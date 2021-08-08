Cycling official injured after pileup

An on-track official has been removed from the track inside the Izu Velodrome on a stretcher after he was knocked over by a rider during a massive crash near the end of the scratch race in the women’s omnium on Sunday.
The official, who has not been identified, was standing on the track apron near the first turn when Elisa Balsamo of Italy hit Emily Kay of Ireland as they took the bell for the final lap. Both went down, and that set off a chain reaction that took down five more riders, including two-time defending champion Laura Kenny.
The rider from Egypt, Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed, rode right over Balsamo and into the track official.© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Carcharodon
It was big crash. Track Cycling is borderline gladiatorial. Hope all involved are ok.
Riders need more protection. Rip proof cycling suits need to be a thing, and the stupid UCI rule about short and sock length need to be changed to protect their lower legs better.
Tristis Quepe
Ladies and gents, the Tokyo Olympics in one perfect metaphor.
zettaiEngineer
High speed sports is everything that it is cracked up to be.
joffy
Tristis QuepeToday 11:45 am JST
The Olympics have been wildly successful if you have paid attention to any of the sporting events. Many new world and Olympic records set. Some great stories. A bike crash is not even close to a metaphor but I do fully realize that you attempted humor and only were talking about things outside of the sports. "Stay on topic" as the mods would say.
moonwatcher
I mean, who ever hasn't crashed their bike.
Randy Johnson
This is the second time this olympics has had a similar incident. It also happened during a bmx race.
Tokyoite
You missed the latest memo. Olympics being seen around the world as a success in the face of a global pandemic.
Nice one Japan, looking good!
Tristis Quepe
You missed the latest memo. Olympics being seen around the world as a success in the face of a global pandemic.
Nice one Japan, looking good!
How can I but agree with all those citations you provided?
A.M.
Seriously who even invented this stupid sport?
snowymountainhell
Hoping for a quick recovery for the injured.
snowymountainhell
At that pace, it’s unlikely it was ‘intentional’, as the article here tends/seeks to dramatize:
snowymountainhell
The accompanying photo is more telling of the “true” events from the faces of shocked spectators AND the remaining upright riders bypassing the injured.
snowymountainhell
CHINA was very menacing in this race but didn’t even place despite the collision.