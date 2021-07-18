Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Brazilian weightlifter Reis out of Tokyo Olympics for doping

0 Comments
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil's Olympic Committee says that heavyweight weightlifter Fernando Reis has been suspended for doping and will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics. He was one of the favorites for a medal in the 105-kilogram category.

The committee said in a statement that 31-year-old Reis did not travel as expected last week after testing positive for a growth hormone.

“The athlete is excluded of the delegation that will compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” the Brazilian committee said. “We reinforce our commitment with clean sports as we keep several educational initiatives to fight against doping.”

Brazil's weightlifting confederation said in a separate statement that Reis was scheduled to travel next week, shortly before the July 23 opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Reis' positive result came from an out-of-competition test on June 11, the confederation added. The Brazilian competed in the two previous Olympics and finished 11th in London 2012 and fifth in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Reis became the first Brazilian to win a medal at a major weightlifting championship, but his bronze only came in 2020, two years after the world championships. Uzbek Rustam Djangabaev was disqualified after being accused of sample-swapping. He was later banned for four years.

Reis won gold in the last three Pan-American Games.

Attorney Marcelo Franklin said “Reis is one of the most tested athletes in the world” and did not use any forbidden substance.

“We will not speak about this case until the end of the trial so his image is preserved. We will take urgent measures,” Franklin told website Globo Esporte after his client's ban was announced.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog