Tokyo Olympics Diving
Shi Tingmao and Wang Han compete during the Women's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
tokyo 2020 olympics

Chinese duo easily win 1st diving gold of Tokyo Olympics

By BETH HARRIS
TOKYO

China got off to a winning start in diving at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming gold in women’s 3-meter synchronized springboard to start what the Chinese hope is a sweep of the eight events.

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han totaled 326.40 points on Sunday, easily winning by 25.62 points.

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Canada took silver with 300.78. Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel of Germany earned bronze with 284.97.

The U.S. duo of Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer finished last among eight teams.

The Chinese have won 37 of 48 gold medals at the last seven Olympics. The country's women have not lost an Olympic diving event since 2004. This is their fifth straight victory in synchronized springboard, their only loss coming when the event debuted at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Shi won her second straight gold in synchro. She teamed with Wu Minxia to capture gold in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

