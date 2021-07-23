Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hundreds of people gathered at the Olympic Stadium before the opening ceremony in Tokyo Photo: AFP
tokyo 2020 olympics

Crowds gather outside Tokyo stadium for Olympics opening ceremony

24 Comments
TOKYO

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday, hoping for a glimpse of an opening ceremony that will take place behind closed doors because of strict anti-coronavirus rules.

Only a few hundred dignitaries and officials will be allowed into the 68,000-capacity venue to watch the opening extravaganza of the Games that were postponed last year because of the pandemic, but crowds of residents from Tokyo and beyond flocked to the venue looking to soak up the atmosphere.

"We're here for the atmosphere, the light-up and the fireworks," Mako Fukuhara told AFP outside the stadium. "We're hoping to see the opening ceremony, or at least just get a feel for it.

"Until now it didn't feel like the Olympics, but now we are by the stadium, it feels like the Olympics!"

Nearby, crowds milled around the Olympic museum next to the renovated stadium, and lined up for the chance to take a photo in front of an installation of the multi-colored Games rings.

For months, polls showed people in Japan were opposed to holding the Games this summer, particularly as virus cases rise in Tokyo and beyond.

But opposition appeared to soften as athletes began arriving in the country, and thousands of people turned out across Tokyo earlier in the day for an Olympic aerial display by the Japanese air force.

Outside the Sendagaya train station near the stadium, around a dozen protesters held a small demonstration opposing the Olympics.

But others used loudspeakers to offer their support for the postponed Games.

"I welcome the opening of the Olympics, it's a proud moment for me as a Japanese person," one woman said.

Aiko Hirota arrived six hours before the ceremony to get a taste of the event.

"Despite the fact that it's going to be held without spectators, I'm impressed by the atmosphere of the people here," she said. "I hope that even if the Games is held without spectators, the athletes can see that this many people support them."

Some came from even further afield to be part of the experience, including Chinese citizen Cho Kouko, who travelled from Osaka in western Japan.

"I'm here to support the athletes from China... I want to greet them when they drive past."

Han Yi-ting, a Tokyo resident from Taiwan, said she was hoping for a good view of the fireworks expected to light up the sky during the three-and-a-half hour long ceremony.

"I've waited for this for a year, I'm looking forward to it," she said. "I thought it was a shame that it had to be postponed last year, but now it's happening again, and the atmosphere is great."

Waiting for what?

Scalpers?

Did they put up big tv screens outside for people to watch?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity

nothing more to say.

11 ( +14 / -3 )

Where is social distancing? Who held this event ?

7 ( +10 / -3 )

You have to be joking.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Hundreds of not so smart people.

12 ( +14 / -2 )

Positive attitude.

It is true that the event is a greater risk for Japan due to the arrival of people from all over the world (Olympians and delegates), but things are happening and if you are not afraid you go and see at least a part of the opening ceremony.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

The Olympic games, we are told, is a lofty event deserving of the world's attention, like the World Cup, the British Royal Family, the Pope and the Dalai Lama. The media cheerfully obliges, and disregards anyone with contrary opinions, who might dare to speak up and show indifference. The rest of humanity is lofted along in its slipstream. Sheeple, it is time for you to start waving flags and show your excitement. Go for it!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Well... with infections being at their highest in six months, I hope they are at least taking care... errr... I guess they aren't if there.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Well done. True hospitality spirit.

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

It's yet to kick off but already it's the worst Olympics ever.

I remember during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, a pro-Japan, anti-Korea poster here argued that Pyeongchang Games would only be remembered for the Rotavirus cases.

I wonder what he thinks the Tokyo Games will be remembered for.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

still cant go to a bar or drink in a park or public area in peace.

But thousands can gather in a park to see an airshow or hanging around now right outside the Olympic stadium that no one is allowed to enter. does any of this make any sense?

and thousands of people turned out across Tokyo earlier in the day for an Olympic aerial display by the Japanese air force.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Let’s all run the chance of getting sick by getting together in a big crowd to see… nothing.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

"Until now it didn't feel like the Olympics, but now we are by the stadium, it feels like the Olympics!"

it would be better to watch on TV back in your 1dk…

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

NHK is reporting “Live” that hundreds of police are staged in the area to ‘protect the people’. - From what?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

What's with all this NEGATIVITY people, could it be STRESS or else!???

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Apparently for some, standing outside a fenced-in pool is just as refreshing as swimming in it:

Until now it didn't feel like the Olympics, but now we are by the stadium, it feels like the Olympics!"
0 ( +1 / -1 )

1000 dignitaries watching on the inside of a stadium built for 68,000. How many are standing outside now?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Snowy...you are refreshingly funny.

”But opposition appeared to soften as athletes began arriving in the country, and thousands of people turned out across Tokyo earlier in the day for an Olympic aerial display by the Japanese air force.”

Are you joking? Who is this ignorant writer?

Did a beach jog today and decided to walk a bunch and ask 100 people a simple question or two.

Will you watch the Olympic opening? and should it be cancelled due to the pandemic?

2 little kids said what is it? Three 6th grade boys with skateboards wanted to see that aspect. All of the adults said cancel and not watching.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

While I will continue to criticize some points of the Games. And while I think that these Games are not fully safe... given that it is taking place no matter what, I think that the only thing left for me to say at least today is safe Games for every athlete, and I hope that no one, no athlete, no organiser, no assistant or worker contracts COVID-19. I hope they all stay safe.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Watching from TV would be better.

You can see the ceremony without being worried that you may have a glimp.

I don't see the point.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Lots of demonstrators outside the stadium.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be7DkelaUqA

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And they are allowed to do that? What about the government's 3Cs? What about social distancing? About refraining from leaving home / prefecture? What about please watch on TV? What about the police force around the Olympic sites; just decoration to give some (fake) sense of importance to a non-event?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They obviously didn’t notice the lack of rainbow seals in the area, denoting it as a safe place to gather. Not enough traffic cones, or orange sticks to disperse these people, or common sense.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan offers hope to the hopeless. Athletes from across the Planet trust the Japanese. They have all arrived in Tokyo to cover themselves with honor and glory.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

