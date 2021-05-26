Australia’s Olympic softball team to arrive in Japan June 1; players to get daily PCR tests

The Australian Olympic softball team will arrive in Japan on June 1, the first group of athletes to arrive for the Games, more than seven weeks before the July 23 start.

The squad of 30 women, coaches and support staff have been fully vaccinated and they will immediately go to their training camp in their host city of Ota in Gunma Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. The players will be taken by bus directly from their hotel to the training ground which will be off limits to the public.

Welcoming and cultural events will be held online only.

Softball is making its return to the Olympics after a 13-year absence. Australia will face Japan on July 21 in the opening round at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.

