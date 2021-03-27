Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Tokyo Olympic torch is carried aboard a boat as part of its relay the city of Tochigi on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
tokyo 2020 olympics

Crowds line routes in Tochigi as Olympic torch arrives in Kanto region

6 Comments
TOCHIGI

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay made its first entry into the Kanto region on Sunday, attracting crowds as runners made their way through Tochigi Prefecture on foot and by boat.

Spectators lined routes in Ashikaga and Tochigi cities while officials repeatedly called out warnings to them to maintain social distancing as a precaution against the coronavirus. 

A van also went ahead of runners reminding people to clap but not cheer or yell out. Most spectators wore masks.

Good to see people out and about enjoying themselves

In the photo, none of the spectators are practicing social distancing.

I thought 80% didn't want the Olympics, must be the 20% out in force.

Seeing the Olympic torch is not worth exposing yourself to the coronavirus.

@Asiaman7 - Social distancing (1-2m) is not practiced in most situations in Japan. Sure there are signs but nobody is panicked about being in close proximity to one another. And outdoor events have never been proven to be spreading issues. All clusters are coming from indoors. People want to poopoo the Olympics but so many major sporting leagues have proven it is possible to continue business in a safe manner. The baseball stadiums here have tons of fans and there are no huge outbreaks.

