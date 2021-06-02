Yes. Tokyo Olympics are still on, despite opposition, pandemic

Will the postponed Tokyo Olympics open despite rising opposition and the pandemic?
The answer is almost certainly "yes."
Senior International Olympic Committee member Richard Pound was emphatic in an interview with a British newspaper.
"Barring Armageddon that we can't see or anticipate, these things are a go," Pound told the Evening Standard.
Tokyo is under a COVID-19 state of emergency, but IOC Vice President John Coates has said the games will open on July 23 - state of emergency, or no state of emergency.
As an exclamation point, Australia's softball team - the first major group of athletes from abroad to set up an Olympic base in Japan - arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday.
So the Olympics are barreling ahead. But why?
Start with billions of dollars at stake, a contract that overwhelmingly favors the IOC, and a decision by the Japanese government to stay the course, which might help Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga keep his job.
These factors have overridden scathing criticism from medical bodies that fear the Olympics may spread COVID-19 variants, and a call for cancellation from Asahi Shimbun, a games' sponsor and the country's second-largest selling newspaper. The United States Department of State has issued a Level-4 "Do not travel" warning for Japan with Tokyo and other areas under a state of emergency that expires on June 20.
And there's saving face. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion on the Olympics, but several government audits suggest it's much more. All but $6.7 billion is public money. Geopolitical rival China is to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics just six months after Tokyo ends, and could claim centerstage should Tokyo fail.
A not-for-profit based in Switzerland, the IOC has ironclad control under terms of the so-called Host City Contract, and it's unlikely to cancel on its own since it would lose billions in broadcast rights and sponsorship income.
Though it portrays itself as a sporting league of nations, the IOC is a multi-billion dollar sports business that derives almost 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights. Another 18% comes from 15 top sponsors.
Andrew Zimbalist, an economist at Smith College in Massachusetts who has written extensively about the Olympics, estimates the IOC could lose about $3.5 billion-$4 billion in broadcast revenue if the Tokyo Games were canceled. He suggested a small portion of this, between $400 million and $800 million, might be made up by cancellation insurance.
U.S. broadcaster NBCUniversal is the IOC's largest single source of income.
"The IOC also feels a commitment by the momentum of history to do this," Zimbalist said in an interview with The Associated Press. "Their whole DNA is saying: 'do it, do it, do it.' The Japanese government really does not have the right to cancel the games. They can go to the IOC and plead with them, and maybe they are doing that."
Of course, the Japanese government could stop the Olympics. It would be a public-relations disaster for the IOC to get into a legal battle with Tokyo, so any such deal would be worked out in private.
The IOC's lofty image belies myriad corruption scandals in the last several decades. The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee was forced to resign two years ago - he was also an IOC member - in a scandal linked to bribing IOC members. A similar scandal surrounded Rio de Janeiro's bid to land the 2016 Olympics.
"The Olympics are a very, very strong brand. They're a unique brand. They're a monopoly," Zimbalist said. "They are not regulated by any government. All of those things have created a sense of invulnerability, perhaps."
The medical community has offered persistent but ineffective opposition. The 6,000-member Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association asked Prime Minister Suga to cancel. So did the Japan Doctors Union, whose chairman warned the Olympics could spread variants of the coronavirus. Nurses and other medical groups have also pushed back.
Last week in a commentary, the New England Journal of Medicine said the IOC's decision to hold the Olympics was "not informed by the best scientific evidence." And the The British Medical Journal in an editorial in April asked organizers to "reconsider" holding the games.
An online petition demanding cancellation gathered about 400,000 signatures in a few weeks, but several street protests have mostly fizzled. Depending on how the question is phrased, 50-80% oppose the games opening.
Suga is moving ahead despite the dissension.
"The fundamental situation is that the machine has been set in motion to make this happen and politically for everyone we have passed the point of no return," Dr Aki Tonami, who teaches international relations at the University of Tsukuba, wrote in an email to AP. "The Japanese system is simply not geared to make a radical U-turn at such a late point."
She said negative public opinion was partly the fault of Suga, who has failed to bolster the Olympics as effectively as former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"Politicians may well be aware of the risk they are taking but hope that once the Games begin the Japanese public will persevere 'for the good of Japan' and forget how we got here," Tonami said.
The IOC always references the World Health Organization as the shield for its coronavirus guidance. The IOC has published two editions of so-called Playbooks - the final edition is out this month - spelling out protocols for athletes and everyone else during the Olympics.
Recent test events held under the protocols have faced few problems, but athletes will have to accept strict rules.
"I felt beyond safe," American sprinter Justin Gatlin said at a test event last month in Tokyo. "I know a lot of athletes are not going to be happy with this but the measures are in place to keep everyone safe."
Japan has had many fewer COVID-19 cases than the United States or Brazil or India. Cases have grown in the last several months but have begun to come down in the last few weeks, although worries persist about variants.
Athletes and others must pass two COVID-19 tests before leaving home, another upon arrival in Japan, and then undergo repeated testing. About 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, plus added staff, will live in a bubble at the Olympic Village, training sites, and venues.
Tens of thousands of others will have to enter Japan, which has largely been sealed off during the pandemic: judges officials, media, broadcasters and the so-called Olympic Family. Local organizers say that number is now 50% of the original 180,000. Fans from abroad have already been banned, and a decision on local fans is expected this month.
The IOC says more that 80% of the residents of the Olympic Village will be vaccinated. This compares with 2-3% of the Japanese population that is fully vaccinated, and most Japanese will not be when the games open.
Japan gave shots to 200 of its Olympic athletes on Tuesday, an event held behind closed doors without much fanfare.
Despite assurances that the Olympics will be "safe and secure," athletes are required to sign a waiver and assume risks specific to COVID-19.
Waivers were used in previous Olympics, but this one is updated with COVID language.
AP obtained a copy of the waiver, which reads in part:
"I agree that I participate in the Games at my own risk and own responsibility, including any impact on my participation to and/or performance in the Games, serious bodily injury or even death raised by the potential exposure to health hazards such the transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious disease or extreme heat conditions while attending the Games..."
Bob Costas, who covered the Olympics for NBC, suggested in a recent U.S. television interview that the games should be postponed until next year.
This has been ruled out.
The IOC says the Olympics must happen this year or not at all. The delay has already cost $2.8 billion, and the main obstacle to another postponement is the Olympics Village, where thousands of apartments have already been sold with owners waiting to move in. Dozens of venues would also have to be rebooked, and a jammed 2022 global sports schedule would have to rejiggered again.
David Wallechinsky, one of the world's best-known Olympic historians and author of the "Complete Book of the Olympics," summed up the situation in an email to Associated Press.
Japanoob
I do wish the IOC would just shut up for once…
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
And they’ll go down as being the worst olympics in history and a testament to japans greed and indifference to its own people
Fighto!
This is the sick, arrogant individual who recently stated the Games would still be held, even if Japan cancelled them.
Everything from his mouth reeks of entitlement, selfishness and total contempt for Japanese people.
Cancel the trainwreck.
NipponGlory
i looking forward to the olympic where Japan can dominate in many sports such as Judo! Enjoyment! Athelete-san, Ganbattekudasai!
Starbucks
@ nippon glory
Many is more than one. What other sports will they dominate.
Aly Rustom
yes because who cares what the Japanese people think? Its not like this country is a democracy.
klausdorth
Despite what I myself and many others want, I'm afraid those darned Olympics will go ahead.
The people at those "agencies" be it IOC or the Japanese government will be responsible for the consequences in the end. But they will "do it their way" without any other considerations.
Michael Machida
Great! i have never been to an Olympic event during a global pandemic in my life.
Derek Grebe
"I agree that I participate in the Games at my own risk and own responsibility, including any impact on my participation to and/or performance in the Games, serious bodily injury or even death raised by the potential exposure to health hazards such the transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious disease or extreme heat conditions while attending the Games..."
Nothing screams "Safe and Secure" like "I hereby accept responsibility if I die, which apparently I could very well do".
Aly Rustom
as opposed to the Armageddon you're going to be bringing about with your stupid games?
Vreth
The Tokyo Olympics feels like someone who wants to make lemonade but they forgot to buy sugar at the store. They're too stubborn to wait and go back to the store, so they just squeeze the lemons into some lukewarm water and tell everyone to enjoy it. And by the way the house is on fire, but for some reason making the terrible lemon water is more important than putting it out.
If life gives you lemons, be patient and make lemonade when you can.
Sam Watters
It’s too late but Japanese government needs to grow a spine. They could have told the IOC to go to hell. The so-called contract would not hold in any court and, even if it did, there is no way to enforce it. As for the ridiculous claim that China would take center stage.....yeah, sure.
A Canadian
In what world does he keep his job for a decision that over 80% of the population opposes???
HoldingYouAccountable
So the Olympics are barreling ahead. But why?
Kanta
The medals awarded in these Olympics will forever carry on them the stench of power, corruption, and death.
mz16
Buckle up folks, we're gonna have the Doomplympics, then the fifth-sixth-whatever wave, then 35 more states of emergency.
Yubaru
The ONLY reason! The entire country could be in a state of emergency and the "games" would go on!
This will be first time that I do NOT watch or care about the Olympics!
William77
Best thing we can do is to totally ignore their hyper glorified sport day and avoid to watch any of it’s event on TV.
And most important to don’t buy anything sponsored or related with this idiocy.
Yubaru
No doubt the people who have been waiting months would be rather ticked off to know that it happened!
Starbucks
Cancel the Olympics. Save money on all the freeloaders dropping in. Get the population vaccinated and rake in the tourism yen which is longer lasting and more important I would think.
falseflagsteve
There seems to be a very negative feeling towards the Olympics by the media. Are they really concerned or is this to get views for their companies. The athletes are always aware that the Olympics are a risk as any event is including traveling, accommodation etc.
unprecedented safety measures are in place for the games and if the games cannot be held in a safe manner they will be cancelled this has been agreed by the IOC and the government.
Kushiro
Is the pandemic over?
Reckless
If Suga is re-elected in the next election then the Japanese truly get what they deserve.
n1k1
Finally a bit of clarity about what really is going on . This is a good story and the world should know what IOC really is and why putting Japanese people at risk is worth the trouble.
CaptDingleheimer
I think it's time for a few IOC board members to be followed home and left beaten within an inch of their lives right in their driveways.
Robert Cikki
A turd keeps stinking if you keep poking it. It doesn't matter it's covered in a gold colour. It still stinks.
spinningplates
Hahahaha!! What does he even mean??
*"Politicians may well be aware of the risk they are taking but hope that once the Games begin the Japanese public will persevere 'for the good of Japan' and forget how we got here," Tonami said.*
Oh right, so just suck it up and risk catching a potentially lethal illness like good little puppets so the IOC don't lose a few billion.
Disgusting and morbidly hilarious waffling as usual.
Darius
Yay! Where's our vaccinations though?...
Gwylly
@mz16
You have, unfortunately, nailed it. The fifth-segueing-into-sixth wave will start with an uptick at the end of June and reach its stride right around Tanabata.
I don’t hope or wish for it, but it’s hard to not see to the plethora of factors that will lead to it.
Do what you feel necessary to stay safe and well, all the good denizens of this comment board, and continue to enjoy your lives to the fullest.
Starbucks
@Captain
"I think it's time for a few IOC board members to be followed home and left beaten within an inch of their lives right in their driveways."
If I were you I'd put some good walking shoes on. I imagine those golden paved driveways from the not for profit organisation are very long.
Sylph
Gee, I sure hope there aren't phoned-in bomb threats every single day of the Olympics. That would throw a spanner in the works.
Sven Asai
It’s finally a little bit understandable as the 18,000,000,000 due at cancellation are better as an option in the planned investments for defense. Better in the budget than in the hands of this damned IOC mafia for nothing.