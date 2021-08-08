Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bulgaria's rhythmic gymnastics' team, Simona Dyankova, Stefani Kiryakova, Madlen Radukanova, Laura Traets and Erika Zafirova, pose after winning the gold medal for group all-around rhythmic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
tokyo 2020 olympics

Bulgaria beats Russia in rhythmic gymnastics

TOKYO

The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut collapsed in Tokyo, with the country’s team losing the gold medal to Bulgaria a day after losing the individual competition to Israel.

Russia claimed silver medals in both.

Russia has been dominant in the sports for decades. It has won gold medals in both the group and individual competitions in every Olympics since 2000, but the winning streak ended this year.

Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in the individual competition Saturday, edging out a pair of Russian identical twins who were the favorites heading into Tokyo.

On Sunday, Bulgaria’s five-woman team won gold by beating the Russians in the group final, a two-part competition beginning with routines where performers dance with balls, followed by a set of hoops and clubs. Italy placed third.

Congratulations !! Team Bulgaria on your GOLD medal performance !!

(Such genuine smiles!)

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Russia being denied a gold medal is all good.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

