Unvaccinated U.S. swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew's decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy thread on Twitter in which she wrote that she's "disappointed" in Andrew's decision to compete unvaccinated and his reasoning behind it.
Andrew revealed earlier this month that he isn't vaccinated after being asked about his status by a reporter.
"My reason behind it is, for one, it was kind of a last moment, I didn't want to put anything in my body that I didn't know how I would potentially react to," he said.
"As an athlete on the elite level, everything we do is very calculated and understood. For me, in the training cycle, especially leading up to trials, I didn't want to risk any days out. There were periods where you take a vaccine, you have to deal with some days off."
Andrew said he has no plans to be vaccinated in the future.
"We feel very safe and protected knowing that we're minimizing risk as much as possible," he said, citing daily testing during the Olympics.
Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee didn't make it mandatory for athletes to be vaccinated to compete. Just over 20% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated. The IOC has reported 13 positive cases among all athletes in Japan.
About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes in Tokyo are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said Friday. Andrew is the only member of the U.S. swim team to publicly reveal that he is not vaccinated.
"That Michael would make a decision that puts even a bit of risk on his teammates for his own perceived well-being frustrates me," DiRado wrote. She is one of three athlete representatives on USA Swimming's board of directors, having retired after the 2016 Rio Games, where she won four medals, including two golds.
The top Americans - Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, Lilly King and Simone Manuel - have all said they are fully vaccinated.
Former gold medalist Anthony Ervin tweeted to DiRado that Andrew had COVID-19 in December, "and thus has a natural immunity."
Andrew's teammate, Tom Shields, criticized DiRado's stance.
"What part of that responsibility involves shaming one of our Olympian's (sic) on the eve of competition?" Shields tweeted.
Andrew dominated at the U.S. trials last month with impressive times in qualifying for the 100-meter breaststroke, 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle to earn his first Olympic berth.
The 22-year-old swimmer who lives in Encinitas, California, first created waves in the sport when he turned pro at age 14. He is trained by his father, Peter, using a non-traditional method known as Ultra Short Race Pace Training. It involves only swimming at your goal race pace or faster in practice. It eliminates drills, kicking or any technique-based work. His mother, Tina, is his agent.
"We chose a path. We've prided ourselves on that," Andrew said. "It is cool to finally be at this point and for people to see that all those years of hard work and the fact that we can do it differently makes sense."
The online back-and-forth was surprising, as the American swimmers typically present a positive and united front at the Games while emphasizing team success over individual accomplishment.
"Michael is allowed to make his own decisions and I can guarantee you that none of us here are holding any decision like that against him," teammate Patrick Callan tweeted. "He is still doing everything in the best interest of this team."© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
25 Comments
joffy
No vaccine passport required for participating in the biggest sporting event in the world. It is such a controversial topic and it seems the governing body of the Olympics didn't want to create more issues by enforcing it.
BigYen
joffy,
I don’t think the IOC ever said they were going to enforce vaccinations. I think they were quite prepared to leave it all in the lap of the gods. And if you know anything about those old Olympic gods, they were a capricious bunch and you wouldn’t trust them as far as you could throw them. Not even if you were a shot-putter.
Burning Bush
It's an individual choice.
Leave them alone and don't resort to childish bullying tactics.
tamanegi
Who cares? And why the focus on the US team?
Farmboy
To have a vaccine and not use it prior to an international event during a pandemic is creating an unnecessary risk for everyone. This is not a debatable point.
longtimenosee
Unless they have allergies, with all the vaccines available in the US, there's no excuse for any American not be vaccinated. Selfish and uneducated.
sf2k
Just make sure to name the variant Omega
ShinkansenCaboose
1 in 6.
I am assuming their entourage have even lower numbers vaccinated and they are not at the bubble village. If any of the entourage are part of the evangelical Protestant right, they refuse vaccinations as well as mask wearing. Everyone has religious rights in America, but those same rights are not equal around the world. I hope the head coaches carefully selected the entourage personnel for the well being of the Japanese public.
not watching but good luck.
TokyoJoe
Well none of them are staying in the Olympic village, instead taking expensive hotels (paid for by us the tax payer I imagine). It's a farce this sports day.
demazin
And the Japanese team.....
Sven Asai
Those 83% are only vaccinated, which doesn’t mean much, but the remaining 17% have medications, drugs and doping , that not even the strongest virus mutants would try to challenge…lol
Antiquesaving
No one ever said Athletes are geniuses.
To be exact they are generally to opposite, often thinking because they are stronger or faster this means they are smarter.
More often than not they are over confident, self centered and believe they are owed privileges like the Canadian swimmers that use the media to get her husband, toddler and 3 month old here with her then complains more to the media that they cannot stay together and how that makes it difficult for her to breastfeed the baby.
100 Americans that are clueless but I would bet each team has a similar amount especially western teams because many of the non developed countries Athletes seeing what was going on in their countries jumped at the chance to get vaccinated a privilege the rest of their country can only hope to get one day.
itsonlyrocknroll
This is without doubt, bonkers, lunacy....
Into an city the size, with a population density of Tokyo?
Delta Variant Widens Gulf Between ‘Two Americas’: Vaccinated and Unvaccinated
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/14/health/delta-variant-uk-usa.html
Zero risk?.......
Wobot
Nothing's happening so chill out
It's a good test anyway - who gets covid more often, the experimental group or the control group?
Antiquesaving
Well with well over 90% of those testing positive in the USA and UK being unvaccinated, we can take a good guess.
But we are already hearing the rumblings of the next problem.
Some of those that have tested positive are complaining that they feel fine and should still be permitted to compete.
We know the instant a prominent USA athlete is found to be positive they are going to make a great big fuss demanding they be permitted to continue.
Tokyo-Engr
Another lie by the IOC exposed. I cannot count how many times Bach has lied any more.
shogun36
Typical. They should make a chart of which states those 100+ come from. You’ll probably see a pattern.
Kevin
So he already recovered from COVID-19 last December? If that's the case then the reality is that he's probably more immune than anyone there who only had vaccines.
Antiquesaving
Really, funny that is contrary to all the present research.
Please tell us where you got that?
John Hopkins, Mayo clinic, the New England journal of medicine, etc...
All state that those that had mild cases should get at least one dose of vaccine as the likelihood that their protection will be long lasting is low.
Even the Vaccines protection is not permanent and all research is pointing to booster shots will be needed.
GenHXZ
Thought he was irresponsible from the clickbait headline but learning he has recovered from COVID then he already has the antibodies required, unless he is 80 years old and required a 'booster' jab which I am sure he is not. Amazing how inconvienient facts are pushed aside for the sake of a witch-hunt and sensationalist headlines. And then you wonder why noone takes 'news' seriously anymore?
Baradzed
BTW, FDA in USA didn’t fully license any covid vaccine yet. So as WHO. Covid vaccines are classified now for emergency use. Is it an emergency for a young healthy athlete to get vaccinated? I don’t think so.
Antiquesaving
Amazing how the fact you pushed aside the other 99 American Athletes not vaccinated to focus on the only one that had Covid-19.
lostrune2
Just don't get infected, but especially don't infect other competitors and ruin their Olympic dreams
It's one thing if your own Olympic dream is ruined, but don't ruin other people's who are not at fault (if ya do that, then ya deserve to be scorned for your choices)
Hervé L'Eisa
Hmmm. His body, his choice!
ShinkansenCaboose
Same article but different title?
Moderator: Updated article.