Tokyo takes most of Olympic torch relay off public roads

The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday it will take the Olympic torch relay off public roads also in the second half of the 15-day leg passing through central districts of the capital due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
With the decision, the Tokyo relay leg, set to begin Friday, will be held without roadside spectators in almost all areas except small islands, as uncertainty grows over how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the Olympics that are set to open in roughly two weeks.
About 1,300 people will not be able to run on public roads. Instead, the games organizing committee and the metropolitan government will organize torch-lighting ceremonies for the runners to connect the flame in such places as parks behind closed doors.
On Tuesday, Tokyo reported 593 new cases of the virus, exceeding the number logged a week earlier for the 17th straight day.
The metropolitan government last week said the relay will be pulled off the roads, excluding Tokyo's small islands, for the first eight days. It will hold an event on Friday morning to celebrate the arrival of the flame.
"I've been training to prepare for my turn, but I guess it can't be helped," said Hideo Sato, a 79-year-old who was scheduled to participate in the relay on July 18. "It is no fun to have just a ceremony, but I think I will still participate."
Despite repeated insistence by organizers that they will hold a "safe and secure" games amid the pandemic, the recent rebound has fanned skepticism among people in Japan about going ahead with the Olympics.
In a related development, the organizing committee said it has decided to ask the general public not to gather along the roadside to watch Olympic marathons and race walk events in Sapporo between Aug 5 and Aug 8, the final day of the games.
The committee said it agreed at a meeting attended by officials of Sapporo and Hokkaido that it will be necessary to restrict the movement of people to minimize the risk of infections.
While the organizers want to stage the Olympic marathons without spectators, it remains unclear what they will do with people who have already purchased tickets to watch other events at venues in Tokyo and other areas.
In the wake of potentially another wave of infections in Tokyo, driven by highly contagious variants of the virus, the organizers are expected to review the spectator cap agreed on late last month, which allows venues to be filled to 50 percent of capacity with a maximum of 10,000 people.
The current ceiling was set in line with the Japanese government's policy on spectator limits for major events and on the premise that Tokyo will no longer be under a quasi-state of emergency beyond its last day next Sunday.
The government is now leaning toward keeping the quasi-state of emergency covering the Tokyo metropolitan area in place during the Olympics.
The nationwide torch relay started in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima in late March. It was initially scheduled to involve 10,000 runners carrying the flame on public roads in all Japan's 47 prefectures in an effort to build enthusiasm for the games.© KYODO
divinda
So then on the final leg on the final day before the Opening Ceremony, will they be driving the torch up to the stadium gate?
This crescendo will be falling pretty flat.
wanderlust
Every leg of the relay has a large convoy of 7-10 trucks and buses, 3-4 officials' cars and Hi-Ace vans, 3-4 police vehicles, 6 relay managers in grey sports kit, 10-20 security detail in blue sports kit, crowds of police at every corner and road junction, hundreds of security oji-sans lining the road, and of course the large pavilion and torch at the end.
One of the Yokohama events at the Akai Rengakan had more lights than a rock concert, with 30 or more LED panels mounted on portable Roomba machines making patterns on the floor for the 'runner' to go through.
How much does this circus cost?
snowymountainhell
Perhaps this is also Tokyo’s ‘rapid response’ to the looming threat of further “disruptive” yet comical actions by disgruntled opponents to Tokyo’s Games.
An example was recently detailed as Crime - “****Woman opposed to Tokyo Olympics arrested for spraying liquid on torch bearer” - Jul 6 6am (a middle-aged woman with a child’s water pistol)
Aly Rustom
You think now there is a resurgence of coronavirus infections? Just give it a few more weeks.
Kobe White Bar Owner
The woman with the water pistol got her point across! No just cancel the whole darn thing! Pride comes before the fall….
Alfie Noakes
According to this Shukan Bunshun article from April, the 47 prefectures that hosted the torch relay have spent a total of 11.6 billion yen! That's around $106m.
The corporate sponsors are Toyota and Coca Cola. How much they've spent is anyone's guess.
https://bunshun.jp/articles/-/44781
shogun36
then why even do it?
it’s like that saying, if a tree falls in the Forrest, but no one is there, did it actually fall?
if no one sees the torch being carried, did it actually get run through japan?
and how do you hide a torch carrying event in a park where no one can see it?
hopefully super soaker sales will go up this summer and more old ladies can shoot at this Olympic convoy of calamity as they cruise on by in said closed door parks.
Sheikh Yerboaby
so they are just gonna run it on Japan's vast network of private roads.......the tolls are gonna be horrendous
Mark
"Nearly 1,000 Indonesian medical workers have died of COVID-19, including more than a dozen who were already fully inoculated""
Is anyone paying any attention to this? this is BAD NEWS.
Dukeleto
What a complete waste of money. They (JGOV) should have knocked the entire thing on it’s head and postponed it until post pandemic.
Boku Dayo
Good.
Next, I hope the Olympics flops big time.
Tom Doley
Why? Didn’t the jgov assure us it was all safe with the worlds best quarantine methods?
plasticmonkey
A hell of a lot of money for a spectacle that was given its current form by the Nazis in 1936. Too bad Leni Riefenstahl isn't around to film this propaganda.
Tokyo-Engr
@Mark
I believe they are but the IOC, JOC, and Japanese government do not care about the citizens or the residents of Japan. They will be ensured the best of care if they fall ill and they will not need to ride the Yamanote Line, subways, Chuo-line, Tokaido line, etc.
It seems the IOC masters believe that some casualties or collateral damage is necessary and acceptable in order to hold the ever so glorious, humanity saving games this year. The fact that they made the participants sign a release of liability to participate is indicative of this. I wonder what the acceptable amount of infections and deaths are considered to be?
Most of us would prefer a delay but the corporate masters (NBC, et. all) will have none of it. The puppets Suga, Koike, and the LDP bow down to their foreign masters and push the games forward even though the majority of Japanese do not want these games held now.
Kane Davidson
I'm in the UK. Not one person has mentioned the Olympics. No one cares - it's devalued. Such a shame for Japan not to show some cojenes and cancel the whole thing. To me, it just shows it's a money machine - the lack of fans doesn't seem to make a difference. There is less chance I'll watch the Olympics in the future.