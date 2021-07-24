Algerian judoka to be sent home after refusing potential bout with Israeli

An Algerian judo athlete will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after he withdrew from the competition to avoid potentially facing an Israeli opponent.
Fethi Nourine and his coach, Amar Benikhlef, told Algerian media they were withdrawing to avoid a possible second-round matchup with Israel's Tohar Butbul in the men's 73 kg division on Monday. Nourine was drawn to face Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool in the opening round, with the winner facing Butbul, the fifth seed.
The International Judo Federation's executive committee has temporarily suspended Nourine and Benikhlef, who are likely to face sanctions beyond the Olympics, which began Saturday. The Algerian Olympic committee then withdrew both men's accreditation and made plans to send them home.
The IJF said Nourine's position was “in total opposition to the philosophy of the International Judo Federation. The IJF has a strict non-discrimination policy, promoting solidarity as a key principle, reinforced by the values of judo.”
Nourine and Benikhlef attribute their stance to their political support for Palestinians.
Nourine also quit the World Judo Championships in 2019 right before he was scheduled to face Butbul, who is a much more accomplished judo athlete than Nourine. Those world championships were held in Tokyo at the Budokan, the site of the Olympic judo tournament.
Judo's world governing body has been firm in its antidiscrimination policies and strong support of Israel's right to compete in recent years.
In April, the IJF suspended Iran for four years because the nation refused to allow its fighters to face Israelis. The IJF said Iran's policies were revealed when former Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei claimed he was ordered to lose in the semifinals of the 2019 world championships in Tokyo to avoid potentially facing Israeli world champion Sagi Muki in the finals.
The IJF called Iran's policy “a serious breach and gross violation of the statutes of the IJF, its legitimate interests, its principles and objectives.” Iran's ban runs through September 2023.
The IJF aided Mollaei's departure for Germany after the controversy, and he now represents Mongolia. He will compete Tuesday at the Olympics.
u_s__reamer
Too bad he couldn't imagine "there's no countries". Sad!
HatsuneToday
What a clown, don't let the door hit ya on the way out. Loser
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
A man with principles. Full BDS of the illegal Israeli apartheid state
O'Brien
This is very sad for the children, for whom these games are taking place.
We should be encouraging them to see past race, religion and ideology.
But I am sure these Olympics will still be a celebration of perseverance and goodwill among men.
Fighto!
What a loser.
Ascissor
The IJF has a strict non-discrimination policy. We'll kick anyone's backside.
Paul
Didn't someone a few days ago mentioned "Olympic spirit"? Obviously it is missing here!!! If athletes can't put Religion/Politics aside during Olympics, what chance is there for warring parties?
Michael O’ Dereiter
With athletes from other events already pulling out after testing positive, I think this guy may have inadvertently done the smart thing.
Let's imagine that one judoka passes all the requisite tests and is allowed to compete, but for some reason he is actually positive. It's not a theoretical impossibility.
Along with wrestling, judo is about the most close contact sport at the Olympics, and if two athletes fight and one is positive, you have to figure that the odds of the other person getting infected must be close to absolute. Then they both go back to their rooms like obedient athletes, but before that they see their coaches, team-mates, etc. Mini-superspreader right there.
So through a political gesture, this guy might have actually been doing the smart thing.
OssanAmerica
I was going to make a scarcastic comment about Olympic togetherness and putting these kind of things aside. But then I remembered that that Taiwan is still forced to participate as "Chinese Taipei".
drlucifer
Chinese Taipei might not even that humiliating to the people of Taiwan,
Did you see the flag they were forced to use, so humiliating to the people of this nice nation, unfortunately some here don't see hypocrisy even when it is steering them in their face,
M3M3M3
He's basically being punished for a thought crime. Had he withdrawn due to fears over Covid, or depression, or in solidarity with a political cause approved by corporate sponsors (BLM, LGBT etc), he would not be facing further sanctions.
serendipitous1
Sad. Sport (especially the Olympics) is one way people from different countries, cultures and religions can/should get along. No fan of Israel but thanks to narrow-minded people like this, these conflicts will never end.
shogun36
Why even send a team then, fools?
They knew eventually, if things panned out, they would have to face each other.
And relax with predicting a first round win before it even happens, who said you couldn’t lose?
Settle it on the mat. Instead of oinking out like a sucka.
drlucifer
How about the IOC cowering to China and calling Taiwan Chinese Taipei and to rub salt to injury make them carry some humiliating flag and not the countries flag, I guess if it was you will not feel humiliating,
Feel free to down vote.
When has there never been Religion and politics in the world let alone the olympics? It is never gonna happen and just because a select few preaching it doesn't mean it is true or the reality. Demanding so much and holding a small unknown individual to a higher standard than the all powerful IOC that is cowering to China beggars believe. I guess, If Bach was Tedros some of you here would have been quick in calling him a tool of China or that he has been bought over. Some here are blinded by nationalism some by color and expecting rational thinking from such people would be asking the impossible.
Mr Kipling
Good for him. The world should be boycotting the zionist state as it did apartheid South Africa.
Hiro
He should have face his opponent like a man instead of dragging in his personal views about Isreal into a competition.
Reckless
Scared?
TokyoJoe
He knows he would have lost to Israel. The weak cannot fight on level terms, so run away.
Youmad Brough
Sad there is so much hate for Israel on a human level. It’s beyond geo-politics. One side wants the other side exterminated.
cracaphat
Rather than quitting.Face him and beat him.A token withdrawal has no benefit for you or the cause.
Antiquesaving
Now where is that supposed Olympic spirit one keeps going on about, you know the world needs the games to show covid and the rest of the nonsense.
So first we have the South Koreans, the the American team taking a knee now this, and we are only officially not even one day in.
Bob Fosse
So you’re selectively ok with politics in sports sometimes then, I see.
paddletime
Is there anything politics has not destroyed?
Droll Quarry
You spelled non$en$e incorrectly... The correct spelling will answer your question.
Droll Quarry
Yes, but it is being worked on as we speak.
thaonephil
To be completely fair this kind of anti-sport attitudes are completely inside of what should be expected from these games, full of misogyny, drugs, scandals.
Pukey2
Bye, Felicia
Do the hustle
Politics in sport.
AustPaul
Don’t mix politics and sport. So much for bringing the whole world together…
ulysses
No he wouldn’t. If he refuses a bout that’s the end for him!!!
Nothing wrong with taking the knee though, it gives great pleasure to see the haters all riled up!!!!