'Can't help but cheer': Some in Japan warm to Olympics

After months of opposition, some in Japan are warming to the pandemic-hit Olympics, with fans defying authorities to cheer athletes on public roads and rushing to snap up Games merchandise.
It hasn't hurt that Japan's athletes have enjoyed a gold rush in the first four days of the Games, triumphing in sports ranging from judo to skateboarding.
Fans are barred from almost all events over virus fears, and have been asked to stay away from competitions on public roads.
But they've been showing up anyway, determined for a glimpse of Olympic action.
"If you see these athletes running in front of you, you can't help but cheer for them," said 42-year-old Hirochika Takeda, who popped out of his apartment to see the women's triathlon passing by in the rain.
"I had questions about holding the Olympics right up until the opening ceremony," the IT professional said. "But once the sport began, I started to feel that maybe this is a good thing."
The Games opened on Friday, with tens of thousands of athletes, officials and media arriving in Japan from around the world.
Because of the virus, the Olympics are taking place under a state of emergency in Tokyo that means fans are barred from venues and there is high anxiety about rising infections.
But when the opening ceremony rolled around on Friday, thousands of people crowded around the Olympic Stadium to soak in the atmosphere and see the fireworks from outside, far outnumbering a group of anti-Games protesters.
And those at home were equally intrigued, with viewing figures showing over 50 percent of households in Tokyo watched the ceremony live on TV.
There has also been a surge in demand for Tokyo 2020 trinkets, according to shop owners and organizers.
"Stores have become explosively busy," said Hikari Iinuma, of Tokyo 2020's licensing department.
Stores set up specifically to sell Tokyo Olympic items that had shut down for lack of customers are now reopening, she said.
"The trend is very clear in Tokyo," added Iinuma, who declined to give figures on sales, but said popular items included T-shirts, mugs and towels.
It might be no coincidence that the change of heart has coincided with a winning streak for home athletes.
Japan's nine gold medalists up to Tuesday afternoon include 13-year-old skateboarder Momiji Nishiya, brother-and-sister judokas Hifumi and Uta Abe and table tennis pair Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito.
Yuji Ishizaka, a sports sociologist at Nara Women's University, said the post-victory comments from Japanese athletes might be helping to soften opposition to the Games.
"Rather than bursts of raw emotions, they are... voicing their appreciation for this opportunity," he told AFP.
"What we are seeing is restrained enthusiasm," Ishizaka said.
The change of heart is not universal, and many people are still worried about virus risks.
A poll in the Nikkei newspaper published Monday found 31 percent still believed the Games should have been postponed or cancelled, though nearly 70 percent backed holding it in some form.
"I feel people are forgetting the coronavirus," said Chintan Makwana, an Indian resident of Tokyo who said he was unnerved by the crowds in his neighborhood watching events.
"For those of us who live here, it is scary," the software engineer said.
On Tuesday, Tokyo reported a record 2,848 new daily virus cases. The figure may include cases that were not reported over the long weekend, but infections were already rising.
In Tokyo's Odaiba area, hundreds of people defied authorities and the rain to cheer competitors in the women's triathlon on Tuesday.
Nearly all wore masks and restricted themselves to clapping, and those who did shout stood a distance from others.
"Ganbatte, ganbatte (go, go)," cheered Atsuko Kawata, a retiree from a nearby neighbourhood as the athletes ran past.
"I don't know anything about this sport, but I'm happy to see them. I'm going to brag about this to my kids," she added cheerfully. "All kinds of things were said about the Olympics, but I wanted to support these athletes."© 2021 AFP
Commodore Perry
Not surprising and as I had been saying for months, the Japanese actually do want the Olympics to be held here.
All that 80% against or whatever was just the part of Japanese culture that only a resident here would understand.
snowymountainhell
'Can't help but cheer': - …from outside the events!
‘
snowymountainhell
'Can't help but cheer': - …from outside the events!
snowymountainhell
*Some in Japan warm (?) to Olympics,’ - … and many* are getting heatstroke.
snowymountainhell
"The trend is very clear in Tokyo," and
“I feel people are forgetting the coronavirus,"
klausdorth
Olympics first, who cares about everything else?
Must be another government PR stunt they wanna sell here.
Bread and games, so the plebs forget what really matters!
John-San
I have to admit I was cheering for the Japanese surfers yesterday. Go Japan Go.
Some dude
The good people of Japan, doing their duty to stand by their government no matter what.
”Yes, they’re responsible for a significant uptick in cases, and yes, they’re holding the Olympics against all scientific and medical advice… but I know that they really care for us because it said so on National State Television (we abbreviate it as NHK here!)”
Peeping_Tom
Why hasn't the medals table been updated?!
Japan is back in pole position with 10 Golds.
That's not how it will end but is what it is now.
virusrex
This is of course understandable, people more easily believe what makes them feel better, and instinctually resist things that makes them stressed, forgetting the pandemic and embracing a celebration is as natural as refraining from reading an article about the health problems associated with alcohol and instead reading how a drink or two every day could be good for you.
This is of course part of the reasons why the games are such a big risk, making people stop thinking about preventive measures and congregating to celebrate sports victories can have a deeply negative impact on the spreading of the pandemic.
Hiro
I am not surprise. Japan made impressive feats breaking history by winning at table tennis, skateboard and judo. And now today we defeated US with softball too. You cannot help but cheer them on.
Shame about Naomi. It's weird the website isn't putting her news on the headline. She didn't even made it to the quarter finals.
I am cheering for Nishikori today.
gogogo
Pity some people will have to die over it all... Time and place, this isn't the time.
MarkX
I was discussing with a student last night about this phenomenon, and she said she is cheering for the athletes that are giving their all, but still she is angry at the IOC, and the LDP for being so selfish and bullying.
I wonder if a lot of people feel the same. But when the games end and that warm feeling dissipates, the anger will return as the Covid cases rise.
Monty
I already said that a few days ago, everyone I know in Japan, my friends, my commuter friends, my coworkers...and also my wife... everyone is watching the Games.
My wife cheers up Japan in each game they are involved.
In my Mom and Pops Izakaya, everyday Olympics is on the TV...and Japan is cheered up by the guests.
OssanAmerica
Many people were and still are against carrying out the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic. Myself included.
But I have to admit it's refreshing to watch something on TV that isn't Covid related and bad news all the time.
snowymountainhell
Despite the positive “spin” here,
most of Japan’s ‘conflicted’ populace remain . . . ‘conflicted’.
14 days more, …
… and this tatame will give way to the honne.
Alfie Noakes
Comedy gold. Even the writer seems embarrassed at having to pen such a ludicrous puff piece.
Yeah, no data, no problem. The motto of the Japanese govt for the past 18 months.
Asiaman7
Naomi Osaka’s recent activity: Losing in third round at the Tokyo Olympics, lighting the Olympic cauldron, doing interviews for Vogue Japan and Time magazine, launching a reality show and a Barbie, appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, withdrawing from Wimbledon, losing in the second round of the French Open, losing in the second round of the Madrid Open, and losing in the first round of the Italian Open.
Not a lot of recent success on the court.
Mark
Yes, go out and cheer these athletes, they need your cheers so they can go on, enough of this lock down and stay away BS, go and enjoy the games safely.
socrateos
Political activists - noisy minority - protest the Games. Normal people - quiet majority - enjoy the event.