solutions.
I, personally, would love to have a strong opposition party challenge the LDP and bring greater accountability to government, but the realist inside me tells me that the LDP will remain in power beyond the next election.
Cognac
so why I have to get vaccinated if I can get Delta variant ?
completely nonsense
Dave
Most of the Olympics is having the fans there and lots of clapping and yelling, Just can't think about getting a medal.
Gin-sensei
The most expensive and pathetic Olympic Games ever.
Gaijinjland
I was against the games since the onset in 2013. Japan, as the host nation, didn't even win most gold medals. What is there to be proud about? I cynically was happy that the US came out on top and bested China, but that had more to do with politics than sport. What did Japan gain from this quagmire? 3rd place? Seems like a high price to pay for meaningless medals.
snowymountainhell
‘Bach’ doesn’t have your money @Jaspc 5:06pm. That caveat was already covered by John Coates:
Mar 12 - Source: “IOC members worry about banning overseas fans from Olympics”
“If needed” apparently meant your “donation’ to the IOC was graciously accepted and appreciated. “Thank you for your contribution” was perhaps implied at that time.
On the bright side, it may be ‘tax deductible’ ?? - (Please consult your accountant.)
nonu6976
It never ceases to amaze me at comments like this.
You can still catch the delta variant if you are fully vaccinated, but you are far less likely to catch it and spread it if you are. In addition, if you do catch it, and if vaccinated, you are highly likely to just experience minor flu like symptoms. Is that clear?
kohakuebisu
Did the Asahi Shimbun, who came out with the Olympics costing 28 billion USD (3 trillion yen) in late 2019, say they cost half that "on Monday" (i.e,. today)? This makes no sense. The Nikkei Shimbun also used the same 3 trillion yen number in 2019. Note that the timing was after the marathons were moved, but before the year-long postponement due to Covid, which cost another 3 billion USD.
https://apnews.com/article/asia-pacific-ap-top-news-tokyo-sports-general-japan-eb6d9e318b4b95f7e53cd1b617dce123
Tristis Quepe
What's the phrase? "A billion here, a billion there, and now you're talking about real money".
Anyway, my inherently cynical nature means I have to agree with Asiaman7. The figure of 15 (or 30, or whatever it really is) billion, the scope of which most people can't even grasp, will blow right over the heads of a citizenry which comes up with such gems (from articles on here) like "I wish we could all celebrate and dance with the other countries of the world" and other such rainbow-coloured word vomit. The LDP will, barring something incredibly unlikely such as political awareness becoming a thing in Japan, be safely re-elected. They might get a slight scare, for which they will have to throw out the usual platitudes, but behind the scenes they're smirking. And why wouldn't they? They got what they wanted.
I doubt Parisians will be as forgiving if their government runs them into the ground in three years, but that's another story for another time.
letsberealistic
They will never reap any reward from these Olympics. They were not able to promote Japan as a tourist or business destination and no one will be able to freely come for another year I expect.
Tokyoites must be livid.
Reckless
Money well spent.
letsberealistic
Think of the myriad of better ways 15 billion could have been spent for Tokyo people and weep in despair.
Jimizo
15 billion wasn’t on the price tag when flogging the Olympics to the taxpayer.
blue
Tokyo counts cost of $15 billion pandemic Olympics
Err, the latest updated figure stands close to 4 trillions JPY (or 36.3 billion USD)
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/0be8284e948ef420e9c926012d2ce547f5d3ed44
Frankly, I wouldn't even think that all costs for the Olympics have yet been considered and included.
Another pink elephant in the room is the upcoming Paralympics. Expect further revised increased figures over the next 4-6 weeks.
Chibakun
Wow! No chance to recoupe some of that back from tourism any time soon either. By the time we are allowed back the Olympics will be long forgotten.
Iron Lad
Not a lot for an international event.
Jimizo
Really? What are you comparing it to?
klausdorth
There comes the call for tax increases, besides a couple of other things. They want their already wasted money back, one way or another.
Mirchy
Photo number 2 is a nice illustration of what Japan has gained from the Olympics.
WilliB
Unbiased media, as usual. How good to know that for the genocide Olympics in Peking next year, there will be no Corona hysteria, as the CCP has gloriously defeated the virus.
Peeping_Tom
"15 billion wasn’t on the price tag when flogging the Olympics to the taxpayer."
Proper Japanese will pay.
Plastic ones, moan.
Simples.
Ubesh
These Olympics could be called many things but certainly not the Recovery Olympics.
n1k1
15B USD / 70M employed = 215 USD per employed. Easy peasy lemon squeeze. Let's pay and forget about it.
snowymountainhell
Which one @Mirchy:
“Fans were locked out”
or,
the “punch in the face” ??
Seems like it was BOTH.
snowymountainhell
Not to worry @klausdorth 5:49p.
You see, both Abe & Suga ‘promised’:
Maybe you’re right. Heres some history:
When did Japan increase the consumption tax? Just after the winning bid for the Olympics in 2013. Abe raised the then 5% consumption tax rate to 8% in April 2014, …and then again to 10% in October 2019.
Alfie Noakes
What? That's a gold medal in being economical with the truth headline. If the Tokyo taxpayers get any change out of $40 billion it'll be a miracle.
Let's not forget that 16 year veteran JOC accountant Yasushi Moriya threw himself under a train just before the Games began, a not uncommon occurrence among officials in Japan....
wanderlust
There was a government audit last year that estimated the cost to date at between 28 and 30 billion dollars, and that was just for traceable money. Many of the costs have been paid from or disguised in other budgets, or just plain hidden, such as the original 2 million dollars cash to the fixer based in Singapore, which is still the subject of an investigation by France.
Experienced Olympic watchers think it wll be closer to 40 billion dollars, based on earlier games.
All who live here will remember the Nagano Winter Games were accounts and receipts were conveniently deleted when questions were asked.
kurisupisu
Tokyo is counting the cost so that it will be passed on to all in Japan now and in the future….
zichi
I believe that is a tatamae figure. It was already more than that pre-pandemic. From media posts and articles, the figure is nearer to $26 billion to ¥2.6 trillion.
That does not include the loss to businesses that had to shut up shop.
Nagano Winter Games account book was burnt.
Michael Aurelius
Now watch out for the left hook.. Increased Ward taxes I'm predicting all types of increases, Medical, Sodai Gomi, Ward Sports and Rec centers,i bus fares, subway etc.. now Imaging supporting your family on an Eikaiwa salary!!!!
expat
Tokyo didn't wake up to anything, the entire country is on the hook for this fiasco, which was nothing more than a monument to the ego of the LPD and its corporate supporters. Let them pay the freight, not the 80% of us who rejected holding the games to begin with.
socrateos
Kev James:
It's really not a big deal for Tokyo, a megacity of 1.8 trillion economy.
smithinjapan
Get ready for comments like, "It is important that Japan as a nation share the burden of the extended cost of the Olympics -- which is of course due to the pandemic" from Koike and Suga this week, as well as talks about increasing taxes to cover it and other things.
jeancolmar
Well, here is Japan's $15 billion bill for the pandemic Olympics. Bach is home free and those of us in Japan are left to clean up the mess. The orgy of heightened delight is over. Now we are left with a huge headache of cleaning up the mess, most importantly with the rising cases of COVID-19.
Fun while it lasted. No fun for a long time.
drlucifer
The absence of a truely independent audit agency and the lack of accountability with the ruling LDP and bureaucrats means the true cost of this olympics will never be known by the general public that footed the cost. One would be very naive to believe the 15B usd being thrown around.
Dango bong
still wondering what countries get for the "privilege" of hosting this garbage...
Moskollo
Was a very costly mistake to host these games and will be a stain on the legacy of abe and suga’s terms of office. They can bring out any sound bites they want, but this was the most unconnected olympics to the host country, an unwanted white elephant. I hope it was worth it suga..
Hiro
The title has nothing to do with the article. The whole articcle didn't even mention the cost or how it manage to reach such a high number.....
Pukey2
$15 billion, my foot! That's just a little more than Rio. I'm willing to bet it will cost more than Sochi which was a whopping $51 billion (well over Beijing 2008's amount which was already high).
Hiro
But technically it's not all despair and gloom. Let me explain. $15billion might look a lot, but that doesn't mean the money actually just gone up in smoke.
First of all, construction cost. Meaning materials and hiring workers etc, the money still kinda flow back into the Japan economy and had created jobs and money making opportunities for some. Secondly a large part of it cost is heavily sponsored by large companies from around the world. Not just Japan companies but also other world famous companies. Thirdly a lot of dedicated fans has donated a lot too to the games. Then you have merchandise that cost you money to make but you also sell them during the olympic. Fourthly many huge projects and infrastructure are lasting and doesn't just disappear. it can always be reuse for the next generation of athletes and in case of a next huge event, these places can still be use to hold these event. Meaning cost can be lower the next time. Fifth, getting thousand of athletes here from around the world and supply them with food, is not only profitable for the dying flying industry but also for many farms who had produce the food and supplies for the olympic. So the money is still being spend inside the country. For example even if you had use fireworks to celebrate, it also means you had use that money to pay for the fireworks that someone in Japan had made and instead help them recover a bit of money during the pandemic. And sixth, a large amount of money is also being invested to the athletes to help them develop and grow. Without funding, a nation athlete cannot be famous and go further.
Overall, whether it's $15-30billion, a large part of the money is still flowing into the economy and isn't actually flowing out of the country. And that is important if you had study economic. Now downvote if you want, but i merely stated the fact how the money situation work. This is fact. SO don't go suddenly crying about how this all is suddenly a huge debt for Japan to shoulder. Because if that is what you think, then you just don't understand how the whole economy even works. Many of the huge cost the government had spend actually generate gdp and also create infrastructures that will be use for decades to come. So in your eyes it might just be a wasteful show, but in the eyes of companies and the government, it helps create a lot of things.
The only issue most companies and citizens has with the olympic is that the government is focusing too much on the games and taking much needed manpower away that instead could be use to help control the pandemic better. And that would cost lives. Citizens are against the pandemic not because of the cost but because of people dying from the virus.
Xulux
The costs for the Nagano Winter Olympics was around $15 billion in today's dollars.
It took Nagano the city more than 20 years to get out of the red.
itsonlyrocknroll
I would take a deep breath and be seated with gas and air on nationwide standby as soon as you feel the financial contractions begin, after the full official auditing ;process $40 billion could the final cost
socrateos
Xulux
Tokyo is not Nagano. GDP of Tokyo is $1.8 trillion. $15 billing is nothing.
Paul
Main reason for that is because many athletes did not show up or were not in top form! Fake Olympics, fake medals.
JamesTCL
What a pathetic attempt this article is making of criticizing the Japanese government without committing to actually criticizing them in clear words.
The media jumped on the bandwagon when there were a few ratbags protesting the games to be cancelled, but the same media were only too happy to report how great the events were each day. Now, they are going to stir up trouble over the actual losses made by the games for their own gains. The media today have no scruples.
None of the media would report the huge difference of cancelling the games as opposed to going ahead with the games on a restricted basis. For those without a clue, the Japanese government would have faced a much larger bill to cancel the games (sponsorship money, tv right fees, cancellation fees, law suits, etc). A conservative estimate (not including law suits) would be approx. JPY160,000 per tax payer. I was definitely not prepared to pay this out of my own pocket.
Be careful, check the facts before you trust the media. They are only keen to publish the information they want you to know.