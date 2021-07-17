Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Liz Cambage (L) said she couldn't face living in a biosecure bubble at the Tokyo Olympics Photo: AFP file
tokyo 2020 olympics

Australian basketball star Cambage pulls out of Olympics over mental health fears

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian Olympic basketball star Liz Cambage pulled out of the Tokyo Games Friday, citing a struggle with her mental health fueled by the thought of "terrifying" isolation in the Olympic bubble.

Cambage -- a stalwart of Australian women's Olympic basketball team, the Opals -- said she could not confidently compete on the world stage while suffering "panic attacks, not sleeping and not eating".

"I've been really worried about heading into a 'bubble' Olympics," the four-time WNBA All-Star said in a statement. "No family. No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It's honestly terrifying for me.

"It breaks my heart to announce I'm withdrawing from the Olympics, but I think it's best for the Opals and myself."

Australia's Olympic chef de mission Ian Chesterman said he understood the decision and wished her a full recovery.

"Liz has made a great contribution to the Australian Olympic team over two Olympic Games campaigns," Chesterman said. "We respect her decision and wish her the best in returning to full health."

The 29-year-old won bronze with the Opals at the 2012 London Olympics.

She is the second Australian basketballer to withdraw from the Games citing mental health concerns after former Dallas Mavericks swingman Ryan Broekhoff pulled out in June.

Earlier this year, Cambage briefly threatened to boycott the competition over a lack of racial diversity in promotional photos published by the Australian Olympic Committee.

The committee said future photo shoots would reflect its diversity of athletes.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog