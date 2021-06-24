Athletes on edge with Tokyo Olympics less than 1 month away

While a vaccine rollout may have eased some of the emotional burden for Japanese athletes, many remain torn between wanting to live out their Olympic dream and potentially playing a role in an unfolding public health disaster.
Japan relaxed emergency coronavirus restrictions in Tokyo and eight prefectures on Monday and members of its delegation started vaccinations from June 1, but athletes still have serious concerns over whether the games can be staged safely.
"I'm not 100 percent optimistic yet," Japanese men's tennis star Kei Nishikori said, voicing a thought likely shared by many other Olympic athletes. "I need to get closer to the competition date and have a better understanding (of the coronavirus situation in Tokyo) to get pumped."
The Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will open on July 23 and close on Aug 8.
In the wake of multiple surveys showing a majority of Japanese people favoring cancellation or further postponement, athletes feel conflicted between recognizing the intangible value of the games at a time of global disconnect and also wanting to put safety first.
"I know the value of the Olympics has dropped to a point where people are saying the event doesn't even have to happen," said Tatsuki Yoshino, a core member of the men's national handball team.
Olympians are hesitant to speak out on the hot-button issue of holding the games amid the pandemic, as opinions are strongly divided over the threat posed by virus variants and Japanese athletes are traditionally averse to controversy.
"There's a lot to think about. But it's hard to express my opinions loudly (because) I'm torn over the issue," said Japanese wrestler Hiroe Minagawa, who qualified in the women's 76-kilogram category.
A few have expressed measured optimism.
"Until now, media reports tended to be about the negative impact of hosting the games. All we could do was have faith and keep on training, but now that we're in the fine-tuning stage I have that exciting countdown feel," said swimmer Kosuke Hagino, winner of the men's 400-meter individual medley at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
"We now know who's competing from which country, so I have a clearer picture of what to expect," said Daiya Seto, a former world champion who joins Hagino on the Japan Olympic swimming team.
Athletes around the world have responded to the third version of the so-called playbooks, guides for athletes and officials on how to hold a "safe and successful games," published by the International Olympic Committee on June 15.
But with the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, many athletes are not satisfied with the COVID-19 precautions organizers have planned and the lack of information available which has impacted the participants' ability to make decisions for themselves.
"No matter how small the detail, I wish they'd inform athletes before anyone else," an Olympic martial arts competitor said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The new guidelines show just how different the Summer Games will be for the athletes representing more than 200 national Olympic committees, including 500-plus Japanese athletes, who plan to come together in the midst of the global pandemic.
The IOC said on June 9 the latest figures show that 76 percent of athletes have qualified for the Olympics, with another 20 percent set to earn places from rankings. The qualification period deadline is June 29.
A number of athletes have pulled out of the games, citing coronavirus fears, but none of them are Japanese. Ready or not, the Tokyo Olympics will happen in one month.
"I could tell athletes from overseas teams are in full competition mode. I need to be focused from Day 1 and do my best, one match at a time," said judoka Hifumi Abe, who competed in the world championships in Budapest earlier this month.
On Monday, Olympic organizers capped the number of spectators at 10,000 people per venue for the games, despite medical experts recommending last week that holding the event without fans was the least risky option.
This came as somewhat good news to athletes who had to imagine a games without any spectators at all, with overseas spectators already barred from events following a decision in March.
"I feel blessed that the games are going ahead and there are going to be spectators. Having 50 percent (capacity in stadiums) is more than enough for me," women's rugby player Wakaba Hara said.
"I'm bracing myself (for a venue with spectators). I'm doing my best," said wrestler Risako Kawai, a 2016 gold medalist and Japan's representative in the women's 57-kg.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
Beto Ramirez
Choose the safety of your life for you and your loved ones. It’s more important than the risks involved in this corporate monopoly of a sports disaster
Tokyo-Engr
Yoshino san has stated it very well
The event does not need to happen however NBC and the IOC have dictated these games will go on.
Tell_me_bout_it
whoa, who would have thought the image of the Olympics would turn south in the eyes of millions one day...
Jim
Oh give me a break - agree that these athletes have spent years to prepare and all hard work etc - how about the normal life that has been shattered by this prolonged road to misery in Japan, where many people have lost their jobs, livelihood? Any thoughts and concerns about normal Tanaka and Keiko of Japanese population? Do we see any news article highlighting how normal people lives have been impacted?
Even if there is no olympics, the athletes still have a healthy body, sponsors - you will miss out on participating in this once in a lifetime opportunity sure, but your life is not going to come to a stop.....talk about double standards and privilege.
If you are so torn about in your thinking have some guts, take a stance which you know in your gut is right thing and withdraw - do the right thing for a change and you will sleep well in night, can look in your children eyes later in your life and be proud of the decision you make now
tamanegi
Ridiculous paranoia. JOC, IOC officials, the PM and Tokyo Governor have pledged a safety Olympic bound by emotion. Take care and everyone will be fine.
Bjorn Tomention
Some starting to realize the stupidity in their selfish choice, good , more need to see the situation and withdraw, no athletes means no competition means no games , excellent idea.
Be proud and not come to the covid games !
snowymountainhell
“Could you hold that placard up,… and now, turn it towards the camera? (Away from the intended JOC) …. Yes, there. …That’s it. Good! We got it!”
Vreth
Not this year. Postpone it and it could be the best Olympics ever. As it stands this is gonna be the worst. Athletes travelling from all around the world to play handball to an empty stadium and then celebrating by drinking Asahi alone on their cardboard beds. How depressing.
anon99999
The Japanese athletes have little to worry about since they are free to do and go where they like, ( do they even get the daily tests?} but the foreign athletes who are going to be locked up in their Olympic village, except when they compete, unable to go anywhere and packed out of the country as soon as they finish competing who must be wondering what they are getting into. Plus for the inevitable cases that will test positive in the daily tests, it is off to hospital or some other quarantine facility for 14 days whatever, no competing and then packed off home.