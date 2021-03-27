Crowds line routes in Tochigi as Olympic torch arrives in Kanto region

The Tokyo Olympic torch is carried aboard a boat as part of its relay the city of Tochigi on Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay made its first entry into the Kanto region on Sunday, attracting crowds as runners made their way through Tochigi Prefecture on foot and by boat.

Spectators lined routes in Ashikaga and Tochigi cities while officials repeatedly called out warnings to them to maintain social distancing as a precaution against the coronavirus.

A van also went ahead of runners reminding people to clap but not cheer or yell out. Most spectators wore masks.

