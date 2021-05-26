Newsletter Signup Register / Login
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Evan Vucci
tokyo 2020 olympics

White House reaffirms support for Tokyo Olympics

13 Comments
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Michael Martina
WASHINGTON

The White House on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for Tokyo's plan to hold the Olympic Games this summer and for U.S. athletes competing there despite a new wave of coronavirus cases and a U.S. travel advisory for Japan.

"Our position has not changed on the Olympics," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "The government has stressed that public health remains a central priority as they plan to host the Games."

On Tuesday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said President Joe Biden supports "the U.S. athletes who have trained for these Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit".

The White House had already issued a statement in April during a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga saying that Biden supported Tokyo's efforts to hold a safe Olympics.

But a fourth wave of novel coronavirus infections in Japan led the State Department to issue a "Do Not Travel" advisory for the country on Monday.

The U.S. advisory and guidance for Japan did not mention plans for the Olympics, which is scheduled to start on July 23, but warned against visiting the country now. Japanese officials said they did not anticipate any effect on the Games from the travel advisory.

Japan, which has recorded more than 700,000 infections and 12,000 deaths from the virus, has delivered vaccinations to just under 5% of its population. That is the slowest rate among the world's larger, rich countries.

"There are very limited categories of U.S. travelers going to Japan for the Games," the State Department spokesperson said, adding that a specific set of "entry and movement rules and procedures" have been detailed to keep athletes and other travelers safe.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

You want to talk about mixed messages!

The United States:

DO NOT travel to Japan!

We support the Olympics fully!

Choose one America!

10 ( +12 / -2 )

I bet the US position is going to change. It has to eventually align with the scientific reality that holding the olympics will cost lives. And that is not in the "best traditions of the Olympic spirit".

3 ( +7 / -4 )

Japan clearly complained to the US for this to happen

8 ( +11 / -3 )

@Scarce Here comes the BOOM! Olympics be gone! The most powerful country in the world has spoken!

That sure didn't age well.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

There are very limited categories of U.S. travelers going to Japan for the Games," the State Department spokesperson said

So the travel advisery is completely nonsense.

Travel advisery says clearly, dont go to Japan!

But there are very limited categories of US travelers goIng to Japan.

So what is the reason for the travel advisory?

And if people see that Olympic people ignores that advisory, many other people will ignore it too.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Why would US even care?

Most it its citizens, and consequently athletes, are vaccinated and will get proper testing on the way back.

Japan should be the one cancelling the games, as its the one with its population at risk.

But Japan is stubborn and never goes back with its word... saving face they say!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Oh Oh....

This will definitely upset some JT posters. The only news accepted about the Olympics has to be about canceling everything immediately.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

Stop. Let's just do Tokyo 2024 and enjoy it. Nobody deserves this mess. Also push the winter games to 2026 and hopefully the CCP will apologize by then so we don't need to boycott (fat chance I know).

0 ( +2 / -2 )

If the Olympics get cancelled, the IOC should sue the jgov for their total incompetence, lack of transparency and lies. Even third world countries would have made the games a success.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Sure, then yesterday the U.S. advises it's citizens NOT to travel to Japan. Hypocrisy OR Face Saving?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well, if Biden sez so... who are we mortals to gainsay him? Meanwhile, if the virus could speak, we might hear it mutter in unison with a thumbs up gesture: Let the Games commence!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It Tells Americans not to visit Japan but the borders are closed. But ok for the Olympians to go to the games.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Well of course the US government is all for the Olympics - they have to answer to their overlords, giant corporations . What a sad state we live in where corporations have more say than medical experts when it comes to the safety of our health during a pandemic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Maybe the right wing was right all along- Biden is a senile old man who just constantly sends mixed messages.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If a deeper outbreak and/or a single extra death occurs in Japan due to the Olympics, the US should bear responsibility due to supporting this utterly optional super-spreading event.

As should any country intent on sending their Olympic delegations.

As should the IOC for holding Japan hostage.

Because even if the athletes from abroad are virus free, they are expecting the Japanese people to direct their already stretch resources to aid these otherwise unnecessary people, while dangerously corralling unvaccinated Japanese people to provide support and stage this massive event.

Shame on their reckless disregard for Japanese lives.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog