First positive COVID tests reported for 2 athletes in Olympic Village

Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday.
Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday and both were listed as non-Japanese. No names or other details were provided.
Organizers on Sunday also said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic Village. This athlete was also identified as "non-Japanese."
Also on Sunday, the first International Olympic Committee member was reported as positive. He recorded a positive test on Saturday entering a Tokyo airport.
The International Olympic Committee confirmed the test and identified him as Ryu Seung-min of South Korea. He won an Olympic gold medal in table tennis in the 2004 Olympics.
He was reportedly being held in isolation. Reports said he was asymptomatic.
IOC President Thomas Bach said last week there was "zero" risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other resident of the village.
Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. This accounting does not include athletes or others who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the "jurisdiction" of the organizing committee.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff.
The Olympics will open on Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The emergency order lasts until Aug 22. The Olympics close on Aug. 8.
Fans - local and fans from abroad - have been banned for all Olympic events in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures. As few outlying venues may allow a smattering of local fans.
29 Comments
Takara
It's funny in the pic is Czechia flag and in fact one person-officer did tested positive. Coincidence?
tamanegi
Once again I will remind you these are not the first Covid19 cases at the Olympic Village. There were two cases (most probably Japanese workers) reported last week.
https://thebridge.in/tokyo-2020/12-staff-2-village-workers-test-positive-covid-22762
sf2k
Well, the hits start coming and they don't stop coming
COVID lockdown rules and I hit the ground running
Didn't make sense not to live long and saviour
Your brain gets smart but your head signed a waiver
Mirchy
It will be interesting to see how they keep the spread under control in these, judging by the photo, overcrowded settlements.
Takara
https://www.ceskenoviny.cz/zpravy/clen-ceske-vypravy-mel-v-tokiu-pozitivni-test-na-koronavirus/2065020
rowiko68
@Mirchy, I think the simple answer is, they can't, despite Bach's assurances that the Olympic Village is "absolutely safe". But let's see how this will all unfold in the coming days...
Fighto!
Geez, more infections in that "village" thing? No surprise at all. Imagine how bad it will be once it is full.
Like all trainwrecks, this is not going to end well.
CJS Yozora
Of all countries, it got to be SK somehow. There's going to be another SK-JP drama all over again.
I hope they can keep other athletes and staffs in Olympic Village safe. Japan and IOC, please prioritize people's health over some sporting event.
didou
The saliva test they do every day are not always accurate. I wonder if the results are confirmed by PCR before any public release.
Today, an IOC official from Korea tested positive after arriving here. This guy said he has been vaccinated and tested twice negative before departing from Korea
StuckintheMiddle!
Things are getting interesting!
What happens when they are scheduled to compete and get a positive result that day with no obvious symptoms? What if it is the final round for a gold medal? What if it is a Japanese athlete?
drlucifer
Hope it is not Diamond Princess 2 in the making because that will be the final straw to break the camel's back "IOC", tragedy should not be what leads to the demise of the IOC but the masses the world over showing them the middle finger and telling them to take their elite greedy games to mars or some other planet,
Bjorn Tomention
Anyhting that comes out of bachs mouth needs to be flushed and he should go with it.
Zoroto
So are these athletes out of the Olympics now? Wasn't that the promise?
Ken
Has anyone tried running wearing a mask on? I did today in Tokyo.The humidity is a problem.
Zoroto
Newsflash, Czech Republic and Slovakia hasn't been the same country for what, 25 years?
Reckless
It begs the question, did they bring the virus with them or did they catch it there. If the latter, as an athlete, they must be pretty angry.
drlucifer
I thought they said for purpose of privacy that won't release names then how come they have released this guy's name and other details ?
jiji Xx
why is the nationality/sport a secret? some practical reason?
tamanegi
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport/olympics/tokyo-olympics-first-covid19-case-confirmed-in-athletes-village/news-story/24b0e4104dd5b2a715b8ef8abcad139d
nintendogirl
According to Mr.Bach, ZERO cases...lol...
William77
This will bring nothing good.
A country which by history and culture is wary toward foreigners will only increase such perception.
Be prepared for the witch hunt of the non-Japanese.
And this will mainly affect the few expats left in this island.
What a poor decision of the Olympic Committee and the government of Japan to hold these Olympics.
And this is just the beginning....
vanityofvanities
Don't we know that PCR test is not 100% accurate. That may be the reason they are tested everyday.
Some dude
Has anyone tried running wearing a mask on? I did today in Tokyo.The humidity is a problem.
I’ve seen a lot of joggers wearing masks. I’m impressed by the self-discipline it takes (and the civic-mindedness) but it must be pretty uncomfortable.
drlucifer
The organizers themselves have not been following the playbook that they themselves made, they been lowering the conditions with every passing day, Since they don't say the discipline that the infected athletes are taking part in, they might secretly allow them to take part. It has not even started and it is beginning to shape up as the most controversial olympics in history.
TrafficCone
it is a field day for the "I told you so" crowd
Some dude
it is a field day for the "I told you so" crowd
The “I told you so” crowd doesn’t have to do very much right now, just sit back and watch things implode.
drlucifer
Poor you, feel sorry for you for not having a field day that you enjoy.
Fuzzy
Zero risk? Anyone making this claim with a straight face is obviously willing to say ANYTHING that suits them. Rotten to the core.
Pim
@TrafficCone
I don't think the "safe and secure" crowd is going to have many field days, going forward.
Tora
Not to worry, they have changed the rules that even if athletes are found to be positive, they are still allowed to compete.
Originally they were to be isolated and then sent home. Now they will isolated for a few days and then allowed to carry on competing, if they meet the game schedule.