VIPs allowed at Olympic opening ceremony, but no fans: report

Fans are likely to be banned from the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony over virus fears, but a reduced number of VIPs and Olympic officials will be able to attend, a Japanese newspaper reported.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) representatives, foreign dignitaries, sponsors and others connected to the Games will be allowed into the National Stadium to watch the July 23 ceremony, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said late on Monday.
But under plans currently being discussed, fans would be locked out as organizers rethink attendance limits as concerns grow over rising virus cases in Tokyo.
The report, which cited several unnamed government sources, said organizers are working to whittle down the expected 10,000 "Olympic family" members to a level the Japanese public would find acceptable.
"Some people in government are concerned that the public won't accept them being given special treatment," it said. "They'd like the number of people attending to be reduced to the hundreds."
Games organizers last month set a limit of 10,000 domestic fans, or half of each venue's capacity. Overseas fans have already been barred.
But a rise in infections has forced a rethink, with Games president Seiko Hashimoto warning last week that a closed-door Olympics remains an option.
The government is this week expected to extend anti-virus measures in Tokyo and elsewhere, with a decision on Olympic fans to follow.
Organizers were considering banning spectators from events in larger venues and in the evening. said the newspaper.
The announcement of the results of a ticket lottery for oversubscribed events was on Monday rescheduled to Saturday -- less than two weeks before the opening ceremony.© 2021 AFP
Boku Dayo
Athletes and VIP's come first. The peasants later, if at all.
klausdorth
You got that definitely right.
Too little, too late, and the way it pleases "them".
Wonder whether or not this will be the final decision.
Probably not and more to come.
jiji Xx
surprise surprise !
Mr Kipling
Oh dear... This isn't going to go down well with the "stop the Olympic" crowd. And quite rightly! What message are they actually sending? I'm genuinely confused. Is it dangerous to have fans? Or is it only dangerous if you are not important? Does a VIP badge grant immunity? If so where can I get one?
tamanegi
It will be regrettable if the people of Tohoku have to see Olympic opening ceremony on TV without spectators.
Jay
"Some people in government are concerned that the public won't accept them being given special treatment"
True. For what reason should they be allowed to attend over the public, who are the ones actually footing the bill for this event?
Vreth
@tamanegi
You're right, the Olympics should be postponed until they can do it right. Now it's a sick joke.
Luddite
That’s because the VIPs are the only people in Japan who have had both jabs.
anon99999
Perfect. The true representation of the games circus with only the rich and privileged able to watch the games live. Free of all covid rules and quarantine on their entry to Japan as well. Some lavish banquets after I am sure and with alcohol not banned of course.
This won’t go well with the pro Olympic crowd desperately waiting to win the ticket lottery to go to the games live. I hope they can get a full refund or in the spirit of holding the Olympics whatever, they can donate it to the IOC officials to help cover the VIP after game parties
WilliB
Boku Dayo
Business as usual. What else did you expect?
BlackFlagCitizen
Well of course the VIPs are all allowed to enjoy the opening ceremonies. Nevermind all of us peasants whose only purpose is to pay up and shut up.
Jim
What can we expect as normal residents here - this is why the organizers were disparate to have 10,000 fans so that they can hide these VIPs in that crowd in TV shows - now with increasing numbers that plan has gone to toss and now they wake up to reality
Too late to worry about it now - you created this mess and own it up now like adults - if you consider yourself one
Chico3
Now tell me how this is going to be a wonderful Olympics? Wakarimasen.
kurisupisu
The Japanese people have to
learn to be excluded…and like it!
Kumagaijin
Why not have a lottery for those people that are vaccinated and would like to attend the opening ceremonies? Have them social distance and wear a mask too. Oh I get it, because some diabetic or pregnant women can't get the vaccine, it won't be fair! What a load of BS!
Jim
@Kumagaijin
That would be too much logical thinking and organizers head will explore even to take this into consideration I guess (sarcasm....)
Cricky
I was upset at first about this whole farce, then dumbfounded, angry, then bemused! Now it’s just plain hilarious how all the wheels have fallen off months ago but those in power continue to drag this dead carcass along…and bits are falling off the carcass with weeks to go. It’s has to make you laugh the other option is just tears.
Sal Affist
Will all the VIPs have to quarantine at the airport? So they should be arriving by this Friday if they are going to be quarantined for 2 weeks and be able to attend the opening ceremony. What? They don't have to?
Tokyoite
I've had both jabs.
kurisupisu
No, they won’t
Slowly the Japanese are waking up to the fact that the Olympics are not for their benefit at all.
What a most unpleasant sensation that must be
Tokyo-gaijin
As these visitors are obviously not check properly on entering the country. I am sure the TOC said they would check everyone in to make sure Japan stayed safe.
I also doubt they will check people into the venues.
Reckless
Predictable.
PerformingMonkey
Better them than me.
didou
It means the fans do fear the virus, not VIPs.
How the IOC and JOC scientists came to that conclusion ?
A shame.
marcelito
It will be regrettable if the people of Tohoku have to see Olympic opening ceremony on TV without spectators."
It will be regrettable to think of the Tohoku people watching it on TV and thinking of how all those billions ¥¥ should have been spent on Tohoku instead. Wonder if they will have a smile on their face and spring in their step.
Athletes and VIP's come first. The peasants later, if at all."
The peasant have the privilege of paying for this pork fest through their taxes...what more would they want?
Sven Asai
Nice try, but that also doesn’t change the fact that this virus super spreading event has to be canceled immediately.
gakinotsukai
Totally the original spirit of olympics : money, sponsors, VIP ... or not
noriahojanen
I opt for no spectator opening, but also feel like observing who the hell those stubborn Olympic aristocrats look like.
KevinMcgue
So much for the Olympics bringing together humanity.
xamurai
Wishing that the Olympics will succeed no matter what!
jojobird
Aren’t people attending baseball games right now?
shogun36
surprising news for no one.
gogogo
Wow an Olympics for the rich
Michael O’ Dereiter
This is what you might call an enforced own goal. It will make for awful optics on TV. The opening ceremony is supposed to be one of the biggest events of an entire games, and it will happen in front of a group of people who are only there to collect as much money as possible?
For a country which is so sensitive about its image - especially from abroad - this is going to sting.
Richard Gallagher
To paraphrase John Lennon. Those up in the skyboxes, instead of applauding, can just rattle their jewelry
Richard Gallagher
Will they wear Royal mantles and crowns?
itsonlyrocknroll
I understand it is the J tax player that will be footing the bill for the VIPs, hospitality, tickets, top class hotels, whilst being excluded.
Now that is going to down like a political lead balloon.
Pim
Good thing that the Games are going to look like exactly what they are.
HiJapan
I am a type 1 diabetic and am fully vaccinated. My sister is 6 months pregnant and is also fully vaccinated. What is your point here?
AManInJapan
VIP first? We the Japanese taxpayers are paying for this. Seriously.. WTF.
Yes, this will be removed but this is bollox!
serendipitous1
Going to pretty hot there without fans....
Kenchi
Let us eat cake!
i’m fine with that…
serendipitous1
Going to be pretty hot there without fans!
Vinke
Oh, you bet. I'm one member of the angry public if this really happens. Make it fair: either no one goes, or then e.g. 2,500 VIPS and 2,500 common folk (limiting the number of spectators is more than fine and reasonable). But not so that it's all just VIPs who can enter.
I have tickets to the opening, have been really looking forward to this (especially after 2 years of being and going nowhere), and nope, can not get a full refund of the tickets, if they decide us peasants aren't allowed in.
Will only get around 2/3 of the ticket value back. Well I guess the VIPs need funding to ensure catering works without a glitch during the ceremony and after.
englisc aspyrgend
People of Japan excluded, but still required to pay for this bunfight of the vainglorious!
Any chance the Japanese tax payers will react to this and kick out their incompetent political elite? No thought not.
Much to admire in Japan, their political apathy is not one of them.
CaptDingleheimer
That stadium looks like a toilet seat; looking up from INSIDE the toilet.
I can't un-see it now.
Bill Adams
The Opening Ceremony is the least important part of the Olympics. What is much more important is that spectators be allowed to watch the sporting events, as they add atmosphere and create spectacle. But an even bigger consideration is that, given that the Japanese people are paying for the Olympics, it would be unjust in the extreme if they were not allowed to actually enjoy them. The London Olympics were a great event and I would feel sad for the Japanese if they could not share that experience.
Other countries have shown that you can have large crowds: in the UK, Wembley is allowing 60,000 football fans to attend, and Wimbledon is almost at full capacity. Not only is there almost zero probability of catching Covid outdoors, but if you are worried then just wear a proper mask. It's time to let people enjoy themselves again!
Tristis Quepe
bunfight of the vainglorious!
That is some fantastic linguistic ingenuity. I would tip my hat, were I wearing one.
theFu
It has been that way since at least the 1970s. The place hosting the Olympics doesn't make money. They lose money, even in the best years. The only outcome is a spotlight on the location by the world, which feeds into future tourism. In most places, 50% of the venues built for the Olympics get converted to something else or come under disrepair.
The local govt people get some recognition and might get a new govt job as an ambassador in the next few years. They don't get any money.
The IOC has already been paid. That's what TV and other sponsors do. They pay for all the junk, flights, hotels, "escorts" for the next Olympics to be organized.
The VIPs are each of these groups. Govt people, IOC and the sponsors who paid tens of millions of USD to be allowed to skip quarantines, stay in nice hotels, show up for the fancy parties and "finals" in the sports they like.
We peasants get to watch on paid TV and the locals get to pay more for subway rides during the Olympics.
Small businesses that upgraded everything and were ready last year have already figured those upgrades won't be paid back this summer.
Taki Mata
Here's a non-snark take: That right there is probably the best solution for all involved, to have the games as safe as possible (no spectators, no infections between spectators) while being able to fulfill contracts, recover a part of the money that has already been spent anyway, and provide the athletes and sports associations with the career-furthering event they need. IOC officials do have a good reason to be there, having VIPs attend leaves a bit of a sour taste but doesn't make a lick of difference, the TV audience will be at a record low, noone will ever look back fondly to Tokyo 2020, but in the end they all got it over with and everybody can move on.
Frankly, I'm okay with that. Get it over with, and then let's never speak of it again.
And here's the obligatory snark: They should talk to Softbank, maybe they could fill the spectator ranks with the surplus of Pepper bots. (Insert that horribly squeaky やった！ here.)
kaimycahl
I guess the WHO World Health Organization is a VIP and the Covid included will be there silently to latch on to its next victim. Spreader event!!
Jadded_but_alive
The sacrifices of the people to legitimize a continuing farce to propagate a facade. Smfh
Tokyoite
Didn't you get the memo?
Selective outrage only please.
N.M.
The Tokyo 2021 Hunger Games
Zoroto
Simple solution. They just won't show the audience. They are already trying to ban journalist interviewing Japanese citizens, lest they would voice their opinion against the games.