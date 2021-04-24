Australia pulls out of Olympic qualifying meet in Tokyo

Diving Australia said Friday it will not send the Australian diving team to a May 1-6 World Cup event in Tokyo, the final qualifier and test event for the Tokyo Olympics, due to COVID-19 concerns.

"DA considers athlete health and safety our paramount priority and over the last few weeks, it has become clear that it would not be safe to send our athletes and officials to the World Cup," its statement read.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency Friday covering Tokyo and the western Japan prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, which will be in place from Sunday through May 11 to curb a surge of coronavirus infections during Japan's upcoming Golden Week holidays.

DA implied that the inability to have its divers vaccinated ahead of the meet was a factor and said it will continue talks with swimming's world governing body FINA over the Olympic qualification process.

"We remain confident that the Olympics will be a safe event as both DA and the Australian Olympic Committee believe athletes will be vaccinated ahead of the games. Vaccination has not been possible ahead of the World Cup," the statement said.

"FINA has stated that a 'fair competition is of utmost importance' and that the World Cup should be a 'safe, secure and fair Olympic qualification event.'"

"It is our clear position, in light of the current circumstances, that a fair and safe Olympic qualification event is not possible at this time."

