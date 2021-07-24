Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Cycling
Richard Carapaz of Ecuador reacts after winning the men's cycling road race in Oyama on Saturday. Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
tokyo 2020 olympics

Carapaz wins men's road race for Ecuador's 1st cycling medal

5 Comments
By DAVE SKRETTA
OYAMA

Richard Carapaz rode away from the biggest names in cycling to win the Olympic road race Saturday, giving Ecuador its first medal in the sport in one of its marquee events on the first full day of the Tokyo Games.

Embracing his nickname of “The Locomotive,” Carapaz pulled away from American breakaway buddy Brandon McNulty as they approached the finish at Fuji International Speedway. He slapped his handlebars in celebration as he crossed the line, where Carapaz was greeted by one of the few crowds allowed at the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chasing group rounded the corner in sight of him at the finish line, then played a game of cat-and-mouse for the other two medals. Belgian star Wout van Aert wound up edging Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia in a photo finish.

Stunning race in a team of two, against very strong teams of five. Rode everyone down and then pulled away in the last 10 kms or so.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hmmm........that appears to be spectators in the stands.

Did Suga and Bach lie again?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Congratulations to Richard Carapaz, Wout van Aert, and Tadej Pogacar.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Glad there are spectators. What's an Olympics without fans. Time to quit living in fear.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What a race!

And so many "protestors" lining the streets. Assuming those people cheering, waving flags, playing Taiko drums and having a really good time were protestors right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

