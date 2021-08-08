U.S. women win 7th straight gold medal in basketball, beating Japan 90-75

Sue Bird capped off her unblemished 17-year Olympics run with a record fifth gold medal.
All she and longtime U.S. teammate Diana Taurasi have done on the international stage is win and now stand alone with five gold medals - the first basketball players ever to accomplish that feat - after a 90-75 win over Japan on Sunday at the Tokyo Games.
"Couldn't have asked for a better ending. There's really not much else to say," Bird said. "I feel so proud I've been able to wear this uniform for as long as I have, to play along side this one as long as I have, We've won, and that's obviously the story, but I don't think there's anyone else I'd rather do it with because we just have so much fun and I love you homie."
The U.S. has now won the last seven Olympic gold medals matching the country's men's program for the most ever in a row. The men did it from 1936-68.
With Bird orchestrating the flow of games and Taurasi's scoring, they have been a constant force for the U.S., providing stability for the women's program since the 2004 Athens Games. They have won all 38 of the games at the Olympics they've competed in.
The pair walked off the court Sunday arm-in-arm for the last time, knowing their work was done. While Bird is finished, Taurasi said that she'll be back for a sixth Olympics.
"See you in Paris!," Taurasi said.
The names have changed around the pair, including greats Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson, Tamika Catchings and Sylvia Fowles, but the results haven't.
The Americans are on a 55-game Olympic winning streak dating back to the bronze medal game of the 1992 Barcelona Games.
The U.S. let Japan know that wasn't going to change on Sunday.
The Americans jumped out to a 18-5 lead behind a dominant first quarter by Brittney Griner. The team lead 23-14 after one as Griner had 10 points, taking advantage of the undersized Japanese team. Japan was able to get within six in the second quarter before the Americans went up 11 at the half and never looked back.
As the final buzzer sounded, Bird and Taurasi embraced and then proceeded to hug all of their teammates and the coaching staff.
Griner finished with 30 points, making 14 of her 18 shots.
While Bird has said she is moving on, the future is bright for the U.S. behind Griner, Breanna Stewart and the six newcomers on this year's team. That included A'ja Wilson, who will be counted on to keep the streak going three years from now at the 2024 Paris Games. Wilson, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday, made her presence felt in her Olympic debut, scoring 19 points in the gold medal game.
But there were other milestones of note Sunday besides Bird's farewell.
The victory also made Dawn Staley, the first Black women's basketball coach for the U.S., the second woman to win a gold medal as a player, assistant and head coach joining Anne Donovan.
The game also marked the end of Carol Callan's run as the national team director. She started right before the Americans won the first gold of this streak in 1996 and has been the architect for this unprecedented run.
Japan, which was the only one of the 11 other teams to ever have beaten the U.S. in an Olympics, won a medal for the first time in the country's history. The team's best finish before Sunday was fifth.
The host nation has been on the rise since it hired coach Tom Hovasse. He said when he got the job 4 1/2 years ago that his team would be playing against the U.S. for the gold at the Tokyo Games - and would beat them.
He was half right.
The two teams met in preliminary pool play and the U.S. won by 17 points after trailing by two after the first quarter. Just like that game, the Americans used their dominant post advantage to control the title game. Japan's biggest player was 6-foot-1 - no match for the imposing front line led by Griner, who is 6-9.
While the general public and family members couldn't attend the games because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bird did have fiancee Megan Rapinoe in the stands cheering her on. Bird came over and embraced Rapinoe after the game. She helped the U.S. women's soccer team win a bronze medal earlier this week, scoring two goals in that game.
A large contingent of Japanese volunteers, who had been in the Saitama Super Arena for the entire tournament sat and applauded their team. No actual cheering was allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fighto!
Great effort by Japan for getting the silver.
smithinjapan
Fighto!: Agree with you for a change. It's impressive they got as far as they did, and a testament to the women.
snowymountainhell
Congratulations !! to Team U.S.A. on their GOLD !!
So much GOLD from Tokyo !!
Thank you, JAPAN !! . . .
. . . for being such gracious hosts to
ALL the Athletes of ‘the Free World’ !!
. . . and CHINA, too !
GdTokyo
Great effort by Japan. The Americans were just too tall and Japan didn’t hit enough 3’s to hang with them.
NOMINATION
Japan's Silver after never even being in Top 4 is much more valuable than the U.S. automatic Gold filled with All Stars of an unwatched league.
snowymountainhell
Congratulations !! to Team JAPAN on your team’s Silver medal !!
R - E - M - A - R - K - A - B - L - E ! !
Asiaman7
If the JOC was going to fill the seats at Saitama Super Arena with non-working volunteers, like was done at the U.S. - Japan gold medal game in basketball, we might question the need to ban paying domestic spectators who would have helped defray the cost of these Games.
Sindhoor GK
The reason Japan lost. Those Americans were gigantic. Happy for both teams btw. Thank you coach Tom Hovasse for helping Japan get this far.
dmhondz
Congrats US for the gold, they played a great game on both sides of the court.
Congrats also to the Japan team who has beaten the odds on their way to their silver medal. Truly great effort throughout this tournament.
PTownsend
Similar to volleyball, where Serbia's much taller team defeated Japan's highly skilled and well-coached women's team. Hats off to Japan's women's teams for keeping up their efforts throughout the matches.
P. Smith
Sounds like sour grapes.
Congratulations to all the competitors!
drlucifer
Defray what cost ? when Kuroda has the printing press running 24/7.
If the organizing committee can discard 130K lunch boxes costing 120M yen that was meant for volunteers. It tells you cost isn't an issue, nothing but utter contempt for the tax paying public. Heartless
lostrune2
Congrats ladies, and just like that, the US sits atop the medal table
I mentioned in an earlier article that Japan has to shoot the lights out of their 3-pointers to stand a chance against the US, but unfortunately they had their poorest 3-pt shooting night in the Olympics instead
The second time around, the US were ready for Japan's shooters with defense and whopping 12 blocks, and then used their size advantage inside to decimate Japan with towers Griner (30 pts!), Stewart, and Wilson. As a result, the US was in control throughout, never trailing in the game
Congrats to the J-ladies - nobody expected them to go this far, and now they're considered a threat in world basketball. And congrats to France, (same as the USA) both men's and women's teams pulling off a double medal - they've now supplanted Spain as the new basketball power in Europe
The US ladies' 7 straight golds ties the longest streak for Olympic team sports (the US basketball team from 1932 to 1968). The core of this streak has been the continuity of UConn alums, like Taurasi and Bird, passing the torch for the next gen. (Also of note, Megan Rapinoe was in the arena for her spouse's celebration)
lostrune2
Let's not forget that -- like the US men -- the US women started off their Olympic preparations by losing their first game. And now both finished by winning the gold medal
So it's no longer as automatic as previous Olympics - they worked to get the team better
(Also funny about an unwatched league, the WNBA was the only league to actually increase their ratings last year when Covid decimated the other leagues)
tooheysnew
inside & outside ?
John Noun
Thank god for that.
dmhondz
offense and defense.
Maybe I should have said both ends of the court instead?