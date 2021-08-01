Djokovic's temper flares up as he leaves Tokyo empty-handed

Novak Djokovic came to the Tokyo Olympics aiming for a Golden Slam. He'll leave without a medal and will need some time to recover from a draining performance in extreme conditions that didn't meet expectations.
The top-ranked Djokovic lost his cool and abused his racket several times during a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the bronze-medal match of the tennis tournament on Saturday.
It was Djokovic's third defeat in two days and it came less than 24 hours after he was beaten by Alexander Zverev of Germany in the singles semifinals. That ended his bid for a Golden Slam, which is winning all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same year.
"I just didn't deliver yesterday and today. The level of tennis dropped. Also due to exhaustion - mentally and physically," Djokovic said. "I gave it all, whatever I had left in the tank, which was not so much."
Djokovic's frustration was evident in his on-court behavior as the match wore on.
Having saved a match point in the second-set tiebreaker, Djokovic threw his racket into the empty stands - up and over five rows of seats - after he couldn't get to a stop-volley winner from Carreño Busta to conclude a long rally in the opening game of the third.
A couple of games later, when Carreño Busta had broken his serve to take control of the decisive set, Djokovic again lost his cool and slammed his racket into the net post during a change of ends. He then picked up the mangled racket and tossed it into the photographers' pit.
"It's part of, I guess, who I am," Djokovic said. "I don't like doing these things. I'm sorry for sending this kind of message but we're all human beings and sometimes it's difficult to control your emotions."
Djokovic received a verbal warning for the net-post incident, but Carreño Busta appeared to question the chair umpire as to why it wasn't a point penalty since it was the second instance of racket abuse. The umpire, however, hadn't warned Djokovic for the first incident.
Djokovic, who also lost with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semifinals on Friday, played a total of 16 sets over seven matches in four days.
He was due back on court later Saturday for one final match in Tokyo. He and Stojanovic were scheduled to face the Australian duo of Ash Barty and John Peers for the bronze medal in mixed doubles. But Djokovic withdrew from that match citing a left shoulder injury - handing the bronze medal to Australia.
"I'm sorry to Nina for not being able to play but my body just gave up," Djokovic said, adding that he has "several" injuries. "I played under medicines, unbelievable pain and exhaustion."
As it's been virtually all week at the Ariake Tennis Park, heat was a major factor, with the temperature soaring to 90 degrees F (32 degrees C) and stifling humidity making it feel like 100 degrees F (38 degrees C).
Both Djokovic and Carreño Busta put ice bags on their necks during changeovers. Djokovic also grabbed a rubber tube blowing cool air and stuck it up his shirt.
In the women's tournament, Belinda Bencic won gold in singles and could add another in doubles.
The 12th-ranked Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 for the first major title of her career.
Bencic and Swiss partner Viktorija Golubic will face the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final on Sunday.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won the bronze by rallying past Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. It's been a memorable month for Svitolina, who got married to French player Gael Monfils two weeks ago.
Also, Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani of Brazil beat Russian pair Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina for bronze in women's doubles.
Carreño Busta will have to wait until Sunday to be awarded his bronze medal, after Zverev takes on Russian player Karen Khachanov in the men's final. That, of course, was the match that Djokovic came expecting to play in.
Djokovic won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and U.S. Open titles to complete the Golden Slam collection.
Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam. But Djokovic can still go after the calendar-year Grand Slam by winning the U.S. Open - something no man has accomplished since Rod Laver in 1969.
The U.S. Open starts in a month.
Djokovic said he hoped that his efforts in Tokyo would not "create (a) problem" for him at the U.S. Open. He then added: "That's something that I'm not sure about right now."
Keeping his temper under control has been an issue before for Djokovic, who was disqualified from last year's U.S. Open after unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball during a fourth-round match against Carreño Busta.
Carreño Busta went on to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open to match his career-best result at a major.
Now the 11th-ranked Carreño Busta has won an Olympic medal for another breakthrough moment - a moment he cherished by falling down onto his back next to the Olympic rings printed on the court after Djokovic netted a forehand on the Spaniard's sixth match point.
Djokovic's only Olympic medal remains a bronze in singles from 2008 - his first Olympics.
"I don't regret coming to (the) Olympics at all," Djokovic said. "Everything happens for a reason and (I've) had some heart-breaking losses at the Olympic Games and some big tournaments in my career. And I know that those losses have usually made me stronger."
The 34-year-old Djokovic said he would try to "keep going" through the next Olympics in Paris in three years.
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
JeffLee
Summer is the season to leave Japan, not come to Japan, I would be pretty peeved at being obligated to come to Tokyo this time of year for sports, work or whatever.
Hiro
@JeffLee, Summer is the perfect time to visit certain prefectures. Maybe not tokyo but definitely okinawa, kogoshima or hokkaido. My favorite three vacation spot. There are many other prefectures to visit too if you prefer the country sides
kurisupisu
He wasted a good racket too..
zichi
Should be fined for bad behaviour.
snowymountainhell
Embarrassing Meltdown. Penalties, fines, sanctions, suspensions … for Japan?
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2013/09/18/national/tokyo-olympic-athletes-risk-blistering-temperatures/
lostrune2
That would had been the first time in Olympic tennis history that the #1 man and #1 woman facing off against each other, but alas
"Tennis fans erupt over Barty and Djokovic development at Olympics"
https://au.sports.yahoo.com/olympics-tennis-2021-frenzy-ash-barty-novak-djokovic-204930722.html
Randy Johnson
Seens like Djokovic overheated. Too bad. Happens to the best of us.
Scathing but truthful report about the Tokyo heat and humidity and how the joc got around it.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/olympics/japans-olympic-organizers-lied-about-its-weather-and-now-athletes-are-paying-the-price/ar-AAMygZD
O'Brien
I like Djokovic, but this is a clear sign that he wasted his time coming to Tokyo.
Firstly, very few serious tennis fans care about the Olympics.
Secondly, the conditions were incredibly tough, and there is no way a player of Djokovic's standard would not have known that.
Thirdly, if he goes ahead and wins the US open, he's all but cemented his reputation as the proverbial grass-eating bearded mammal. All he got from these games were exhaustion and a blow to his image due to a temper flareup.
kwatt
The high humidity (muggy air) may be a problem, but all tennis players play under same condition. All countries have different conditions.
GdTokyo
Poor sportsmanship.
Mark
Nothing Lasts Forever.
Seesaw7
Another mental health issue case?
O'Brien
Another mental health issue case?
Don't think so. By and large Djokovic is famed for his mental toughness at this stage of his career. There were doubts earlier on about his use of timeouts and so on, but by now I think it's fairly clear that he is mentally as tough as they come. This (doing the Olympics) was just a bad decision and he's paying the price for it.
Wolfpack
No, he showed to his match. Just has a bad attitude.
Tokyoite
No doubt it's been insanely hot on some days.
One of the things that disappointed me with the Olympic scheduling is that they did not hold more late night events at cooler temperatures.
The marathon in Tokyo held at 04:00 am with the route lit up could have been an amazing with the athletes reaching the stadium just as the sun rises for example.
Flood lit tennis could also have been incredible.
On top of this, could have enabled a larger global audience (this is a global event after all).
Fighto!
Bad sport, bad loser, no class.
This is why Djokevic will never be loved, even if he ends up with 40 Majors.
Seesaw7
O'Brien, Wolfpack
Thank you guys!. Have a nice weekend!
Alfie Noakes
In hindsight he should have claimed a niggle and stayed at home with his family like Federer, Nadal and others who opted out. It's baffling why tennis is in the Olympics in the first place.
Hiro
Some fans blame it on the heat, but i say that's is just a excuse. Athletes are trained to compete in harsh weather everywhere around the world and everyone was having the same problem when they play against each other. Is not the first time he play in such a heat and it won't be the last time. He had years to prepare when the olympic was announce. He was so eager to get his golden slam that he let pressure get to him. He was playing great all week.
And his biggest problem is his attitude. After he lost his chance for gold, he simply gave up. Doing worse with his next match for a bronze medal. And now not even trying for Nina as a team player for the next match but pull out. No sportsmanship at all.
tooheysnew
No-one was obligated - he had a choice & made it, so suck it up
ThonTaddeo
Nina Stojanovic was deprived of the chance to get a medal thanks to this.
rocketpanda
Very unsportsmanlike. Novak wanted the golden slam to flex his ego even more. When things don’t go his way he throws temper tantrums.
He’s also extremely selfish for pulling out of the bronze mixed doubles denying his partner a medal opportunity. It’s all about him!
Novak could learn from what a famous tennis player once said, “ pressure is a privilege’ players need to ‘learn to deal with it”. Oh wait, he said that.
Tony W.
Personality issue more like, maybe even cultural.
Pukey2
Why on earth did he choose to play three events, especially since we all know how hot and humid Tokyo can get in the summer? When the host country brags that the summer weather is mild and perfect to bring out the best in your performance, do your homework first and don't believe them. They will lie, just like their leaders.
YeahRight
There is no one I wanted to see lose more than this guy. I am absolutely ecstatic that he lost. All the Olympics, but especially these, should be canceled forever and for always. Or at least made 100% paid for by the silly participants. Absolutely NO tax money.
Kentarogaijin
What a pathetic and childish attitude, that is the attitude of a supposed champion ??? ..
The heat of Japan does not matter because Carreño was also there and behaved like a professional, what happens is that there are arrogant and narcissistic athletes like Djockovic who believe they have the world at their feet and if something goes wrong they take out their true personality from sore loser..
He should get a well deserved penalty to learn the lesson and grow up..
Well done, he did not deserve any medal, congratulations to Carreño !!..
knightsofraiden
This was an amazing game! Busta just imposed his will and Joker broke down. I am so sad that Japanese sports fans are missing out on an exciting olympics.
Richard Gallagher
Djokovic. Best he adjust and abandon temper tantrums before returning to the circuit. This, many have declared to be, his year of dominance. What it actually is: The Last Dance. The youngsters are coming into their own and will begin to send him to the exits early on. His main competitors are elderly and their skills diminished aka Federer and Nadal, both will soon retire. And Djokovic is no longer in his prime, either. He happens to be in a spot where the best are of diminished skill & aged - the young are just beginning their ascension and nowhere near their peak(s). Purely by circumstance he has been able to dominate - which is not to deny his skill. Out of the once Big Four, he just happens to be the last one standing.
O'Brien
Djokovic. Best he adjust and abandon temper tantrums before returning to the circuit. This, many have declared to be, his year of dominance. What it actually is: The Last Dance. The youngsters are coming into their own and will begin to send him to the exits early on. His main competitors are elderly and their skills diminished aka Federer and Nadal, both will soon retire. And Djokovic is no longer in his prime, either. He happens to be in a spot where the best are of diminished skill & aged - the young are just beginning their ascension and nowhere near their peak(s). Purely by circumstance he has been able to dominate - which is not to deny his skill. Out of the once Big Four, he just happens to be the last one standing.
Djokovic seems to trigger you like nothing else. Every single time there's a thread about him, you chime in with this.
Face it. Despite bungling Tokyo - he should never have even come - he's still on track for at least one more slam, quite possibly more than that.
Then again I'm guessing he could surpass Federer in every single metric that counts (he's already better head-to-head) and you'd still find some way to deny that he is the superior player. I know Federer fans. Some of the most brainwashed, fanatical people in all of sports, let alone tennis.
What is so difficult about acknowledging that records are made to be broken? Sampras beat Emerson's all time slam record. Federer beat Sampras'. Now it looks like Djokovic is going to break it. Then some time down the line, someone will break it again.