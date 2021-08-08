Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Riders crash during the track cycling women's omnium scratch race at the Tokyo Olympics in Izu on Sunday. Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
tokyo 2020 olympics

Cycling official injured after pileup

IZU

An on-track official has been removed from the track inside the Izu Velodrome on a stretcher after he was knocked over by a rider during a massive crash near the end of the scratch race in the women’s omnium on Sunday.

The official, who has not been identified, was standing on the track apron near the first turn when Elisa Balsamo of Italy hit Emily Kay of Ireland as they took the bell for the final lap. Both went down, and that set off a chain reaction that took down five more riders, including two-time defending champion Laura Kenny.

The rider from Egypt, Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed, rode right over Balsamo and into the track official.

It was big crash. Track Cycling is borderline gladiatorial. Hope all involved are ok.

Riders need more protection. Rip proof cycling suits need to be a thing, and the stupid UCI rule about short and sock length need to be changed to protect their lower legs better.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Ladies and gents, the Tokyo Olympics in one perfect metaphor.

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

High speed sports is everything that it is cracked up to be.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Tristis QuepeToday  11:45 am JST

Ladies and gents, the Tokyo Olympics in one perfect metaphor.

The Olympics have been wildly successful if you have paid attention to any of the sporting events. Many new world and Olympic records set. Some great stories. A bike crash is not even close to a metaphor but I do fully realize that you attempted humor and only were talking about things outside of the sports. "Stay on topic" as the mods would say.

-3 ( +6 / -9 )

I mean, who ever hasn't crashed their bike.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

This is the second time this olympics has had a similar incident. It also happened during a bmx race.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Tristis QuepeToday  11:45 am JST

Ladies and gents, the Tokyo Olympics in one perfect metaphor.

You missed the latest memo. Olympics being seen around the world as a success in the face of a global pandemic.

Nice one Japan, looking good!

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

You missed the latest memo. Olympics being seen around the world as a success in the face of a global pandemic.

Nice one Japan, looking good!

How can I but agree with all those citations you provided?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Seriously who even invented this stupid sport?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hoping for a quick recovery for the injured.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

At that pace, it’s unlikely it was ‘intentional’, as the article here tends/seeks to dramatize:

- “The rider from Egypt, rode right over Balsamo and into the track official.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The accompanying photo is more telling of the “true” events from the faces of shocked spectators AND the remaining upright riders bypassing the injured.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

CHINA was very menacing in this race but didn’t even place despite the collision.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

