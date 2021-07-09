Disappointment, dissatisfaction at no-spectator Tokyo Olympics

Ticket holders for the Tokyo Olympics expressed disappointment Thursday, while corporate sponsors aired dissatisfaction, at organizers' decision to hold competitions in the capital and nearby prefectures without spectators due to a recent spike in coronavirus infections.
"I'm so disappointed," said 69-year-old Masamichi Tamai, who had tickets for five events, including track and field, and tennis. Tamai, who was a spectator at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, added he was looking forward to experiencing the unique atmosphere of the games again.
"They say we're at the beginning of the fifth wave, so who knows what will happen?" he said, "In hindsight, they did it all wrong. I think we could have postponed it for another year, but there was nobody who could plan it."
As the Japanese capital grapples with a resurgence of infections, the government decided Thursday to put Tokyo under a state of emergency from Monday to Aug. 22.
Organizers then decided to stage the Olympics, which begin on July 23, without local fans at venues in Tokyo after having already banned spectators from overseas.
Kyoko Ishikawa, who runs an IT company in Tokyo's Suginami Ward, expressed disappointment at the decision since she finally managed to obtain a ticket for the wrestling competition in the second lottery round.
"It's such a shame (my plans) were interrupted despite the venue being so close to home," said the 51-year-old, who has been an Olympics fan since the 1992 Barcelona Games.
"There must be something we can do together because it's the Olympics. I would like to think of a way to support (the athletes) online with people from all over the world," she added.
Meanwhile, Japanese corporate sponsors for the Tokyo Olympics lamented the latest development.
"We signed on as a sponsor based on the premise there would be spectators, so having no audience was unexpected," Akimasa Yoneda, CEO of travel services company KNT-CT Holdings Co, said just before organizers held a meeting to finalize the policy decision.
Yoneda said the decision would lead to losses for the company, as many firms had expected to be able to capitalize on the major international sporting event after its one-year postponement.
Another travel company official, who asked not to be named, said the firm had come under criticism for planning tour packages for the Tokyo Games.
"We have no choice but to obey the decision and help make the games safe and secure," the official said.
divinda
Maybe in your head-in-the-sand hindsight, but others have been saying this for months, if not a year.
flammenwerfer
Disappointment and dissatisfaction. A lot of that going around.
Yes, Thanks Suga.
sakurasuki
Ticket holders disappointed, corporate sponsors disappointed, so who really happy then?
Tokyo-Engr
Perhaps if the IOC was willing to compromise and delay the games this all would not have happened. This is 100% on the shoulders of the IOC.
Bach and the gang's arrogance and their unabashed narcissim dictating that "the games must be held even if there is a State of Emergency" has led to this situation. If they could wait perhaps even 4 months the situation would likely be much different.
The full blame for this is on the IOC (who does not seem to want to take the blame for anything - even requring athletes to sign a liability waiver which specifically identifies Covid-19).
As the article states: the Olympic organizers are making sure the games are safe - safe for the IOC from any liabilities.
Kentarogaijin
For the ticket holders..... Hot dog eating contest in Odaiba !!..
Same thing, lol !!..
snowymountainhell
Did we expect any less from the ill-prepared TOCJOCLDP for their current “Occupying” contingent? -
snowymountainhell
This ‘Triumvirate of Failures’ lied to their ‘hopeful’ & ‘positivu’ supporters while continuing to suck every last en from the overall populace while they Never had a plan.
snowymountainhell
And Media ‘played her part’. How many headlines, for weeks and months, read “considering,…”, etc?
Judge Smails
I do not understand in a stadium of 60,000 people why you cannot spread 5,000-10,000 people across the stadium and do it safely. It has worked well in the rest of the world for sports. Much more safe than packing everyone on the trains during commuting times or everyone rushing to eat together in packed restaurants during lunch or before 8pm. The concept of social distancing just does not seem to resonate here with this government.
smithinjapan
I feel sorry for the ticket holders — raw deal all around and they’re not going to get a full refund.
Tokyo-Engr
@smithinjapan
I share the same empathy. I would support an Olympics which are not held during a State of Emergency (it is not a real State of Emergency when they invite athletes and support staff from all over the world for completely unnecessary games). A delay would allow ticket holders to use their tickets. Those that cannot should get a full, 100% refund. The IOC needs to take their cut somehow so they will confiscate money from those who cannot attend.
NOMINATION
Even here they have been doing baseball games with this amount and I have yet to hear about any spread. I went to the first Hanshin Tigers game at the beginning of the year at the Kyocera Dome. They didn't let me in unless I went downstairs to get a note from staff after taking my temperature by walking through a machine. Ushers were watching fans like hawks pouncing on people taking off masks or even kids trying to sit next to their parents.