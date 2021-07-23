Crowds gather outside Tokyo stadium for Olympics opening ceremony

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday, hoping for a glimpse of an opening ceremony that will take place behind closed doors because of strict anti-coronavirus rules.
Only a few hundred dignitaries and officials will be allowed into the 68,000-capacity venue to watch the opening extravaganza of the Games that were postponed last year because of the pandemic, but crowds of residents from Tokyo and beyond flocked to the venue looking to soak up the atmosphere.
"We're here for the atmosphere, the light-up and the fireworks," Mako Fukuhara told AFP outside the stadium. "We're hoping to see the opening ceremony, or at least just get a feel for it.
"Until now it didn't feel like the Olympics, but now we are by the stadium, it feels like the Olympics!"
Nearby, crowds milled around the Olympic museum next to the renovated stadium, and lined up for the chance to take a photo in front of an installation of the multi-colored Games rings.
For months, polls showed people in Japan were opposed to holding the Games this summer, particularly as virus cases rise in Tokyo and beyond.
But opposition appeared to soften as athletes began arriving in the country, and thousands of people turned out across Tokyo earlier in the day for an Olympic aerial display by the Japanese air force.
Outside the Sendagaya train station near the stadium, around a dozen protesters held a small demonstration opposing the Olympics.
But others used loudspeakers to offer their support for the postponed Games.
"I welcome the opening of the Olympics, it's a proud moment for me as a Japanese person," one woman said.
Aiko Hirota arrived six hours before the ceremony to get a taste of the event.
"Despite the fact that it's going to be held without spectators, I'm impressed by the atmosphere of the people here," she said. "I hope that even if the Games is held without spectators, the athletes can see that this many people support them."
Some came from even further afield to be part of the experience, including Chinese citizen Cho Kouko, who travelled from Osaka in western Japan.
"I'm here to support the athletes from China... I want to greet them when they drive past."
Han Yi-ting, a Tokyo resident from Taiwan, said she was hoping for a good view of the fireworks expected to light up the sky during the three-and-a-half hour long ceremony.
"I've waited for this for a year, I'm looking forward to it," she said. "I thought it was a shame that it had to be postponed last year, but now it's happening again, and the atmosphere is great."© 2021 AFP
24 Comments
shogun36
Waiting for what?
Scalpers?
Did they put up big tv screens outside for people to watch?
Superhero
Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity
nothing more to say.
sakurasuki
Where is social distancing? Who held this event ?
Cricky
You have to be joking.
Fighto!
Hundreds of not so smart people.
Mirchy
Positive attitude.
It is true that the event is a greater risk for Japan due to the arrival of people from all over the world (Olympians and delegates), but things are happening and if you are not afraid you go and see at least a part of the opening ceremony.
NCIS Reruns
The Olympic games, we are told, is a lofty event deserving of the world's attention, like the World Cup, the British Royal Family, the Pope and the Dalai Lama. The media cheerfully obliges, and disregards anyone with contrary opinions, who might dare to speak up and show indifference. The rest of humanity is lofted along in its slipstream. Sheeple, it is time for you to start waving flags and show your excitement. Go for it!
smithinjapan
Well... with infections being at their highest in six months, I hope they are at least taking care... errr... I guess they aren't if there.
Reckless
Well done. True hospitality spirit.
Heckleberry
It's yet to kick off but already it's the worst Olympics ever.
I remember during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, a pro-Japan, anti-Korea poster here argued that Pyeongchang Games would only be remembered for the Rotavirus cases.
I wonder what he thinks the Tokyo Games will be remembered for.
Blacklabel
still cant go to a bar or drink in a park or public area in peace.
But thousands can gather in a park to see an airshow or hanging around now right outside the Olympic stadium that no one is allowed to enter. does any of this make any sense?
snowymountainhell
Let’s all run the chance of getting sick by getting together in a big crowd to see… nothing.
kurisupisu
it would be better to watch on TV back in your 1dk…
snowymountainhell
NHK is reporting “Live” that hundreds of police are staged in the area to ‘protect the people’. - From what?
Mark
What's with all this NEGATIVITY people, could it be STRESS or else!???
snowymountainhell
Apparently for some, standing outside a fenced-in pool is just as refreshing as swimming in it:“Until now it didn't feel like the Olympics, but now we are by the stadium, it feels like the Olympics!"
snowymountainhell
1000 dignitaries watching on the inside of a stadium built for 68,000. How many are standing outside now?
ShinkansenCaboose
Snowy...you are refreshingly funny.
Are you joking? Who is this ignorant writer?
Did a beach jog today and decided to walk a bunch and ask 100 people a simple question or two.
Will you watch the Olympic opening? and should it be cancelled due to the pandemic?
2 little kids said what is it? Three 6th grade boys with skateboards wanted to see that aspect. All of the adults said cancel and not watching.
Hokkaidoboy
While I will continue to criticize some points of the Games. And while I think that these Games are not fully safe... given that it is taking place no matter what, I think that the only thing left for me to say at least today is safe Games for every athlete, and I hope that no one, no athlete, no organiser, no assistant or worker contracts COVID-19. I hope they all stay safe.
Albert
Watching from TV would be better.
You can see the ceremony without being worried that you may have a glimp.
I don't see the point.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Lots of demonstrators outside the stadium.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=be7DkelaUqA
blue
And they are allowed to do that? What about the government's 3Cs? What about social distancing? About refraining from leaving home / prefecture? What about please watch on TV? What about the police force around the Olympic sites; just decoration to give some (fake) sense of importance to a non-event?
Cricky
They obviously didn’t notice the lack of rainbow seals in the area, denoting it as a safe place to gather. Not enough traffic cones, or orange sticks to disperse these people, or common sense.
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
Japan offers hope to the hopeless. Athletes from across the Planet trust the Japanese. They have all arrived in Tokyo to cover themselves with honor and glory.