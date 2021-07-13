Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese athletes complain about lax virus measures at Tokyo Olympics hotel

BEIJING

China's first athletes to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics have complained that poor prevention measures at their hotel will increase the risk of catching COVID-19.

The pandemic has cast a shadow over the Games with organizers banning all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, in a huge blow for the event.

A few outlying areas are allowed to have a limited number of domestic fans -- with overseas spectators banned months ago -- and organizers have promised that the event will be safe.

However, after they arrived in Enoshima, a small island where the sailing events will take place, China's sailing team complained of insufficient precautions at their hotel.

"The Chinese team lives on one floor, but mixing with tourists in the hotel is certainly a hidden danger," Zhang Xiaodong, head of the Chinese Sailing Association, told state-run Xinhua news agency on Sunday. "We are consulting with the Organizing Committee on this issue."

The Olympic Village in Tokyo is sealed off, with only authorized staff allowed to enter.

But the sailing and windsurfing competitions will be held far from the Village, with those competitors staying at a designated Olympic hotel near the venue.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released a playbook offering safety guidelines for athletes but absolves itself of any responsibility if they catch the virus.

Coronavirus concerns had led to calls in Japan for the Olympics to be postponed or even cancelled.

Organizers have said athletes will be tested every day once they arrive in Tokyo.

And though it is not compulsory to be vaccinated, the IOC has said up to 80 percent of athletes would have received their doses before the Games begin on July 23.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

The Olympic Village in Tokyo is sealed off, with only authorized staff allowed to enter.

But the sailing and windsurfing competitions will be held far from the Village, with those competitors staying at a designated Olympic hotel near the venue.

For months we have heard about this safe and secure Olympic village, these outside venues were totally ignored. The media gushes when these teams arrive and are carted off to cities hours away from the Village. The Hungary basketball team ( along with the Japanese team) is all the way down here in Okinawa and playing in full stadiums.

still, for the first 14 days they'll be in their rooms with no activity, no stepping out, and therefore no chance of contact with other people, so they should rest easy..... right?

In another article it is written Japan is doing verything to have high measurements during Olympic games. But I partly agree with that Japan is not doing much. Official lock down has never exist and already 4th state of emergency. Even TV news is broadcasting that people go drinking outside without wearing mask and talk loutly.

Signs mention not more than an X amount of people inside are ignored, trains are full.

I guess they're so used to the constant monitoring and limited freedom of speech and freedom that they don't know how to handle all the sudden freedoms they enjoy. How ironic

Its political.

China can’t look at something Japan does without calling us out or trying to make it look bad.

