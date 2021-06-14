British medical journal calls for global conversation on Tokyo Olympics

A British medical journal has called for a "global conversation" about what to do with the Tokyo Olympics set to open next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, while criticizing global health organizations for being largely silent on the topic.
In an editorial dated Saturday, The Lancet said the silence by the World Health Organization and other major health bodies such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a "deflection of responsibility" as the Olympics and the Paralympics could lead to spreading the virus in Japan and other countries.
The editorial stated that not making vaccinations mandatory and mixing about 15,000 athletes, as well as officials, support staff and journalists from around the world could seed new outbreaks when the participants return home.
"The games might also adversely affect the COVID-19 situation within Japan," the journal warned.
With about 40 days until the opening of the Olympics, Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to bring down the number of infections. Health care experts in Japan have expressed concerns about going ahead with the games, while opinion polls show that public opposition to the games is high.
The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government have repeatedly said the Tokyo Games can be held this summer by implementing sufficient measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Lancet said discussions at a global scale must happen now, as the Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23.
"All nations have an interest in the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of the games, yet discussions have largely rested with the IOC and the Japanese government," the editorial said. "The risks of the games, and how they are being managed, need wide scrutiny and approval."
The Games organizers will publish this week the third version of a playbook that outlines coronavirus mitigation steps and provides other related information.© KYODO
Elvis is here
Chewing the same old fat with this leading story. The IOC have made the course of action perfectly clear. Scary days ahead!!!
klausdorth
There will never be "sufficient measures to prevent the spread of the virus."!
It can't be 100% safe despite what IOC and the Japanese Government want us make believe!
Objective
Best not to take advice from Britain where they locked down their residents for months on end in 2020 while Covid continued to spread out of control. Fortunately we never had lockdowns or such high casualties. We were cautious and managed to balance the pandemic with our every day lives.
Japan is a different situation and things are getting better, daily, thanks to a huge increase in vaccines being administered. Plus there is already overkill on screening Olympians coming here. Ask the Australian softball team.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Since when has japan ever listened to the opinions of anyone who isn’t a Japanese politician
Tobia
" silence by the WHO" - any surprise? Most of its inept staff starting with Tedros should be sacked. On the other hand, the unelected members of the IOC are concerned about the millions and the sponsors - NOT about human lives.
dan
@Objective Blissful ignorance?
letsberealistic
Yes, and let's be clear, it is not the already vaccinated, daily tested and GPS tracked incoming foreign press, athletes and their entourage who are the danger; far from it. It's the movement of unvaccinated, untested and untracked Japanese Olympic workers and fans that will be the greatest threat.
Pim
The Lancet must be another bunch of fear mongers / doomsday supporters / conspiracy theorists. (Tick the right box).
Being sarcastic, of course but I prefer to better make it clear because some people here might actually agree with the above and tick all three boxes.
So yes, good move by The Lancet. However, a bit late... I believe it'd have been better to put this one out before the G7 summit.
clown world
@Objective - Are you hanging out with Hunter Biden?