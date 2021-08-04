Australian Olympic athletes under fire for rowdy, drunken flight home

Members of the Australian Olympic men's soccer and rugby seven's teams are facing investigations into unruly behavior on their flight home from Tokyo, following a written complaint by Japan Airlines Co to the Australian Olympic Committee.
The two teams were allegedly involved in hours of rowdy and drunken antics on the 10-hour return flight from Tokyo to Sydney that touched down on Friday morning, Sydney-based The Daily Telegraph said on Wednesday.
According to the report, other passengers on the flight said some of the players refused to follow instructions by airline staff to sit down and allegedly raided alcohol stored in the galley of the plane, despite pleas by the airline staff not to do so. In addition, one passenger reported that several athletes began vomiting, and one of the plane's nearby toilets was "wasted."
"Obviously, they weren't wearing their masks as they were drinking all the time," one passenger told the tabloid.
Japan Airlines confirmed that a written complaint has been sent to the Australian Olympic Committee, telling Kyodo News on Wednesday, "Since they are traveling as athletes representing their country, we hope they take heed of that fact and behave as such."
The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that it was made aware of unacceptable behavior by Olympic team members on the flight and took immediate action by convening a meeting of the chief executives of the sports.
"It's extremely disappointing, but both rugby and football have told me that such behavior is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologized to the Australian Olympic Team," said committee CEO Matt Carroll.
The two football codes told the Olympic committee that they are taking full responsibility for their players and have indicated that they will be investigating the reports of unacceptable behavior on the flight, the statement said.
In another incident, Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman confirmed the men's rugby sevens team and rowing teams left a hole in the wall in the athletes accommodation at the Olympic Village but indicated no action would be taken.
"There was a hole in the wall, but that's pretty easy to do," Chesterman said. "I understand there's some big people and some very flimsy walls, temporary walls as well. I don't think you had to do much to put a hole in the wall."© KYODO
26 Comments
Login to comment
Commodore Perry
In another incident, Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman confirmed the men's rugby sevens team and rowing teams left a hole in the wall in the athletes accommodation at the Olympic Village but indicated no action would be taken.
Well, cannot blame them too much.
Grumpy Gaijin
So called first world civilized people.
kyronstavic
Drunken Aussies on a plane? Well knock me down with a feather.
kurisupisu
What else are we meant to do on a plane for Gawd’s sake!
Gaijinjland
Drunken Australians... Isn't that an oxymoron? Lol
Kentarogaijin
Why there are many pathetic clowns who do not know how to follow the rules and behave decently on a plane??..
Simian Lane
typical aussies, no? at least that’s how the stereotype went
Lamilly
I've been on a plane where a few drunks got out of control. Scary stuff. Crew and passengers unable to do anything for fear of violence. This kind of behavior from anyone should be a prison sentence
Concerned Citizen
Sad, considering thier fellow citizens are not allowed to fly internationally.
vendingmachinemusic
Can't Japan extradite them to Japan and charge them? Acting up a plane is no joke. Poor JAL staff.
Burning Bush
Losers, on the field, in the plane and in life.
joffy
Well to be fair, they are going home to a Draconian state. One last hurrah?
BurakuminDes
Dont talk about your family like that, Burning Bush. They must have some redeeming features?
didou
They were under stress to go back to a lockdown life in Australia
Zoroto
At least they are gone. I really don't care what they do on the plane on their way out of here.
ebisen
...How drunk were they? Are we talking a bit of alcohol in blood, or a bit of blood in alcohol levels here?
And yeah holes in the walls in Japan? that won't suprise anyone - those 10mm plasterboards are flimsyer than paper, to be honest...
Zoroto
I believe that. Sounds like a typical Japanese mansion.
Monty
I have only one word for that:
Asholes!
ShinkansenCaboose
Lawlessness on planes is a serious issue. That is why chutes are needed and escape hatches. Bigger size of course for the Aussie are big boys.
Arrest them and extradite in my opinion.
Why can’t all drunks be passive drunks?
EBP
There goes the shikikin.
Chico3
Ye har, dudes!
Sven Asai
They just are what they are and do the things they are capable of, playing soccer or rugby. So why did anyone else , especially the sports officials or the airline expect them to behave like well-mannered Nobel prize university researchers? There’s the responsibility, to expect from them more than they ever can be or do.
Chico3
So much for the Japanese style glamour of being a CA. Now, the reality.
OssanAmerica
Jesus...Aussies, Soccer, Rugby, post games...don't need to be Sherlock Holmes to predict this. They should have been loaded onto a Quantas flight.
theFu
Send them bills for any damages both in Japan and on the flight.
In Australia, put them in jail with charges pending for 48 hours to be certain the severity of their actions are known.
tooheysnew
No Aussie refuses free grog
no, that would be sober Australians
yeh, not like those winning Yanks
half-hearted jumper
Making light of a nation approaching the pandemic in a responsible way, AND the behavior these idiots showed on a plane?
Major oof.