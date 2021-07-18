Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Olympics
A Japan Coast Guard vessel is moored near the Tokyo Olympic Village on Sunday. Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
tokyo 2020 olympics

First positive COVID tests reported for 2 athletes in Olympic Village

29 Comments
By STEPHEN WADE
TOKYO

Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday.

Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday and both were listed as non-Japanese. No names or other details were provided.

Organizers on Sunday also said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic Village. This athlete was also identified as "non-Japanese."

Also on Sunday, the first International Olympic Committee member was reported as positive. He recorded a positive test on Saturday entering a Tokyo airport.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the test and identified him as Ryu Seung-min of South Korea. He won an Olympic gold medal in table tennis in the 2004 Olympics.

He was reportedly being held in isolation. Reports said he was asymptomatic.

IOC President Thomas Bach said last week there was "zero" risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other resident of the village.

Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. This accounting does not include athletes or others who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the "jurisdiction" of the organizing committee.

The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff.

The Olympics will open on Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The emergency order lasts until Aug 22. The Olympics close on Aug. 8.

Fans - local and fans from abroad - have been banned for all Olympic events in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures. As few outlying venues may allow a smattering of local fans.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

29 Comments
Login to comment

It's funny in the pic is Czechia flag and in fact one person-officer did tested positive. Coincidence?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Once again I will remind you these are not the first Covid19 cases at the Olympic Village. There were two cases (most probably Japanese workers) reported last week.

https://thebridge.in/tokyo-2020/12-staff-2-village-workers-test-positive-covid-22762

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Well, the hits start coming and they don't stop coming

COVID lockdown rules and I hit the ground running

Didn't make sense not to live long and saviour

Your brain gets smart but your head signed a waiver

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

It will be interesting to see how they keep the spread under control in these, judging by the photo, overcrowded settlements.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

https://www.ceskenoviny.cz/zpravy/clen-ceske-vypravy-mel-v-tokiu-pozitivni-test-na-koronavirus/2065020

0 ( +2 / -2 )

@Mirchy, I think the simple answer is, they can't, despite Bach's assurances that the Olympic Village is "absolutely safe". But let's see how this will all unfold in the coming days...

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Geez, more infections in that "village" thing? No surprise at all. Imagine how bad it will be once it is full.

Like all trainwrecks, this is not going to end well.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Of all countries, it got to be SK somehow. There's going to be another SK-JP drama all over again.

I hope they can keep other athletes and staffs in Olympic Village safe. Japan and IOC, please prioritize people's health over some sporting event.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

The saliva test they do every day are not always accurate. I wonder if the results are confirmed by PCR before any public release.

Today, an IOC official from Korea tested positive after arriving here. This guy said he has been vaccinated and tested twice negative before departing from Korea

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

Things are getting interesting!

What happens when they are scheduled to compete and get a positive result that day with no obvious symptoms? What if it is the final round for a gold medal? What if it is a Japanese athlete?

7 ( +8 / -1 )

The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff.

Hope it is not Diamond Princess 2 in the making because that will be the final straw to break the camel's back "IOC", tragedy should not be what leads to the demise of the IOC but the masses the world over showing them the middle finger and telling them to take their elite greedy games to mars or some other planet,

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Anyhting that comes out of bachs mouth needs to be flushed and he should go with it.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

So are these athletes out of the Olympics now? Wasn't that the promise?

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Has anyone tried running wearing a mask on? I did today in Tokyo.The humidity is a problem.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Of all countries, it got to be SK somehow.

Newsflash, Czech Republic and Slovakia hasn't been the same country for what, 25 years?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday.

It begs the question, did they bring the virus with them or did they catch it there. If the latter, as an athlete, they must be pretty angry.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the test and identified him as Ryu Seung-min of South Korea. He won an Olympic gold medal in table tennis in the 2004 Olympics.

I thought they said for purpose of privacy that won't release names then how come they have released this guy's name and other details ?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

why is the nationality/sport a secret? some practical reason?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/sport/olympics/tokyo-olympics-first-covid19-case-confirmed-in-athletes-village/news-story/24b0e4104dd5b2a715b8ef8abcad139d

1 ( +1 / -0 )

According to Mr.Bach, ZERO cases...lol...

5 ( +5 / -0 )

This will bring nothing good.

A country which by history and culture is wary toward foreigners will only increase such perception.

Be prepared for the witch hunt of the non-Japanese.

And this will mainly affect the few expats left in this island.

What a poor decision of the Olympic Committee and the government of Japan to hold these Olympics.

And this is just the beginning....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Don't we know that PCR test is not 100% accurate. That may be the reason they are tested everyday.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Has anyone tried running wearing a mask on? I did today in Tokyo.The humidity is a problem.

I’ve seen a lot of joggers wearing masks. I’m impressed by the self-discipline it takes (and the civic-mindedness) but it must be pretty uncomfortable.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

So are these athletes out of the Olympics now? Wasn't that the promise?

The organizers themselves have not been following the playbook that they themselves made, they been lowering the conditions with every passing day, Since they don't say the discipline that the infected athletes are taking part in, they might secretly allow them to take part. It has not even started and it is beginning to shape up as the most controversial olympics in history.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

it is a field day for the "I told you so" crowd

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

it is a field day for the "I told you so" crowd

The “I told you so” crowd doesn’t have to do very much right now, just sit back and watch things implode.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

it is a field day for the "I told you so" crowd

Poor you, feel sorry for you for not having a field day that you enjoy.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

IOC President Thomas Bach said last week there was "zero" risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other resident of the village.

Zero risk? Anyone making this claim with a straight face is obviously willing to say ANYTHING that suits them. Rotten to the core.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@TrafficCone

I don't think the "safe and secure" crowd is going to have many field days, going forward.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Not to worry, they have changed the rules that even if athletes are found to be positive, they are still allowed to compete.

Originally they were to be isolated and then sent home. Now they will isolated for a few days and then allowed to carry on competing, if they meet the game schedule.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog